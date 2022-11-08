- Home
Taqueria Habanero - College Park
233 Reviews
$$
8147 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Popular Items
Limited Time Deals!
Starters
GUACAMOLE OF THE DAY
Serrano peppers, onions, cilantro, salt, and squeezed lime.
Papas con Mole
Home-cut fries, sea salt, mole poblano sauce, queso fresco, and sour cream.
Ceviche de Casa
Lime marinated shrimp, cherry tomatoes, serrano pepper. purple onions, avocado, and cilantro.
Flautas de Tinga (3 per order)
(3 per order) Crispy corn tortillas rolls stuffed with shredded chicken tinga, topped w/ green and red sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, beans, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein.
Queso Fundido
Chihuahua cheese with spicy Mexican chorizo and rajas poblanas.
Tacos
Entrees
Molcajete
SIZZLING MOLCAJETE (SERVES 2) Nopales, bell peppers,chicken,steak, Mexican chorizo, shrimp, queso fresco, and smoked green sauce towered over a Molcajete dish.
Fajita Mixta
Veggie mix, seasoned chicken, beef, and shrimp medley.
Carne Asada
Strip Steak, One Green Cheese Enchilada, Yellow Rice, Black Beans.
Pollo Con Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken breast, puebla-style mole, garnished sesame seed.
Camarones Enchipotlados
Sautéed shrimp in garlic-chipotle sauce with a side of yellow rice and black beans.
Enchiladas de Pollo
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
Green Veggie Enchiladas
Not feeling our meaty proteins! Take a shot at our Veggie Enchiladas. Side Rice & Black Beams.
Chilaquiles
Tossed tortilla chips, green or red salsa, organic egg, queso fresco, crema , onions Protein +3 Seafood +4
Burritos
Huaraches
Quesadillas
Sopes (2 per order)
Memelas
Tortas " Mexican Sandwich"
Milanesa de Pollo Torta
Mexican Telera, Chicken Milanese,Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado.
Torta Birria / With Consome
Have you tried the famous Birria? Wait till you try the Mexican Sandwich w/ home cut fries! LIMITED TIME ONLY!
Cubana Torta
Mexican telera bread,Lettuce, tomato, refried beans, mayo, , lightly breaded chicken, ham, and sautéed onions.
Choriqueso Torta
Mexican Telera, Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mexican sausage and chihuahua cheese fondue.
Jamon Torta
Mexican Telera, Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and Ham.
Taquera Torta
Mexican Telera, Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Protein of your choice.
Desserts
Sides
Guacamole & Chips
Freshly made Guacamole & corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa
Corn Tortilla Chips with a Side of Red Salsa
Side Rice and Beans
Red Rice & Black Beans.
Crispy Sweet Plantain
Sweet Fried Plantain with Crema Fresca on Side.
Side Nopales a la Plancha
Grilled Cactus
Queso Loco (Cheese Dip)
Cheese Blend & fresh peppers to create your favorite " Queso". Includes tortilla chips.
Side Guacamole (no chips)
Freshly-made Guacamole, Cilantro, Onions, Serrano Peppers & Freshly Squeezed Lime.
Side Rice
Mexican Red Rice
Side Serrano Pepper
Six cooked Serrano Peppers. Packs tons of heat!
Side de Aguacate
Freshly-cut Avocado
Side Consome
Side Lechuga
Side Beans
Pureed Black Beans
Side Tomatoes
Extra Chips
Deep-fried Corn Tortilla Chips
Extra Corn Tortillas (3)
Three Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortilla (3)
Three Flour Tortillas
Queso Fresco
Grated Mexican Cheese
Side Crema Fresca
Sour Cream
Side Pico de Gallo
Freshly-made Chopped Tomato, Onion, and Serrano Peppers, with Salt, Lime Juice, and Cilantro.
Side of Shrimp
Five Grilled Shrimp
Side of Mole Poblano
Homemade Puebla Style Mole Sauce
Side of Mushroom
Sautéed Mushroom Mix
Vinagre Jalapeños
Side of Pickled Jalapeños
Medium Tray of Chips
Large Tray of Chips
Family Pack Size Guacamole (Serves 8-10)
Family Pack Size Pico de Gallo (Severs 8-10)
Family Pack Size Crema Fresca (Servers 8-10)
Side Limon
House Side Salad
Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, Queso Fresco & Lime
Quesadillas W/ Rice and Beans
Salsas
Salsa Verde
ALL FRESH INGREDIENTS! Tomatillo, Serrano, Lime & Cilantro
Salsa Roja
ALL FRESH INGREDIENTS! Roasted tomatoes & Mexican Peppers.
Salsa Habanero
ALL FRESH INGREDIENTS! * secret sauce* Willing to try our spiciest sauce? You got it. Habaneros & tons of love!
Guacamole
Pico De Gallo
Chips
Mecxican Rice
Mexican Rice
COCKTAILS
Margaritas
Love your Classic Margarita? Tequila or Boost it up with Mezcal, freshly squeezed lime and agave. A variety of flavors. All syrups are made in house. "On the Rocks"
Mexican Mojitos
Your mojito with a twist! Tequila, muddled lime + mint, & soda water
El Viejo Old Fashioned
Mezcal, Tequila, Angostura Bitters, Cinnamon Agave, Orange Peel
Habanero Sangria
Tequila, wine, fresh fruits
Hibiscus Mezcalita
Mezcal, Hibiscus, Lime, Agave
Habanero Margarita
Tequila, Habanero, Lime, Herbal Flavored Salt Foam
Israel Matador
Mezcal, Hibiscus, Pineapple-Habanero Syrup, Lime Juice
Micheladas
Tomato juice +Homemade spicy sauce+ beer.
La Piña
mezcal joven, orange liqueur, lime & roasted pineapple
Watermelon Dream
Gracias a dios gin, campari, simple, lime & watermelon
Playa Margarita
blue curaçao, jose cuervo tequila, orange liqueur & lime juice
Margarita Flight
4 signature margarita flavors, 1 oz tequila each
Frozen Margarita
Jose Cuervo Flight
BEER
Modelo Especial
Rich, Full-flavored PilsnerWith a Crisp, Refreshing Taste
Modelo Especial 32 oz
Modelo Negra
Brewed Twice, Munich Dunkel Style Lager With a Rich Flavor and Remarkably Smooth Taste
Pacifico
Refreshing, Light, Crisp Taste With a Hint of Bitterness
Victoria
Aromas of Orange Blossom, Honey on Toast With a Smooth, Frothy, Light-to-Medium body
Corona Extra
Mexican Pale Lager
Corona Familiar 32oz
Full-flavored, Light to Medium-body Lager Beer With The Bright, Crisp Taste For Which Corona Beer Is Known
Corona Familiar 12oz
MODELO ESPECIAL 24oz
FLIGHTS
Bozal Mezcal Flight
From the regions of Oaxaca, Guerrero and Durango, these agaves produce flavors that are exotically intense, with rich earthy tones and savory smokiness with notes of flowers. Wild fruits and earthy nose
Banhez Mezcal Flight
From San Miguel Ejutla in Oaxaca, these spirits range from delightfully mild, floral and fruity, perfect for first-time mezcal tasters. Rich in smoke and earthiness, with pepper vegetal nose
Cinco Sentidos Mezcal Flight
Produced in small batches, these spirits are known for picking the best ingredients, focusing on agave diversity, traditions and talents of Mexico's Master Distillers
Wahaka Mezcal Flight
Sublime entry to world of mezcal that involves notes of volcanic citrusy, delightful caramel, and a perfect balance of smoke and sweetness. A true jewel of the crown of mezcal
Mezcales de Leyenda Flight
The first mezcal ever to be distilled using solar energy. These mezcales are know for offering innovative ways to explore the world of mezcal, by using unique notes like sandalwood, salted melon, apples, and subtle smokiness
Palenqueros Mezcal Flight
Created in small batches with no chemicals and all cooking done in conical stone or earth ovens, these mezcales are full of fresh plants like sage, eucalyptus, hibiscus and citrus notes that together turn into unique flavors
Mezcal El Vago Flight
Perfect amount of vapor and smoke that will get you attention but by no means overpowering. Nice floral sweetness and pleasant aromas of perfume, sugar and leather with a perfect warmth feeling
123 Tequila Flight
Certified Organic. Lowlands Agave from the Amatitán Valle in Jalisco. These tequilas were designed with the wine connoisseur in mind, giving them a vibrant citrusy and wood character
Luna Azul Tequila Flight
100% blue agave. Hand-harvested and hand-crafted from the blue agave fields in Jalisco. Flavor ranges from bright and citrusy to smooth subtle vanilla and oak notes. Never leaving smoothness behind
Pasote Tequila Flight
Tequilas that can be described as incredibly pure, using pure rain water with notes that range from zesty citrus to clean vanilla, coconut and cinnamon
Herradura Flight
Established in 1870. This Tequila is 100% made with Blue Weber Agave and having the world's first female master tequila distiller, this tequila not only offers great quality but also does the coolest things
Leyenda De Milagro Flight
100% hand-crafted and using blue agave tequila renowned for its bright, fresh agave taste and world-class smoothness
MEZCAL
Rayu
5 Sentidos Bicuixe
Mild sweet fruits with a mineral and sweet entry. Finish is oily and floral with citric notes
5 Sentidos Papalometl
Taste is sweet with salt notes. Notes of leather, slate, peppercorns, grapefruit, and agave to the palate. Finish is mineral and bright
5 Sentidos Tobalá
Very clean and fruity. Hints of smoke behind the robust fruits. Tropical and ripe melon wrapped in prosciutto. Slight herbaceous quality of plantains
5 Sentidos Espadín- Tobasiche
Blend of Espadin and Tobasiche. Full body and mineral texture is given by the clay pots. Notes of ripe bananas, chocolate, and honey
5 Sentidos Tobalá-Tepextate
Blend of Tobalá and Tepextate. Notes of fruits with bell peppers, and popcorn notes. Followed by orange peels and ocean breeze. Slight notes of smoke
5 Sentidos Sierra Negra
Blend or Arroqueno and Sierra Negra. Earthy and leathery. Strong and sweet, loads of cinnamon, clay and strawberry
Bozal Tepeztate
Earth, vegetable, citrus, floral and pine trees to the nose. Palate is fresh, peppery, and floral. Finish is full with notes of spice
Bozal Tobasiche
Intense minerality and delightful sweet nose. Sharp notes of anise but still light on the palate
Bozal Castilla
Aromas of earth and tropical fruits followed by smooth hints of smoke. Palate is sweet with flavors mint, smoked agaves and coffee beans. Finish is soft and long
Bozal Borrego
Agave Castilla. Fruit and herbaceous followed by nutty notes. Sweetness is subtle with bright citrus and persimmons. Smooth finish with flavors of smoked lamb
Bozal Chino Verde
Agave Verde. Aromas of earth, hessian, and herbs with a soft smokiness. Ancho peppers are on the palate with flavors of roasted meats
Bozal Tobalá
Aromas of melon and apricot. Notes of citrus and earthy flavors followed by smooth smoke notes. Finish is clean with intense tropical fruits
Bozal Cuishe
Palate has strong citrus, mineral notes, and followed by a dry entry. Notes of sweet potato and tropical fruits are also found. Finish is enjoyable with a dry and smoky sensation
Bozal Jabalí
Notes of sage and lavender. Smooth flavors of celery with black pepper to the palate
Bozal Sacatoro
Light sweetness with a delicate mineral scent. Delicate palate that leads to flavors of fennel, corn, and sage
Nuestra Soledad Sta. María Zoquitlán
Espadín Agave. Hints of raspberry caramel, lemon zest with spices from the red pepper. A finish full of vegetable flavors
Nuestra Soledad Stgo. Matatlán
Espadín Agave. Cocoa and bananas with ethanol notes. A light smoke and mineral taste
Nuestra Soledad San Luis del Río
Espadín Agave. An initial hit of strong peppery spice. Very approachable with lasting mineral flavor and light notes of burnt logs
BanHez Jabalí
Notes of sweet berries. Nose is full of perfume. Overall delicious and very smooth
BanHez Tepeztate
Rich in smoke and earthy notes to the palate. Nose is full of apple, green peppers, and citrus
BanHez Arroqueño
Earthy and dark, with smooth notes of smoke and light sweetness