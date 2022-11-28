  • Home
  • /
  • Opa Locka
  • /
  • HachiBachi Soul Food - 17849 Northwest 27th Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

HachiBachi Soul Food 17849 Northwest 27th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

17849 Northwest 27th Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Flop

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Entrees

One Meat Fried Rice

$25.00

2 Meat Fried Rice

$35.00

Trio Fried Rice

$40.00

All Meat Fried Rice

$50.00

Oxtail

$30.00

Wings

Side

Fried Rice Only

$10.00

Sauces

$0.50

Appetizers

Egg rolls

$12.00

Quick bites

Wings

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17849 Northwest 27th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Snappers - Miami 27th ave. - 17990 NW 27th Ave
orange star4.0 • 4,066
17990 NW 27th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33056
View restaurantnext
Sunday's Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
2675 Nw 207 Street Miami, FL 33056
View restaurantnext
Snappers - Miami Gardens - 18312 NW 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
18312 NW 7th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33169
View restaurantnext
The Counter Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
15000 Northwest 44th Court Miami Gardens, FL 33054
View restaurantnext
Tropical Oasis Express
orange starNo Reviews
20737 Northwest 2nd Avenue Miami Gardens, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Sushi a La Carte 5 - 551 ne 167th st
orange starNo Reviews
551 ne 167th st north miami beach, FL 33162
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami Gardens

Snappers - Miami 27th ave. - 17990 NW 27th Ave
orange star4.0 • 4,066
17990 NW 27th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33056
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami Gardens
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (977 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (300 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston