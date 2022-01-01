Habibi Hookah Lounge
86 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8320 W. State Rd 84, Davie, FL 33324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation
4.8 • 34
1387 S University Dr Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurant
Blueprint Cookies - Plantation
No Reviews
801 S University Dr. G101 Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurant
Stromboli Pizza - The Fountains
4.5 • 1,291
801 S University, Ste C101 Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Davie
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant