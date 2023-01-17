Habanero Restaurant 503 Van Houten Ave

A map showing the location of Habanero Restaurant 503 Van Houten AveView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.50

Nachos Bandera

$11.25

Chips and Guacamole

$9.50

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Chicken Fingers (5 pcs)

$6.95

French Fries

$2.95

Taco Bites (4pcs)

$7.50

Wings

$7.95+

Quesadillas

Monterey Jack Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled Flank Steak Quesadilla

$14.95

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.95

Tinga Quesadilla

$11.95

Chorizo (Jalapeños and Onion) Quesadilla

$11.95

Vegetarian

Portabella Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.95

Sautéed Spinach Quesadilla

$11.95

Casadilla

$11.95

Veggie Chili Burrito

$11.95

Rice, Beans, and Guacamole Burrito

$11.95

Humilde Burrito

$9.75

Portabella Mushroom Burrito

$11.95

Sautéed Spinach Burrito

$11.95

Fajitas

Grilled Steak Fajita

$17.95

Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$16.95

Supreme Fajita

$19.95

Chicken Fajita

$14.95

Burritos

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$11.95

Grilled Flank Steak Burrito

$14.50

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$14.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.25

BBQ Chicken Burrito

$11.75

BBQ Brisket Burrito

$14.50

Mole Chicken Burrito

$11.75

Tinga Burrito

$11.75

Camarones a La Diable Burrito

$14.50

BBQ Pork Burrito

$11.75

Chorizo Burrito

$11.75

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.75

Carnitas Burrito

$11.75

TEX-MEX Tacos

Chicken Taco

$10.50

Ground Beef Tacos

$10.50

Mole Chicken Tacos

$10.50

Chorizo Tacos

$10.50

Flank Steak Tacos

$14.95

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$13.75

BBQ Brisket Tacos

$14.95

BBQ Pork Tacos

$10.95

Fish Tacos

$15.95+

Tinga Tacos

$10.50

Our Dishes

Tostadas de Tinga

$12.95

Enmoladas

$13.95

Enchiladas

$13.50+

Camarones a La Diabla

$15.95

Tacos Dorados de Pollo

$11.75

Grilled Chicken w/ Two Sides

$13.75

Salmon w/ Two Sides

$17.95

Steak w/ Two Sides

$15.95

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Shrimp Bacon Avocado Wrap

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$11.95

Salads

Mexican Taco Salad

$13.95+

Grilled Shrimp Avocado Salad

$14.75

Salmon Avocado Salad

$17.95

House Salad

$6.50

Salsa Sides 8 oz

Pico De Gallo (8 oz)

$5.95

Guacamole (8 oz)

$7.95

Salsa Fresca (8 oz)

$5.95

Cucumber Salsa (8 oz)

$6.25

BBQ Sauce (8 oz)

$4.95

Tomatillo Sauce (8 oz)

$4.95

Mole (8 oz)

$5.95

Vegetable Sides

Black Beans (8 oz)

$2.75

Veggie Chili (8 oz)

$4.25

Sautéed Spinach (8 oz)

$4.95

Sautéed Peppers and Onions (8 oz)

$4.95

Portabella Mushrooms (8oz)

$4.95

Other Sides

Rice (8 oz)

$2.75

Sour Cream (8 oz)

$3.95

Jalapeños (8 oz)

$3.95

2 Corn Tortillas

$0.75

12'' Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Tortas

Torta Milanes de Pollo

$7.95

Torta Milanes de Res

$7.95

Torta Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Chorizo Torta

$7.95

Flank Steak Torta

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95+

Kids Burrito

$7.25+

Kids Chicken Fingers (3 pcs)

$5.95

Kids Taco

$7.25

Drinks

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Authentic Mexican Soda

$3.00

Agua Fresca 32 oz

$6.00

Apple Juice

$1.35

Orange Juice

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.25

Desserts

Flan

$4.75

Cheesecake

$4.75

Fried Cheesecake

$3.95

Churros

$3.95+

Mexican Style Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$12.00

Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

Chorizo Mexican Tacos

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Mexican Tacos

$12.00

Grilled Steak Mexican Tacos

$14.95

Soup

Chicken Soup 16 oz

$3.95

Chicken Soup 32 oz

$7.75

Burgers

Regular Burger

$7.95

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.25

2 oz Sides

2 oz Tomatillo

$0.90

2 oz Habanero

$0.90

2 oz Guac

$1.75

2 oz Jalapeños

$0.75

2 oz Chipotle Mayo

$0.90

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.75

2 oz Salsa Fresca

$0.75

2 oz Cucumber Salsa

$0.90

2 oz Cheese

$0.80

Lime/Lemon

$0.80

2 oz Pico

$0.75

Single Taco

ONE CHICKEN TACO

$3.75

ONE GROUND BEEF TACO

$3.75

ONE TINGA TACO

$3.75

ONE MOLE TACO

$3.75

ONE STEAK TACO

$5.00

ONE BBQ BRISKET TACO

$5.00

ONE BBQ CHICKEN TACO

$3.75

ONE BBQ PORK TACO

$3.75

ONE SHRIMP TACO

$5.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Fresh Tex-Mex

503 Van Houten Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055

