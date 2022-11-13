Habit Carbon Catering imageView gallery
Bagels

Habit Doughnut Dispensary Online Pre-Orders

No reviews yet

1553 Platte St

#130

Denver, CO 80202

Popular Items

Dozen - Doughnut Holes
Dozen - O.G. Blackout
Dozen - Feed My Habit

Dozens

Each flavor sold by the dozen. ...OR build an O.G. Assorted Dozen (any combo of Glazed, Blazed, Plain Jane, and Feed My Habit).
Dozen - OG Glazed

Dozen - OG Glazed

$25.00

malted milk glaze

Dozen - I'm Just Blazed

Dozen - I'm Just Blazed

$25.00

hand torched glaze

Dozen - Plain Jane

Dozen - Plain Jane

$25.00

cinna-sugar, honey brioche

Dozen - Feed My Habit

Dozen - Feed My Habit

$35.00

raspberry glaze, streusel, white chocolate, blueberry

Dozen - Rainbow in the Dark

Dozen - Rainbow in the Dark

$35.00

chocolate ganache iced, rainbow sprinkles

Dozen - Vegan

$35.00

Dozen - Gluten Friendly

$35.00

NOTICE: Ingredients are Gluten Free but doughnuts are made in a flour rich environment.

Dozen - O.G. Blackout

Dozen - O.G. Blackout

$35.00

chocolate ganache, chocolate cookie crumble, dark & milk chocolate

Dozen - Lemon Dreamz

$33.00
Dozen - Yo' Shortyyy

Dozen - Yo' Shortyyy

$35.00

strawberry glaze, dark & white chocolate drizzle

Dozen - The Dude Abides

Dozen - The Dude Abides

$35.00

espresso glaze, malted milk and coffee drizzle

Dozen - S'more Please

$35.00

Dozen - Crystalle's Carny

$35.00

Dozen - New Razzle Dazzle

$40.00
Dozen - Earl Grey Sweatshirt

Dozen - Earl Grey Sweatshirt

$35.00

earl grey glaze, streusel, raspberry

Dozen - Wu-Tang

Dozen - Wu-Tang

$45.00

burnt honey glaze, almond slivers, rich almond filling

Dozen - Fill Me Up Butter Cup

$35.00
Dozen - Dirt Bomb

Dozen - Dirt Bomb

$40.00

candied coffee bean, coconut crumble, espresso glaze

Dozen - Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb

$35.00

Dozen - Maple, Eh?

$30.00

Dozen - Charcuterie Bleu's

$50.00

Dozen - Fritters

$45.00

Doughnut Holes

Currently we only have Glazed Doughnut Holes available...more flavors coming soon!

Dozen - Doughnut Holes

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Known as the "cheeky bakery on Platte" carving out a commanding presence in Denver's doughnut scene with premium, chef-driven doughnuts, monsta cinnamon rolls and shooters of whiskey with (or without) a cuppa coffee.

1553 Platte St, #130, Denver, CO 80202

