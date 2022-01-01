Restaurant header imageView gallery

Habibi Shawarma Grille

452 Reviews

$

30875 Woodward

Royal Oak, MI 48073

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Labneh w/ Garlic
Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Appetizers

Falafel

Falafel

$6.95+
Hummus

Hummus

$6.95+
Jalapeno Cilantro Hummus

Jalapeno Cilantro Hummus

$6.95+
Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$6.95+

Labneh w/ Garlic

$6.95+
Tabbouli

Tabbouli

$6.95+
Veggie Grapeleaves

Veggie Grapeleaves

$4.95

Vegetarian Combination

$14.95

Habibi Appetizer Tray

$26.95

Habibi Party Appetizer Tray

$36.95

Salads/Soups

Lentil

$2.95+

Chicken Lemon Rice

$2.95+

Fattoush

Greek Salad

Jajeek Salad

Cucumber Mix Salad

Majedera

$8.95

Build Your Own

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$11.23

Chicken Kabob Bowl

$12.95

Steak Shawarma Bowl

$12.50

Lamb Kabob Bowl

$13.95

Beef Kabob Bowl

$13.95

Falafel Bowl

$11.00

Veggie Bowl

$10.50

Shawarma Bowl

$14.95

Habibi Fries

$14.95

Chicken Kafta

$10.95

Beef Kafta

$11.95

Steak Shawarma Wrap

$7.50

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$6.95

Falafel Wrap

$6.95

Veggie Wrap

$5.95

Hummus & Tabbouli Wrap

$5.95

Beef Fillet Kabob Wrap

$7.95

Lamb Kabob Wrap

$7.50

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$6.95

Chicken Kafta

$6.95

Beef Kafta

$7.50

Chx Shaw w/ Garlic & pickles.

$4.99

Entrees

Chicken Shawarma

$14.95

Chicken Kabob

$14.95

Beef Shawarma

$15.95

Beef Fillet Kabob

$19.95

Lamb Kabob

$18.95

Beef & Chicken Shawarma

$16.95

Veggie Grapeleaves

$10.95

Lamb Chops

$19.95

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$7.95

Chicken Wings w/Fries

$9.95

Beef Kafta

$14.95

Chicken Kafta

$13.95

Box Lunch

$15.00

Delivery fee

$10.00

Majedra Saled

$8.95

Box lunch

$25.00

Hamburger

$7.95

Falafel Burger

$7.95

Hamburger Combo

$9.95

Falafel Burger Combo

$9.95

Gallaba Meat

$13.95

Gallaba Shrimp

$13.95

Meat Grapeleaves

$11.95

Deboned Chicken 3 pcs

$15.95

Deboned Chicken 5 pcs

$19.95

Side Orders

Ranch

$0.95+

Garlic

$0.95+

Steamed Vegetables

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95+

Rice

$3.95+

2 liter pop

$3.00

Baklava

$2.99

Family Combos

Special Combo

$9.95

2 Grilled Combo

$23.95

4 Grilled Combo

$39.95

6 Grilled Combo

$49.95

8 Grilled Combo

$64.95

10 Grilled Combo

$79.95

12 Grilled Combo

$97.95

20 Grilled Combo

$179.95

Hummous

$17.00+

Tabbouli

$17.00+

Baba Ganoush

$17.00+

Fattoush

$17.00+

Greek

$17.00+

Shawarma

$13.95+

Chicken Kabob

$5.50

Beef Kafta Per Skewer

$3.50

Chicken Kafta Per Skewer

$3.00

Grilled Combo For 2

$23.95

Grilled Combo For 4

$39.95

Large party tray

$80.00

Large party tray

$85.00

Large party tray

$90.00

Large party tray

$95.00

Medium party tray

$50.00

Medium party tray

$55.00

Medium party tray

$60.00

Medium party tray

$65.00

Medium party tray

$70.00

Small party tray

$25.00

Small party tray

$30.00

Small party tray

$35.00

Small party tray

$40.00

Small party tray

$45.00

Cooler

2.99

$2.99

4.95

$4.95

4.99

$4.99

5.50

$5.50

5.99

$5.95

6.95

$6.95

8.95

$8.95

9.95

$9.95

10.95

$10.95

11.95

$11.95

2.59

$2.59

3.29

$3.29

4.69

$4.69

5.95

$5.95

12.99

$12.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30875 Woodward, Royal Oak, MI 48073

Directions

Gallery
Habibi Shawarma Grille image
Habibi Shawarma Grille image

