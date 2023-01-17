Habanero Restaurant 503 Van Houten Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh Tex-Mex
Location
503 Van Houten Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Love of Grub - 606 Van Houten Avenue
No Reviews
606 Van Houten Avenue Clifton, NJ 07013
View restaurant