Habaneros Portland 707 Northeast Weidler Street

Order Again

Popular Items

Oregon Burrito
Loaded Tots
Chorizo Brakfast

Combos

Combo #1 Rolled Tacos

Combo #1 Rolled Tacos

$10.49

guacamole,letuce and cheesse

Combo #2 Crispy Tacos

Combo #2 Crispy Tacos

$10.49

lettuce and cheese

Combo #3 Enchiladas

Combo #3 Enchiladas

$10.49

lettuce, sour cream and cheese

Combo #4 Chimichanga

Combo #4 Chimichanga

$11.29

beans, cheesse, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and letuce

Combo #5 Sopes

Combo #5 Sopes

$10.99

letuce, cheese and sour cream

Combo #6 Chile Burrito

Combo #6 Chile Burrito

$10.99

sauce,cheesse and sour cream

Combo #7 Two burritos

Combo #7 Two burritos

$11.49

letuce,cheesse and sour cream

Combo #8 Soft Tacos

Combo #8 Soft Tacos

$12.49

guacamole and pico

Combo #9 Chicken Plate

Combo #9 Chicken Plate

$11.49

letuce,guacamole,sourcream,pico cheesse

Combo #10 Meat Plate

Combo #10 Meat Plate

$12.49

letuce,guacamole and pico

Combo #11 Shrimp Plate

Combo #11 Shrimp Plate

$13.49

letuce,guacamole,sourcream,pico cheesse

Combo #12 Chiles Rellenos

Combo #12 Chiles Rellenos

$13.49

letuce,guacamole,sourcream,pico cheesse

Combo #13 Pick Two

Combo #13 Pick Two

$11.49

lettuce,sourcream and cheese

Combo #14 Fish Tacos

Combo #14 Fish Tacos

$11.49

tartar sauce,cabbage and pico

Daily Special

$9.99

Burritos

Adobada Burrito

$8.99

rice,beans,guacamole,cilantro and onions

Bean And Cheesse Burrito

$4.79

bean,and cheesse

Camaron Burrito

$10.29

rice,cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.29

rice,beans,guacamole and pico

Carnitas Burrito

$8.99

rice,beans,guacamole and pico

Chicken Burrito

$7.49

rice,beans,cheesse

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$7.59

rice,beans,cheesse and sour cream

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.49

rice beans,enchilada sauce letuce

Chorizo Burrito

$8.49

Conga Burrito

$10.49

Fish Burrito

$7.29

tartar sauce,cabage snd pico

Machaca Burrito

$8.49
Oregon Burrito

Oregon Burrito

$9.79

steak,potato,pico and cheessee

Pollo Asado Burrito

$8.49

rice,beans,guacamole and pico

Steak Fajita Burrito

$9.99

rice,beans,cheesse and sour cream

Chile Verde Burrito

$7.99

rice and beans

Chile Colorado Burrito

Chile Colorado Burrito

$7.99

rice and beans

Vegan Burrito

$7.29

Cabeza Burrito

$7.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$7.99

Supreme Burrito

$7.29

Lengua Burrito

$10.99

Shredded Beef Burrito

$7.99

Crunchies and Fries

Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

beans,guacamole,sour cream,pico and cheesse

Fries

$13.99

beans,guacamole,sour cream,pico and cheesse

Super Tots

$13.99

beans,guacamole,sour cream,pico and cheesse

1/2 Nachos

$8.29

beans,guacamole,sour cream,pico and cheesse

1/2 Fries

$9.29

beans,guacamole,sour cream,pico and cheesse

1/2 Tots

$9.29

beans,guacamole,sour cream,pico and cheesse

Plain Mexi Fries

$3.29

French Fries

$3.29
Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$5.79

sour cream and cheesse

Plain Chips

$1.49

Chips And Salsa

$4.49

pico

Chips With Guac

$5.79

gucamole and cheese

Chips With Cheese

$4.49

Chips with beans

$4.49

Taco Salad

$8.79

beans,guacamole,sour cream,pico and cheesse

Tostada

$4.29

Flaying Saucer

$8.79

Breakfast

Bacon Breakfast

$7.49

potato,egg adn cheesse

Ham Breakfast

$7.49

potato,egg adn cheesse

Sausage Breakfast

$7.49

potato,egg adn cheesse

Chorizo Brakfast

$7.49

potato,egg beans and cheesse

Double Meat Breakfast

$8.49

potato,egg adn cheesse

Trio Breakfast Bu

$8.99

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$9.49

potato,egg adn cheesse

Huevos Rancheros

$7.49

pico,cheesse and enchilads sauce

Machaca Plate

$10.99

letuce,guacamole,cheesse and sour cream

Ham And Egg Plate

$10.99

letuce,guacamole,cheesse and sour cream

Machaca Breakfast Burrito

$7.49

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$7.49

No Meat Breakfast Burrito

$7.49

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$9.99

Pollo Asado Torta

$8.99

Carnitas Torta

$8.99
Adobada Torta

Adobada Torta

$8.99

Lengua Torta

$9.99

Chicken Torta

$8.99

Beef Torta

$8.99

Ham Torta

$8.99

Chorizo Torta

$8.99

Rolled Tacos

3 Rolled tacos

$4.99

6 Rolled Tacos

$7.99

12 Rolled Tacos

$13.49

Tacos

Soft Taco

Crunchy Taco

Street Tacos

$8.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.49

Supreme Quesadilla

$7.99

Beans,pico,guacamole,sour cream

Asada Quesadilla

Asada Quesadilla

$9.99

Pico,guacamole

Adobada Quesadilla

$9.99

Pico,guacamole

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.99

Pico,guacamole

Lengua Quesadilla

$9.99

Pico,guacamole

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$9.99

Pico,guacamole

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.49

pico and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

pico and sour cream

Shreeded Beef Quesadilla

$9.49

pico and sour cream

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.49

pico and sour cream

Ham Quesadilla

$9.49

pico and sour cream

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Burrito

$5.49

Kids 2 Eggs

$5.49

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Crunchy Taco

$5.99

Extras

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Guacamole

$1.99

Side of Pico de gallo

$1.19

Side of Cheese

$1.29

Side of Limes

$0.75

Side Lettuce

$0.99

Side of Enchilada sauce

$0.99
Extra Hot Sauce

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.30

Chile toreado

$0.49

2 Chiles & cebollitas

$1.50

Extra Toritllas Harina

$0.99

1/2 Pint

1/2 pint Rice

$3.29

1/2 pint Beans

$3.29

1/2 pint Mixed

$3.29

1/2 pint Pico de gallo

$3.29

1/2 pint Guacamole

$5.99

1/2 pint Green Sauce

$4.49

1/2 pint Red Sauce

$4.49

1/2 pint Brava Sauce

$4.99

1/2 pint Habanero Sauce

$5.99

1/2 pint Fire Habanero

$6.49

1/2 pint Guacamole Sauce

$5.99

1/2 pint Asada

$6.99

1/2 pint Chicken

$5.49

1/2 pint Carnitas

$5.99

A la Carte

2 Chiles Rellenos

$8.99

2 Enchiladas

$6.99

2 Tamales

$6.99

Small Bean Burrito

$1.75

Small Quesadilla

$1.75

Chimichanga

$9.69

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49+
Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$4.29+

Glass Bottled

Plastic Bottled

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Dessert

Regular Churro

$2.29

Bunuelitos

$2.29

Flan

$3.49

Plaintains

$4.99

Churro De Fresa

$3.00

Churro De Caramelo

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our authentic Mexican recipes are created using only the best ingredients, locally sourced, and we couldn’t be happier to share them with you. Whether you’re craving tacos, burritos, quesadillas, or tortas, Habaneros Mexican Restaurant in Salem & Tualatin is where you need to be. With our focus being on providing the highest quality of ingredients in every dish, we specialize in happy customers.

Website

Location

707 Northeast Weidler Street, Portland, OR 97232

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

