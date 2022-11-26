Restaurant header imageView gallery

Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails

1,642 Reviews

$$

3106 N. Davidson St

Charlotte, NC 28205

Mac & Cheese
Fried Chicken Tenders
Kale Salad

Soda

Boylan's Cola

$3.00

Boylan's Diet Cola

$3.00

Boylan's Black Cherry

$3.00

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan's Lemon Lime

$3.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tea

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Juice / Milk

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Coffee

To Go Coffee

$3.50

Snacks

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$12.00

fried cornmeal dough with sweet tea butter contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, and soy

Nashville Hot Shrimp Skewers

Nashville Hot Shrimp Skewers

$16.00

(6) pan seared shrimp tossed in nashville hot sauce, bread & butter pickles, pickled red onions contains: shellfish

PB&J Bacon Plate

PB&J Bacon Plate

$14.00

thick cut Edward's bacon, maple peanut butter, pepper jelly, cabbage jalapeño slaw with banana vinaigrette contains: nuts, pork, and soy

Pickles

Pickles

$6.00

chef's choice; please call the restaurant for today's selection

Shrimp & Grit Cakes

Shrimp & Grit Cakes

$16.00

anson mills pan fried grit cakes, pan seared shrimp, edwards ham, pickled collard greens, maple chipotle sauce contains: shellfish, pork, and dairy

Smoked Deviled Eggs

Smoked Deviled Eggs

$8.00

smoked whites, chives, paprika; add smoked trout +$2 contains: eggs, soy, and peanut cross contamination from smoker

Smokey Boiled Peanuts

Smokey Boiled Peanuts

$8.00

smoked in house & boiled to perfection; served in shell contains: nuts

Entrees

Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

brined, battered, & fried contains: chicken, gluten, dairy, and soy (fried in soybean oil)

Cauliflower Steak

Cauliflower Steak

$16.00

hearty cut of cauliflower, chicken-fried, with smoked chimichurri drizzle contains: gluten, dairy (in dredge), and soy (fried in soybean oil)

Smoked Chicken Half

Smoked Chicken Half

$18.00

smoked in house and tossed in Alabama white sauce; served with one of each: breast, wing, thigh, & leg contains: eggs, soy (fried in soybean oil), and peanut cross contamination from smoker

Smoked Chicken Whole

Smoked Chicken Whole

$32.00

smoked in house and tossed in Alabama white sauce; served with two of each: breast, wing, thigh, & leg contains: eggs, soy (fried in soybean oil), and peanut cross contamination from smoker

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$5.00

haberdish pearl sugar, liège waffle, served with honey butter syrup or maple syrup, your choice of fried chicken contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, and soy (fried in soybean oil)

Fried Chicken White

Fried Chicken White

$12.00

Brined, battered, & fried; served with one breast & one wing. contains: gluten, dairy, and soy (fried in soybean oil)

Fried Chicken Dark

Fried Chicken Dark

$10.00

brined, battered, & fried; served with one thigh & one leg contains: gluten, dairy, and soy (fried in soybean oil)

Fried Chicken Half

Fried Chicken Half

$19.00

brined, battered, & fried; served with one of each: breast, wing, thigh, & leg contains: gluten, dairy, and soy (fried in soybean oil)

Fried Chicken Whole

Fried Chicken Whole

$34.00

brined, battered, & fried; served with two of each: breast, wing, thigh, & leg contains: gluten, dairy, and soy (fried in soybean oil)

Ribs Half

Ribs Half

$19.00

st. Louis-style cut, rubbed with house bbq sauce contains: peanut cross contamination from smoker

Ribs Whole

Ribs Whole

$36.00

st. Louis-style cut, rubbed with house bbq sauce contains: peanut cross contamination from smoker

Cast Iron NC Trout

Cast Iron NC Trout

$32.00

dill and scallion compound butter contains: soy (in oil) and dairy (in butter)

Sides

Braised Rainbow Carrots

Braised Rainbow Carrots

$9.00

charred parsley crema, candied benne seeds contains: dairy (in crema), eggs (in crema and benne seeds)

Cast Iron Purple Cabbage

Cast Iron Purple Cabbage

$8.00+

cast-iron charred with bacon jam, goat cheese, topped with scallions contains: pork (bacon jam) and dairy (goat cheese)

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$9.00

slow-cooked in a smoked vegetable stock contains: soy and possible peanut cross contamination

Creamy Cheddar Grits

$8.00

slow cooked Anson Mills grits, aged white cheddar contains: dairy and possible peanut cross contamination

Loaded Cheddar Grits

Loaded Cheddar Grits

$14.00

slow-cooked anson mills grits, loaded with bacon jam, pan seared shrimp, aged white cheddar contains: shellfish, pork, dairy, soy, and possible peanut cross contamination

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$9.00+

fresh oranges, candied benne seeds, goat cheese, pomegranate molasses dressing contains: dairy (goat cheese), soy (dressing), and eggs (benne seeds)

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

creamy mac & cheese with aged sharp white cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, baked cheese top contains: dairy and gluten

Pan-Charred Cauliflower

Pan-Charred Cauliflower

$8.00+

sunflower seed & roasted red pepper sauce, toasted sunflower seeds, scallions contains: soy (oil)

Plain Biscuit Lunch/Dinner

Plain Biscuit Lunch/Dinner

contains: gluten, dairy, animal fat, and eggs

Sweet Potato Dumplings

Sweet Potato Dumplings

$10.00+

Sweet potato dumplings; savory, hand-spooned with brown butter, sage, mascarpone, parmesan contains: gluten and dairy

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$8.00+

made in house and fried to perfection! contains: soy (in fry oil)

Waffle

$5.00

liège style waffle with pearl sugar

Desserts

Apple Hand Pies

Apple Hand Pies

$14.00

brown sugar and bourbon apples, buttermilk ice cream, dulce caramel & honey drizzle contains: gluten and dairy

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00

bananas, Nilla wafers, whipped cream contains: dairy and gluten

Brown Butter Pound Cake

Brown Butter Pound Cake

$13.00

toasted, cream cheese whip, seasonal fruit contains: dairy and eggs

Waffle Sundae

Waffle Sundae

$12.00

pearl sugar waffle, house buttermilk ice cream, pecan caramel contains: nuts, dairy, gluten, and eggs

Whoopie Pies

Whoopie Pies

$14.00

(3) chocolate cake sliders, swiss meringue buttercream, chocolate ganache, local bourbon barrel smoked salt contains: dairy, eggs, and gluten

Buttermilk Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid's Mac

$6.00

served with a side of house tater tots or apple slices

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

served with a side of house tater tots or apple slices

Kid's Chicken Leg & Biscuit

$6.00

served with a side of house tater tots or apple slices

Kid's Tenders

$6.00

two tenders; served with a side of house tater tots or apple slices

Daily Features

Hot Side

$15.00

Chef's Selection, changes daily. Please call the restaurant for today's selection.

Cold Side

$14.00

Chef's Selection, changes daily. Please call the restaurant for today's selection.

Entree Feature

$42.00Out of stock

Chef's Selection, changes daily. Please call the restaurant for today's selection.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

*SATURDAYS & SUNDAYS ONLY* choice of Haberdish chicken tenders or boneless thigh, tossed in Haberdish Nashville hot sauce, served over two pieces of classic white bread, with pickled red onions, bread & butter pickles

Dessert Feature

$12.00Out of stock

Chef's Selection, changes daily. Please call the restaurant for today's selection.

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

