Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Dessert & Ice Cream

Hachidori Ramen Bar

334 Reviews

$$

8222 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Baos - Pork Belly
Umami Sticky Buns
Baos - Fried Chicken

Izakaya

Togarashi Fries

$10.00

SPECIAL. Nori, house spice, furikake, katsuobushi mayo

Umami Sticky Buns

Umami Sticky Buns

$10.00

Two sticky buns, honey, miso butter, furikake

Karaage

$12.00

Japanese fried chicken. Togarashi, tare, wasabi mayo

Gyozas

Gyozas

$10.00

Pan-seared, steamed or fried. Garlic ponzu, rayu, scallions

Baos - Pork Belly

Baos - Pork Belly

$13.00

Two baos, pork belly, hoisin glaze, gochujang mayo, pickles

Baos - Maitake

Baos - Maitake

$12.00

Two baos, deep-fried maitake, yuzu-chili mayo, pickles, hoisin glaze, scallions

Baos - Fried Chicken

$12.00

Two baos, fried chicken, togarashi, tare, yuzu chili mayo, pickles

Yakiniku Pork Ribs

$14.00

St Louis Ribs with yakiniku sauce. Depending on size, comes with 3 or 4 ribs.

Korean Spicy Wings

Korean Spicy Wings

$15.00

Wings tossed in a honey-kimchi butter glaze

Crispy Bok Choy

$12.00

Deep-fried bok choy with ponzu

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Charred shishito peppers, ponzu

Japanese Street Corn

Japanese Street Corn

$12.00

charred corn, miso butter, togarashi, queso fresco

Miso Ginger Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shallots, furikake, miso-ginger dressing

Ramen

OG

OG

$22.00

Our signature ramen. Tonkotsu and miso broth, cured pork belly, soft-boiled ajitama, bean sprouts and scallions

Tantanmen

Tantanmen

$22.00

Spicy and nutty broth. Tonkotsu broth, sesame paste, rayu, ground pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, scallions, soft-boiled ajitama

Hakata Tonkotsu

$21.00

Clean tonkotsu. Tonkotsu broth, pork belly, scallions, bean sprouts, soft boiled ajitama, black garlic oil

Shoyu the Money

Shoyu the Money

$21.00

Broth prepared with chicken stock and kombu dashi. Shoyu tare, pork belly, soft-boiled seasoned ajitama, menma, bean sprouts and scallions

Shrooms

$21.00

Vegan ramen. Mushroom and onion stock, shoyu tare, bok choy, sprouts, scallions, mushroom salad, black garlic oil

Black Garlic Oil (ramen add-on)

$1.00

Noodles (ramen add-on)

$4.00

Pork Belly (ramen add-on)

$4.00

Fried Chicken (ramen add-on)

$3.50

Tofu (ramen add-on)

$3.00

Ajitama Egg (ramen add-on)

$3.00

Menma (ramen add-on)

$2.00

Scallions (ramen add-on)

$1.50

Bean Sprouts (ramen add-on)

$1.50

Side of Bok Choy (ramen add-on)

$0.50

Ramen Gyozas (ramen add-on)

$3.00

Mushroom Salad (ramen add-on)

$3.00

OG Broth (ramen add-on)

$10.00

Tantanmen Broth (ramen add-on)

$10.00

Shoyu Broth (ramen add-on)

$9.00

Shrooms Broth (ramen add-on)

$9.00

Hakata Broth (ramen add-on)

$9.00

Donburi Bowls

Pork Belly Donburi

Pork Belly Donburi

$22.00

Sushi Rice, Pork belly, Furikake, Ajitama Egg

Karaage Donburi

$21.00

Sushi Rice, Karaage, Furikake, Ajitama Egg

Seared Salmon Donburi

Seared Salmon Donburi

$24.00

Soy-Honey Marinade, Sushi Rice, Avocado, Nori

Spicy Tuna Donburi

$26.00

Raw tuna, House mayo, Sushi Rice, Avocado, Nori

Spicy Salmon Donburi

Spicy Salmon Donburi

$24.00

Raw salmon, House mayo, Sushi Rice, Avocado, Nori

Side of Rice

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.00

Chicken Rice Bowl

$10.00

Desserts

Hokkaido Cheese Tarts

Hokkaido Cheese Tarts

$10.00

Delicious, flaky and buttery pastry filled with cheese. One order comes with two small cheese tarts. Allow 15 minutes cook time upon order.

