Habaneros Portland 707 Northeast Weidler Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our authentic Mexican recipes are created using only the best ingredients, locally sourced, and we couldn’t be happier to share them with you. Whether you’re craving tacos, burritos, quesadillas, or tortas, Habaneros Mexican Restaurant in Salem & Tualatin is where you need to be. With our focus being on providing the highest quality of ingredients in every dish, we specialize in happy customers.
707 Northeast Weidler Street, Portland, OR 97232
