  • HachiBachi Soul Food 2 - 220 NE 30th St
A map showing the location of HachiBachi Soul Food 2 220 NE 30th St View gallery

HachiBachi Soul Food 2 220 NE 30th St

No reviews yet

220 Northeast 30th Street

Miami, FL 33137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Flop

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

$4.00Out of stock

Soda

$2.00

Entrees

One Meat Fried Rice

$25.00

2 Meat Fried Rice

$35.00

Trio Fried Rice

$40.00

All Meat Fried Rice

$50.00

Oxtail

$30.00Out of stock

Wings

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Side

Fried Rice Only

$10.00

Sauces

$1.00

Salmon

$10.00

Fries

$4.00

Appetizers

Egg rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:45 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:45 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:45 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

220 Northeast 30th Street, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

