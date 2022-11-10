Ramen
Dessert & Ice Cream
Hachidori Ramen Bar
334 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Inspired by Tokyo’s exciting dining scene, Hachidori is a Japanese eatery where bold flavors, dim lights and throwback hits are meant to transport us. We reinterpret traditional Japanese cuisine with the promise of delivering innovative recipes, quality ingredients and exceptional hospitality.
Location
8222 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Birra Bar - 14831 Biscayne Boulevard
No Reviews
14831 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, FL 33127
View restaurant
La Industria Bakery Cafe - Bakery 401 Biscayne Boulevard S146
No Reviews
401 Biscayne Boulevard S146 Miami, FL 33132
View restaurant
La Industria - 401 Biscayne Blvd S146
No Reviews
401 Biscayne Blvd S146 Miami, FL 33132
View restaurant