Matcha Roll Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Matcha sponge, yuzu mousse

Caramel Mille Crepe

$12.00

Mille crepe filled with caramel custard whipped cream

Ice Cream Trio

$8.00

Samples of rotating flavors from Frice Cream.

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Yuzu Coconut Slushie

$6.00

San Pellegrino 500mL

$5.00

Acqua Panna 500mL

$5.00

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Matcha Shot

$4.00

Matcha with 2 oz of water

Matcha Tea

$4.00

Matcha with 5 oz of water

Espresso

$3.00

Beer

Estrella Damm

$4.00

Estrella promo, enjoy it for $4 until further notice!

Sapporo

$8.00

Sapporo Draft

$9.00

Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

Coedo Beniaka

$12.00

Coedo Kyara

$12.00

Lucky Cat

$12.00

Echigo Rice Lager

$12.00

Echigo Red Ale

$12.00

Tokyo White Ale

$12.00

Hitachino White Ale

$12.00

Sapporo Black

$13.00

Sansho Ale

$12.00

Orion Beer

$12.00

Shojo Kitsune

$14.00

Sake

Sake Coconut Slushie

$12.00

Sake Bomb

$12.00

Sake Flight

$14.00

Bushido GInjo Genshu Can 180mL

$14.00

Ginjo genshu sake from Kyoto, Japan. It's smooth, crisp, and packs a punch with notes of tart raspberry and watermelon rind. Comes in a can.

Soto Junmai Can 180mL

$14.00

Premium Junmai sake. Clean and light, notes of apple, soft rice, umami. Comes in a can.

Nanbu Bijin Tokubetsu Junmai Glass

$12.00

Quality rice notes with some floral characters and marshmallow. Velvety texture, subtle. Savoury umami on the mid palate.

Nanbu Bijin Tokubetsu Junmai Carafe

$35.00

Quality rice notes with some floral characters and marshmallow. Velvety texture, subtle. Savoury umami on the mid palate.

Nanbu Bijin Tokubetsu Junmai 720mL

$80.00

Dance of Discovery Junmai Glass

$12.00

Dance of Discovery Junmai Carafe

$27.00

Dance of Discovery Junmai 720mL

$60.00

Happy Owl Junmai Glass

$12.00

Happy Owl Junmai Carafe

$27.00

Happy Owl Junmai 720mL

$60.00

Bride of the Fox Junmai Ginjo Glass

$13.00

Bride of the Fox Junmai Ginjo Carafe

$35.00

Bride of the Fox Junmai Ginjo 720mL

$75.00

Yuki no Bosha Junmai Ginjo Glass

$13.00Out of stock

Light with ripe fruit tones, delicate. A tremendous treat for those looking for a fruity sake but don't want something sweet.

Yuki no Bosha Junmai Ginjo Carafe

$35.00Out of stock

Light with ripe fruit tones, delicate. A tremendous treat for those looking for a fruity sake but don't want something sweet.

Yuki no Bosha Junmai Ginjo 720mL

$75.00Out of stock

Light with ripe fruit tones, delicate. A tremendous treat for those looking for a fruity sake but don't want something sweet.

Amabuki Himawari Junmai Ginjo Glass

$13.00

Amabuki Himawari Junmai Ginjo Carafe

$35.00

Amabuki Himawari Junmai Ginjo 720mL

$75.00

Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu Glass

$13.00

Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu Carafe

$35.00

Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu 720mL

$75.00

Shirataki Jozen Junmai Ginjo Glass

$13.00

Shirataki Jozen Junmai Ginjo Carafe

$35.00

Shirataki Jozen Junmai Ginjo 720mL

$75.00

Heaven Sake Junmai Ginjo Glass

$12.00

Heaven Sake Junmai Ginjo 300mL

$42.00

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo Glass

$14.00

Smooth Junmai Daiginjo, with a subtle sweetness, but very well balanced. Delicious to enjoy with food or on its own.

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo Carafe

$36.00

Smooth Junmai Daiginjo, with a subtle sweetness, but very well balanced. Delicious to enjoy with food or on its own.

Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 720mL

$78.00

Smooth Junmai Daiginjo, with a subtle sweetness, but very well balanced. Delicious to enjoy with food or on its own.

Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo Glass

$14.00

Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo Carafe

$38.00

Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo 720mL

$80.00

Soto Junmai Daiginjo Glass

$14.00

Soto Junmai Daiginjo Carafe

$38.00

Soto Junmai Daiginjo 720mL

$80.00

Senkin Muku Junmai Daiginjo Glass

$13.00

Senkin Muku Junmai Daiginjo 300mL

$48.00

Oze Rose Junmai Daiginjo Glass

$15.00

Oze Rose Junmai Daiginjo Carafe

$45.00

Oze Rose Junmai Daiginjo 720mL

$96.00

Tatenokawa 33 Junmai Daiginjo Glass

$20.00

Tatenokawa 33 Junmai Daiginjo Carafe

$65.00

Tatenokawa 33 Junmai Daiginjo 720mL

$135.00

Snow Maiden Nigori Glass

$11.00

Snow Maiden Nigori Carafe

$25.00

Snow Maiden Nigori 720mL

$50.00

Joto Nigori Glass

$11.00

Joto Nigori Carafe

$25.00

Joto Nigori 720mL

$50.00

Tozai Plum Glass

$11.00

Tozai Plum Carafe

$25.00

Tozai Plum 720mL

$50.00

Wine by the Glass

Alessandro Berselli Pinot Nero Glass

$12.00

Lombardia, Italy. Elegant, medium body, long spice finish

Alessandro Berselli Rose Glass

$12.00

Verona, Italy. Full and fresh, very harmonious and balanced palate with a long savory finish.

Wine by the Btl

Robertson, South Africa. Light yeasty aromas, limey fresh fruit on the nose, and rich creamy complexity on the palate.

Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$34.00

Marlborough, New Zealand. Lifted aromas of citrus fruits, lime and grapefruit that leap from the glass. The flavors on the palate showcase fresh herbs, lemongrass and passionfruit. The intense fresh fruit concentration is balanced with zesty acidity and is perfectly thirst-quenching.

Jean Manciat Chardonnay Btl

$46.00

Burgundy, France. The wine featured here is made in stainless-steel vats, to express the fruity, floral aromas and flinty minerality that characterize the best Chardonnay in the region.

Loimer Gruner Veltliner Btl

$56.00

Kamptal, Austria. Gruner Veltliner is the signature grape of Austria and produces a dry white wine with savory aromas, spicy flavors, and good acidity.

Alessandro Berselli Pinot Nero Btl

$48.00

Lombardia, Italy. Elegant, medium body, long spice finish

Maris Red Blend Btl

$46.00

France. Organic wine made from the Grenache, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon grape varieties and no added sulfites. Aromas of ripe red fruit. The mouthfeel is supple and generous.

Zuccardi Malbec Btl

$48.00

Mendoza, Argentina. A supple and smooth Malbec rich with blueberry, plum, pepper spice finishing smoky and savoury on the palate. Tannins are subtle and rounded.

Alessandro Berselli Rose Btl

$50.00

Verona, Italy. Full and fresh, very harmonious and balanced palate with a long savory finish.

Graham Beck Sparkling Wine Btl

$48.00

Robertson, South Africa. Light yeasty aromas, limey fresh fruit on the nose, and rich creamy complexity on the palate.

Henri Dosnon Champagne Btl

$84.00

Champagne, France. Bright, with tangy acidity enlivening the flavors of cantaloupe, star fruit, pastry cream and lemon preserves.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by Tokyo’s exciting dining scene, Hachidori is a Japanese eatery where bold flavors, dim lights and throwback hits are meant to transport us. We reinterpret traditional Japanese cuisine with the promise of delivering innovative recipes, quality ingredients and exceptional hospitality.

Location

8222 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.0 • 980
5600 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Amazonica - Upper Buena Vista
orange star4.4 • 320
5030 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Birra Bar - 14831 Biscayne Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
14831 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
La Industria Bakery Cafe - Bakery 401 Biscayne Boulevard S146
orange starNo Reviews
401 Biscayne Boulevard S146 Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
La Industria - 401 Biscayne Blvd S146
orange starNo Reviews
401 Biscayne Blvd S146 Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
La Cerveceria De Barrio Lincoln - Cerveceria - Lincoln
orange starNo Reviews
836 LINCOLN ROAD MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Sherwoods Bistro - 8281 NE 2nd Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,349
8281 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
The Citadel
orange star4.3 • 812
8300 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Blvd Baes
orange star4.5 • 390
7244 biscayne blvd Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
La Santa Taqueria
orange star4.0 • 203
201 NE 82nd St Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Wynwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 3.4 (5 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Belle Meade
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Little Haiti
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Shenandoah
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Shorecrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Brickell
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston