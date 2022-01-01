Restaurant header imageView gallery

Habibi Hookah Lounge

86 Reviews

$

8320 W. State Rd 84

Davie, FL 33324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$9.99

Comes with a 3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Jalapeno Poppers, and 3 Mac and Cheese Bites

Hummus With Pita

Hummus With Pita

$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce (6 pc)

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce (6 pc)

$7.99

6 Sticks served with Marinara Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers w/ Ranch (6 pc)

Jalapeno Poppers w/ Ranch (6 pc)

$7.99

6 Poppers

Mac and Cheese Bites

$7.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$4.99
Chicken Nuggets Pieces (10pc) W/ Fries

Chicken Nuggets Pieces (10pc) W/ Fries

$8.99

10 Piece Nuggets served with Fries. Choose your sauces

Chicken Tenders (3pc) with Fries

Chicken Tenders (3pc) with Fries

$8.99

3 Chicken Tender Pieces, choose your sauce

Habibi Zinger Melt

Habibi Zinger Melt

$10.99

Fries and Pieces of Chicken Tenders topped with melted cheese, Jalapeno, Ranch and Buffalo Sauce

Fried Kibbeh (3pc)

Fried Kibbeh (3pc)

$7.99

3 Pieces of Traditional Fried Kibbeh (Dough stuffed with Minced Meat) Served with side of Hummus

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla Chips with Melted Cheese, Ground Beef, Jalapenos, hot sauce.

Add on fries

$1.99

Entrees

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub W/Fries

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub W/Fries

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and ranch. Served with Fries

Philly Steak w/Fries

Philly Steak w/Fries

$12.99

green peppers, onions, and mushrooms, sautéed with philly meat and served with Cheese in a toasted hoagie. Served with Fries

Chicken Philly with Fries

Chicken Philly with Fries

$12.99

green peppers, onions, and mushrooms, sautéed with Philly Chicken and served with Cheese in a toasted hoagie. Served with Fries

Habibi Double Cheese burger with Fries

Habibi Double Cheese burger with Fries

$12.99

2 fresh never frozen Patties with layers of cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, ketchup, mayo, boom boom sauce. Served with a side of fries.

Texas Habibis Burger

$14.99

Double Cheeseburger topped with Onion Rings, Beef Bacon, and Honey BBQ Sauce. Served with Fries

Gyro With Fries

Gyro With Fries

$12.99

Gyro Meat wrapped in a pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, onion, tomatoes. Served with Fries

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Falafel with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and a Hummus Spread, served in a Wrap. Served with Fries

Chicken Wings (6 piece with fries)

Chicken Wings (6 piece with fries)

$12.99

6 wings in your choice of Sauce. Served with Fries.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Tenders tossed in Honey BBQ Sauce, With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions. Served with Fries

Personal Cheese Piiza

Personal Cheese Piiza

$6.49

8" Personal Pizza

Desserts

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$4.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.99
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Snacks

3 Musketeers

$1.99

7 Day Crossaint

$2.99

Almond joy

$1.99

Beef Jerkey Jack Links

$3.99

Big Texas

$1.99

Bueno

$1.99

Cheeseman Butter Cookies

$1.99

Cheetos Puffs

$1.99

CheezITs

$1.99

Cinnamon Roll

$1.99

Corn Nuts (Ask Server For Available Flavor)

$0.99

Crunch

$2.50

Danish

$1.99

Ding Dongs

$0.99

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.99

Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates 3 Pack

$2.99

Frosted Donuts

$1.99

Funyons

$1.99

Gold Fish

$0.99

Grandma Cookies

$1.99

Halals Best Beef Jerky

$2.99

Hersheys Cookies & Cream

$1.99

Hershey’s almond white

$1.99

Hershey’s milk chocolate

$1.99

Hershey’s Mr. Goodbar

$1.99

Honey Buns

$1.99

Hostess Cupcakes

$0.99

Hot Cheetos Crunchy

$0.99

Hot Cheetos Fries

$0.99

Jack Links Beef & Cheese

$2.99

Jack Links Jerky BAGS

$3.99

Jack Links Jerky STICKS

$2.99

Jack Links STRIPS

$2.99

King Henry Candys (Ask Server For Availability)

$1.99

KitKat

$1.99

Little Bites

$1.99

M & M Original

$1.99

M&M peanut

$1.99

Milano Dark Chocolate

$0.99

Milky Way

$1.99

Munchies Chips

$1.99

Nutella ToGo

$1.99

Pistachios

$1.99

Powdered Donuts

$0.99

Reeses

$1.99

Skittles

$1.99

Snickers

$1.99

Sour Patch

$1.99

Sour Punch

$1.99

Takis

$0.99

Twix

$1.99

Twix cookies and cream

$1.99

Wafers to go

$1.99

Sauces

bbq

blue cheese

boom boom

buffalo mild

ketchup

lemon peper

masaala

mayo

Honey mustard

pepper

ranch

salt

spicy mango

Exotic Snacks

Banana kick

$4.00

Bugles bbq

$6.00

Doritos sweet chili

$6.00

Kit Kat caramel crisp

$7.00

Kit Kat cookie crumble

$7.00

Kit Kat roasted almond

$7.00

Lays beef stew

$7.00

Lays cumin roasted lamb

$6.00

Lays fried crab

$6.00

Lays Hokkaido bakes cheese

$7.00

Lays magic masala

$5.00

Lays roasted chicken wings

$6.00

Lays rose petal

$7.00

Lays seafood

$7.00

Lays smoke salmon and cream cheese

$7.50

Lays Spanish tomato tango

$5.00

Lays spicy lobster

$7.50

Lays Texas grilled bbq

$6.00

Maynard’s fuzzy peach

$8.00

Oreo chocolate wafer shots

$8.00

Oreo salted caramel

$8.00

Oreo strawberry wafer rolls

$6.00

Oreo strawberry wafer shots

$8.00

Oreo white chocolate wafer

$2.00

Sour patch kids cola

$8.00

Starburst fave red

$6.00

Starburst sour berries

$8.00

Twizzlers fruity tongue twisters

$8.00

Twizzlers sweet tongue twisters

$8.00

Twizzlers tangy tongue twisters

$8.00

Cold Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Arizona Bottle

$1.99

Brisk

$2.49

Can soda

$2.49

Coconut Water

$3.99

Cranberry juice

$2.99

Dunkin Donuts Coffee

$3.99

Fiji

$3.49

Gatorade

$2.99

Glass Bottle Soda

$3.49

Jupina

$2.49

Laziza Apple

$2.99

Laziza Original

$2.99

Laziza pomegranate

$2.99

Laziza Rasberry

$2.99

Monster

$3.49

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$3.49

Orange juice

$2.99

Perrier

$2.99

Pineapple juice

$2.49

Prime Hydration

$3.49

Redbull

$3.99

Schweppes Bottles

$2.99

Schweppes Lemon mint

$2.99

Schweppes orange

$2.99

Smart water

$3.49

Snapple

$2.99

Starbucks Coffee Drink

$3.99

Vimto

$2.49

Yogurt drink

$3.99

Yoohoo

$2.99

Zephyrhills

$1.99

Energy Drinks

$3.49

Fresh Beverages

Frozen Mint Mojito

$5.99

Smoothies

$6.99

Milk Shakes

$7.99

Slushies

$5.99

Coffee and Tea

Cup Of Tea

$2.99

Large Pot Of Tea

$7.99

Small Pot Of Tea

$5.99

Cafe Latte

$3.99

Americano

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Chocolate cappuccino

$3.99

Hot chocolate

$3.99

Mocha latte

$3.99

Espresso shot

$2.49

Double espresso shot

$2.99

Iced caramel macchiato

$4.99

Exotic beverages

Faygo fireworks

$10.00

Fanta mystery

$13.75

Fanta iyokan

$14.00

Fanta green apple

$13.75

Fanta white peach

$13.75

Fanta watermelon

$13.75

Crush soda mousse pink

$10.00

Crush soda mousse clear

$10.00

Canada Dry vanilla cream

$6.00

Fanta strawberry and kiwi

$8.00

Fanta exotic can

$8.00

Fanta elderflower and lemon

$8.00

Classic Hookah

Classic Hookah

Classic Hookah: Clay Head

$14.99

Classic Hookah: Grapefruit Head

$22.98

Classic Hookah: Heat Management

$14.99

Classic Hookah: Pineapple Head

$29.98

Hookah To Go

Classic Hookah

Hookah To Go: Grapefruit Head

$27.99

Lux Alpha

Classic Hookah

Lux Alpha: Classic Clay Head

$34.99

Lux Alpha: Grapefruit Head

$42.98

Lux Alpha: Heat Management Head

$34.99

Lux Alpha: Pineapple Head

$49.98

Premium Pharaoh

Classic Hookah

Premium Pharaoh: Classic Clay Head

$24.99

Premium Pharaoh: Grapefruit Head

$32.98

Premium Pharaoh: Heat Management Head

$24.99

Premium Pharaoh: Pineapple Head

$39.98

Addons/Fees

Sharing Fee

$5.00

Ice Hose

$3.00

CBD / THC-O

$9.99

Mint In Base

$5.00

Milk Base

$5.00

Ice Base

$3.00

Refill

Grape Fruit Head Refill

$7.99

Clay Head Refill

$5.99

Heat Management Refill

$5.99

Pineapple Head Refill

$14.99

Appetizers

Chicken Wings 6 piece with Fries

Chicken Wings 6 piece with Fries

$14.29
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$6.49
Jalapeno Poppers w/ Ranch (6 pc)

Jalapeno Poppers w/ Ranch (6 pc)

$9.49

6 Poppers

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce (6 pc)

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce (6 pc)

$9.49

6 Sticks served with Marinara Sauce

Chicken Tenders (3pc) with Fries

Chicken Tenders (3pc) with Fries

$13.99

3 Chicken Tender Pieces, choose your sauce

Chicken Nuggets Pieces (10pc) W/ Fries

Chicken Nuggets Pieces (10pc) W/ Fries

$12.29

10 Piece Nuggets served with Fries. Choose your sauces

Mac and Cheese Bites (6 PC)

Mac and Cheese Bites (6 PC)

$8.79
Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$12.49

3 Fried Mac n cheese bites, 3 Jalapeno Poppers, and 3 Mozzarella Sticks

Hummus with Pita

Hummus with Pita

$9.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.49
Habibi Zinger Melt

Habibi Zinger Melt

$13.99

Mountain of fries topped with chopped chicken tenders and melted with cheese. Finished off with Jalapenos, Ranch, and Buffalo Sauce

Fried Kibbeh

Fried Kibbeh

$9.49

Ground Beef and Burgal deep fried dumplings. Stuffed with spices and pinenuts. Served with Hummus. (3 pieces)

Entrees

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Tenders tossed in Honey BBQ Sauce, With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions. Served with Fries

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub W/Fries

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub W/Fries

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and ranch. Served with Fries

Chicken Philly with Fries

Chicken Philly with Fries

$15.99

green peppers, onions, and mushrooms, sautéed with Philly Chicken and served with Cheese in a toasted hoagie. Served with Fries

Chicken Tender Sub w/Fries

Chicken Tender Sub w/Fries

$15.99

Falafel Wrap with Fries

$12.99
Gyro with Fries

Gyro with Fries

$15.99
Habibi Double Cheese burger with Fries

Habibi Double Cheese burger with Fries

$15.99

2 fresh never frozen Patties with layers of cheese. Comes with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, ketchup, mayo, boom boom sauce. Served with a side of fries.

Personal Cheese Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.99Out of stock
Philly Steak w/Fries

Philly Steak w/Fries

$15.99

green peppers, onions, and mushrooms, sautéed with philly meat and served with Cheese in a toasted hoagie. Served with Fries

Texas Habibis Burger

$17.99

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$5.49
CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$5.49
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.49

Snacks

Halal Gummy’s

$2.99Out of stock

Hershey’s milk chocolate

$2.99

Hot Cheetos Crunchy

$2.99

M&M peanut

$2.99

Reeses

$2.99

Skittles

$2.99

Snickers

$2.99

Takis

$2.99

Twix

$2.99

Sauces

bbq

$0.60

blue cheese

$0.60

boom boom

$0.60

buffalo hot

$0.60

buffalo mild

$0.60

Honey mustard

$0.60

ketchup

$0.60

lemon peper

$0.60

masaala

$0.60

mayo

$0.60

pepper

$0.60

ranch

$0.60

salt

$0.60

spicy mango

$0.60

tangy Carolina

$0.60

Cold Beverages

Monster

$3.99

Brisk

$2.99

Coca-Cola Can

$2.99

Sprite Can

$2.99

Diet Coke Can

$2.99

Coke Zero Can

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Fiji Water 500 ML

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Gatorade

$3.99

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.99

Glass Bottle Sprite

$3.99

Glass Bottle Fanta

$3.99

Jupina

$2.99

Laziza Apple

$3.99

Laziza Pomogranate

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Perrier Water

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Prime Hydration

$4.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.99

Schweppes Lemon Mint

$3.99

Schweppes Pineapple

$3.99

Smart Water

$3.99

Snapple

$3.99

Starbucks Coffee Drink

$3.99

Vimto

$2.99

Yogurt Drink

$3.99

Yoohoo

$3.99

Zephyrhills

$2.49

Red Bull Watermelon Flavor

$4.99

Fresh Beverages

Frozen Mint Mojito

$6.59
Pina Colada Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.69
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$7.69
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.69
Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$7.69
Oreo Milk Shake

Oreo Milk Shake

$7.69
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8320 W. State Rd 84, Davie, FL 33324

Directions

Gallery
Habibi Hookah Lounge image
Habibi Hookah Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kristof's Kafe - 8912 W State Rd 84
orange starNo Reviews
8912 W State Rd 84 Davie, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation
orange star4.8 • 34
1387 S University Dr Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Otoro
orange starNo Reviews
1447 S UNIVERSITY DRIVE PLANTATION, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Blueprint Cookies - Plantation
orange starNo Reviews
801 S University Dr. G101 Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Stromboli Pizza - The Fountains
orange star4.5 • 1,291
801 S University, Ste C101 Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Plantation
orange starNo Reviews
801 S University Dr Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Davie

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Davie
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston