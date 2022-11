Beef Shawerma Plate

$16.99

Spiced up and marinated beef slices mixed up with lightly cooked tomatoes, parsley & red onions topped with Tahini and served on yellow rice. Half chicken Shawerma & half beef Shawerma both mixed up with lightly cooked tomatoes, parsley & red onions and served on top of yellow rice. The chicken is topped with garlic sauce and the beef is topped with tahini. All plates are served with 2 sides and 1 pita bread.