Habanero Salvadorean and Mexican grill imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Chicken
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Habanero Salvadorean and Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1028 Habershan Ave

Lehigh Acres, FL 33974

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Chicken Wings

$13.99

10 pieces

Chicken Wings and Fries

$11.99

5 piece and fries

Steak and Cheese Egg Roll

$9.99

Crispy egg rolls stuffed with cheese steak and sauted onions, served with chiptole ranch

Buffalo Chicken Egg rolls

$9.99

Crispy egg rolls stuffed with grilled buffalo chicken and touch of crumble blue cheese

Salchipapa Large

$11.99

Steak fries

$11.99

8 Chicken Wings And Fries

$15.00

Quesadilla

Grilled steak Quesadilla

$9.99

caramelized onios, bell peppers, mushrooms, jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.99

Pineapple, red onions, jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Caramelized onios, bell peppers, mushrooms, jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Cheesy Birria Comboe

$12.00

Taco Birria

$4.00

Birria Quesadilla

$10.00

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Steak Burrito

$12.00

All Pastor Burrito

$12.00

Vegan Burrito

$12.00

Signature Tacos

Steak Signature Tacos

$4.00

Shredd cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and chipotle crema

Al Pastor Signature Tacos

$4.00

pineapple, red onions, shredd cabbage, cotija cheese and chipotle crema

Fish Signature Tacos

$4.00

Fried white fish, guacamole, shredd red cabbage, pickle red onions and chipotle crema

Chicken Signature Taco

$4.00

Traditional Tacos

Asada Taco traditional

$2.50

Cilantro and onions

Al Pastor taco traditional

$2.50

Cilantro and onions

Chicken Taco traditional

$2.50

Taco Birria.

$2.50

Handmade stuffed tortillas

Event

Medium Fries

$3.00

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Cesar Wrap

$12.00

Burrito Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Eggrolls

$9.99

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$9.99

Tradicional Tacos

$3.00

Signature Tacos

$4.00

Burrito

$14.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich And Fries

$14.00

Churro with Ice cream

$12.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Hotdog And Fries

$6.00

Gorditas

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Bebida

$2.00

Cheese Quesadilla With Papas

$9.99

Quesabirria

$12.00

10 Chicken Wings

$15.99

6 Chicken W/fries

$13.99

Salchipapa

$12.00

Pupusas

Pupusas De Queso

$2.50

Pupusas Revueltas

$3.00

Pupusas De Frijol Y Queso

$2.50

Pupusas De Chicharon Y Queso

$3.00

Home special

Pollo Guisado

$6.95

chicken and rice,

Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

served with fries

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$9.99

Tender Buffalo Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Wrap

$10.00

Torta Asada

$12.00

Torta Pollo

$10.00

Torta Pastor

$10.00

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$4.95

Served with fries

Cheese Quesadilla Con Papa

$9.99

served with fries

Kids Tender 2 Pieces With Fries

$5.99

Bebida Y Postre

Churros plain with Ice cream

$6.99

Churros fill with Dulce de leche and Ice cream

$7.99

Arrow con leche

$4.99

Churro Soloe

$2.50

Churro Rrelleno

$3.00

Agua Fresca 20 Oz.

$3.00

Agua Fresca 32oz

$5.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Sodas

$2.00

Agua

$1.00

Sodas

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Kidd Drink

$1.00

Burrito Salad

Chicken salad

$13.00

All pastor salads

$13.00

Asada salad

$13.00

Vegetables salad

$12.00

Chicken Cesar Salad

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1028 Habershan Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974

Directions

Gallery
Habanero Salvadorean and Mexican grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

3 Pepper Burrito - Lehigh Acres
orange star4.5 • 2,790
1322 homestead rd N LEHIGH ACRES, FL 33936
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Estero
orange starNo Reviews
20321 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd ESTERO, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
Wicked Wings n Thing's - Ft Myers - 8024 Alico Rd
orange star4.0 • 46
8024 Alico Rd Fort Myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - The Forum, Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
3260 FORUM BLVD FT MYERS, FL 33905
View restaurantnext
Tacos y Ceviches
orange star4.6 • 358
7600 Alicos rd Fort Myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lehigh Acres

3 Pepper Burrito - Lehigh Acres
orange star4.5 • 2,790
1322 homestead rd N LEHIGH ACRES, FL 33936
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lehigh Acres
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston