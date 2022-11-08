Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Habanero - College Park

233 Reviews

$$

8147 Baltimore Ave

College Park, MD 20740

Starters

$16.00

Serrano peppers, onions, cilantro, salt, and squeezed lime.

$9.00

Home-cut fries, sea salt, mole poblano sauce, queso fresco, and sour cream.

$14.00

Lime marinated shrimp, cherry tomatoes, serrano pepper. purple onions, avocado, and cilantro.

$9.00

(3 per order) Crispy corn tortillas rolls stuffed with shredded chicken tinga, topped w/ green and red sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco.

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips, beans, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein.

$11.00

Chihuahua cheese with spicy Mexican chorizo and rajas poblanas.

Tacos

Select your Tacos!! Handmade Corn Tortillas.

$55.00

15 tacos, 5 tacos of each selected protein will be served. Choice of 3 proteins (Al Pastor, Shrimp, Chicken, or Steak) $55

Entrees

$50.00

SIZZLING MOLCAJETE (SERVES 2) Nopales, bell peppers,chicken,steak, Mexican chorizo, shrimp, queso fresco, and smoked green sauce towered over a Molcajete dish.

$22.00

Veggie mix, seasoned chicken, beef, and shrimp medley.

Carne Asada

$22.00

Strip Steak, One Green Cheese Enchilada, Yellow Rice, Black Beans.

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, puebla-style mole, garnished sesame seed.

$16.00

Sautéed shrimp in garlic-chipotle sauce with a side of yellow rice and black beans.

$14.00

Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.

$14.00

Not feeling our meaty proteins! Take a shot at our Veggie Enchiladas. Side Rice & Black Beams.

$11.00

Tossed tortilla chips, green or red salsa, organic egg, queso fresco, crema , onions Protein +3 Seafood +4

Burritos

$13.00

Rice, black beans, green sauce, lettuce, queso fresco, crema fresca, and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. 10

$15.50

Fajita style burrito, chicken & steak, topped with melted cheese & pico de gallo.

Huaraches

$11.00

Masa tortilla filled with refried black beans.Topped with sauteed jalapenos, cactus, grated cheese, cilantro and your choice of protein.

Quesadillas

Homemade corn tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, shredded queso fresco, and pico de Gallo
$11.00

Homemade corn tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, shredded queso fresco, and pico de Gallo

Sopes (2 per order)

$8.00

Homemade corn shell tortilla with black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema fresca, and your choice of protein.

Memelas

Fried corn tortilla topped with pureed black beans, homemade green and red sauce, diced onions and queso fresco.
$5.00

(2 per order) Fried corn tortilla topped with pureed black beans, homemade green and red sauce, diced onions and queso fresco.

Tortas " Mexican Sandwich"

$12.00

Mexican Telera, Chicken Milanese,Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, and Avocado.

$15.00

Have you tried the famous Birria? Wait till you try the Mexican Sandwich w/ home cut fries! LIMITED TIME ONLY!

$14.50

Mexican telera bread,Lettuce, tomato, refried beans, mayo, , lightly breaded chicken, ham, and sautéed onions.

Choriqueso Torta

$13.50

Mexican Telera, Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mexican sausage and chihuahua cheese fondue.

Jamon Torta

$11.50

Mexican Telera, Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and Ham.

Taquera Torta

$13.50

Mexican Telera, Black Beans, Mayo, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Protein of your choice.

Desserts

$9.00

Three Milk Sponge Cake

$9.00

Cinnamon Pastry

$9.00

Mexican Crème Brûlée

Sides

$7.50

Freshly made Guacamole & corn tortilla chips.

$3.50

Corn Tortilla Chips with a Side of Red Salsa

$5.00

Red Rice & Black Beans.

$7.00

Sweet Fried Plantain with Crema Fresca on Side.

Side Nopales a la Plancha

$6.00

Grilled Cactus

Queso Loco (Cheese Dip)

$7.00

Cheese Blend & fresh peppers to create your favorite " Queso". Includes tortilla chips.

$7.50

Freshly-made Guacamole, Cilantro, Onions, Serrano Peppers & Freshly Squeezed Lime.

Side Rice

$3.50

Mexican Red Rice

Side Serrano Pepper

$3.00

Six cooked Serrano Peppers. Packs tons of heat!

Side de Aguacate

$4.00

Freshly-cut Avocado

Side Consome

$2.50

Side Lechuga

$2.00

Side Beans

$3.50

Pureed Black Beans

Side Tomatoes

$2.00

Extra Chips

$3.00

Deep-fried Corn Tortilla Chips

Extra Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.75

Three Corn Tortillas

Flour Tortilla (3)

$1.50

Three Flour Tortillas

Queso Fresco

$2.50

Grated Mexican Cheese

Side Crema Fresca

$2.00

Sour Cream

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Freshly-made Chopped Tomato, Onion, and Serrano Peppers, with Salt, Lime Juice, and Cilantro.

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Five Grilled Shrimp

Side of Mole Poblano

$4.00

Homemade Puebla Style Mole Sauce

Side of Mushroom

$5.00

Sautéed Mushroom Mix

Vinagre Jalapeños

$1.50

Side of Pickled Jalapeños

Medium Tray of Chips

$10.00

Large Tray of Chips

$15.00

Family Pack Size Guacamole (Serves 8-10)

$50.00

Family Pack Size Pico de Gallo (Severs 8-10)

$30.00

Family Pack Size Crema Fresca (Servers 8-10)

$30.00

Side Limon

$2.00

House Side Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, Queso Fresco & Lime

Quesadillas W/ Rice and Beans

$14.50

Delivery Fee

$25.00

Packaging Fee

$34.28

Salsas

$4.00+

ALL FRESH INGREDIENTS! Tomatillo, Serrano, Lime & Cilantro

$4.00+

ALL FRESH INGREDIENTS! Roasted tomatoes & Mexican Peppers.

Salsa Habanero

$5.00+

ALL FRESH INGREDIENTS! * secret sauce* Willing to try our spiciest sauce? You got it. Habaneros & tons of love!

Guacamole

$80.00

Pico De Gallo

$25.00

Chips

$15.00

Packaging Fee

$24.20

Mecxican Rice

$90.00

Mexican Rice

$90.00

Delivery Fee

$25.00

COCKTAILS

$11.00

Love your Classic Margarita? Tequila or Boost it up with Mezcal, freshly squeezed lime and agave. A variety of flavors. All syrups are made in house. "On the Rocks"

$13.00

Your mojito with a twist! Tequila, muddled lime + mint, & soda water

$14.00

Mezcal, Tequila, Angostura Bitters, Cinnamon Agave, Orange Peel

Habanero Sangria

$9.00

Tequila, wine, fresh fruits

$12.00

Mezcal, Hibiscus, Lime, Agave

$13.00

Tequila, Habanero, Lime, Herbal Flavored Salt Foam

Israel Matador

$12.00

Mezcal, Hibiscus, Pineapple-Habanero Syrup, Lime Juice

Micheladas

$12.00

Tomato juice +Homemade spicy sauce+ beer.

$14.00

mezcal joven, orange liqueur, lime & roasted pineapple

$14.00

Gracias a dios gin, campari, simple, lime & watermelon

$12.00

blue curaçao, jose cuervo tequila, orange liqueur & lime juice

Margarita Flight

$24.00

4 signature margarita flavors, 1 oz tequila each

Frozen Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Flight

$15.00

BEER

$6.00

Rich, Full-flavored PilsnerWith a Crisp, Refreshing Taste

Modelo Especial 32 oz

$15.00Out of stock
$6.00

Brewed Twice, Munich Dunkel Style Lager With a Rich Flavor and Remarkably Smooth Taste

$6.00

Refreshing, Light, Crisp Taste With a Hint of Bitterness

$6.00

Aromas of Orange Blossom, Honey on Toast With a Smooth, Frothy, Light-to-Medium body

$6.00

Mexican Pale Lager

$15.00

Full-flavored, Light to Medium-body Lager Beer With The Bright, Crisp Taste For Which Corona Beer Is Known

Corona Familiar 12oz

$6.00

MODELO ESPECIAL 24oz

$12.00

FLIGHTS

(3) 1 oz of different agaves for Mezcal. (3) 1 oz of Blanco, Reposado, Añejo for Tequila.

Bozal Mezcal Flight

$30.00

From the regions of Oaxaca, Guerrero and Durango, these agaves produce flavors that are exotically intense, with rich earthy tones and savory smokiness with notes of flowers. Wild fruits and earthy nose

Banhez Mezcal Flight

$30.00

From San Miguel Ejutla in Oaxaca, these spirits range from delightfully mild, floral and fruity, perfect for first-time mezcal tasters. Rich in smoke and earthiness, with pepper vegetal nose

Cinco Sentidos Mezcal Flight

$30.00

Produced in small batches, these spirits are known for picking the best ingredients, focusing on agave diversity, traditions and talents of Mexico's Master Distillers

Wahaka Mezcal Flight

$40.00

Sublime entry to world of mezcal that involves notes of volcanic citrusy, delightful caramel, and a perfect balance of smoke and sweetness. A true jewel of the crown of mezcal

Mezcales de Leyenda Flight

$40.00

The first mezcal ever to be distilled using solar energy. These mezcales are know for offering innovative ways to explore the world of mezcal, by using unique notes like sandalwood, salted melon, apples, and subtle smokiness

Palenqueros Mezcal Flight

$40.00

Created in small batches with no chemicals and all cooking done in conical stone or earth ovens, these mezcales are full of fresh plants like sage, eucalyptus, hibiscus and citrus notes that together turn into unique flavors

Mezcal El Vago Flight

$40.00

Perfect amount of vapor and smoke that will get you attention but by no means overpowering. Nice floral sweetness and pleasant aromas of perfume, sugar and leather with a perfect warmth feeling

123 Tequila Flight

$30.00

Certified Organic. Lowlands Agave from the Amatitán Valle in Jalisco. These tequilas were designed with the wine connoisseur in mind, giving them a vibrant citrusy and wood character

Luna Azul Tequila Flight

$30.00

100% blue agave. Hand-harvested and hand-crafted from the blue agave fields in Jalisco. Flavor ranges from bright and citrusy to smooth subtle vanilla and oak notes. Never leaving smoothness behind

Pasote Tequila Flight

$30.00

Tequilas that can be described as incredibly pure, using pure rain water with notes that range from zesty citrus to clean vanilla, coconut and cinnamon

Herradura Flight

$35.00

Established in 1870. This Tequila is 100% made with Blue Weber Agave and having the world's first female master tequila distiller, this tequila not only offers great quality but also does the coolest things

Leyenda De Milagro Flight

$35.00

100% hand-crafted and using blue agave tequila renowned for its bright, fresh agave taste and world-class smoothness

MEZCAL

Rayu

$12.00
$17.00

Mild sweet fruits with a mineral and sweet entry. Finish is oily and floral with citric notes

$20.00

Taste is sweet with salt notes. Notes of leather, slate, peppercorns, grapefruit, and agave to the palate. Finish is mineral and bright

$18.00

Very clean and fruity. Hints of smoke behind the robust fruits. Tropical and ripe melon wrapped in prosciutto. Slight herbaceous quality of plantains

$16.00

Blend of Espadin and Tobasiche. Full body and mineral texture is given by the clay pots. Notes of ripe bananas, chocolate, and honey

$22.00

Blend of Tobalá and Tepextate. Notes of fruits with bell peppers, and popcorn notes. Followed by orange peels and ocean breeze. Slight notes of smoke

$20.00

Blend or Arroqueno and Sierra Negra. Earthy and leathery. Strong and sweet, loads of cinnamon, clay and strawberry

$20.00

Earth, vegetable, citrus, floral and pine trees to the nose. Palate is fresh, peppery, and floral. Finish is full with notes of spice

$15.00

Intense minerality and delightful sweet nose. Sharp notes of anise but still light on the palate

$22.00

Aromas of earth and tropical fruits followed by smooth hints of smoke. Palate is sweet with flavors mint, smoked agaves and coffee beans. Finish is soft and long

$20.00

Agave Castilla. Fruit and herbaceous followed by nutty notes. Sweetness is subtle with bright citrus and persimmons. Smooth finish with flavors of smoked lamb

$18.00

Agave Verde. Aromas of earth, hessian, and herbs with a soft smokiness. Ancho peppers are on the palate with flavors of roasted meats

$21.00

Aromas of melon and apricot. Notes of citrus and earthy flavors followed by smooth smoke notes. Finish is clean with intense tropical fruits

$15.00

Palate has strong citrus, mineral notes, and followed by a dry entry. Notes of sweet potato and tropical fruits are also found. Finish is enjoyable with a dry and smoky sensation

$20.00

Notes of sage and lavender. Smooth flavors of celery with black pepper to the palate

$18.00

Light sweetness with a delicate mineral scent. Delicate palate that leads to flavors of fennel, corn, and sage

$15.00

Espadín Agave. Hints of raspberry caramel, lemon zest with spices from the red pepper. A finish full of vegetable flavors

$14.00

Espadín Agave. Cocoa and bananas with ethanol notes. A light smoke and mineral taste

$18.00

Espadín Agave. An initial hit of strong peppery spice. Very approachable with lasting mineral flavor and light notes of burnt logs

$18.00

Notes of sweet berries. Nose is full of perfume. Overall delicious and very smooth

$16.00

Rich in smoke and earthy notes to the palate. Nose is full of apple, green peppers, and citrus

$16.00

Earthy and dark, with smooth notes of smoke and light sweetness

El Jolgorio Mezcal Cuixe Silvestre

$18.00
$18.00
$18.00
$18.00
$19.00
$19.00
$15.00
$19.00
$15.00

Nuestra Soledad - Sta. María Zoquitlán

$15.00

Nuestra Soledad - Stgo. Matatlán

$14.00

Nuestra Soledad - San Luis del Rio

$14.00

Montelobos - Espadín

$14.00

Vago Mezcal - Madrecuishe

$20.00

Vago Mezcal - Ensamble en Barro

$18.00

Vago Mezcal - Elote (Espadín)

$18.00

Yuu Baal Tobala

$18.00

Siete Misterios Doba-yet

$14.00

La Leyenda Guerrero

$15.00

RUM

Bacardi

$11.00

Charranda Blanco Uruapan

$11.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Grapefruit flavored natural soda with real sugar. Caffeine free.

$4.00

Tamarind

$4.00
$4.00

Sparkling Mineral Water Sourced and Bottled in Monterrey, Mexico

$4.00
$4.00

Sodas

$5.00
$4.00
$3.00
$4.00

Mexican Apple-flavored Carbonated Soft Drink

Boing Mango

$4.00Out of stock

Sprite

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

Hibiscus

$4.00

Mango--Banana

$4.00Out of stock

Limonada

$4.25Out of stock

Café de Olla

Mexican Coffee with Cinnamon
$3.00

Homemade Mexican Black Coffee with blend of Cinnamon & Pure Cane Sugar

