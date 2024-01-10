Hachi Hachi Sushi & Hibachi
233 Douglas Drive
Brooklyn, WI 53521
Food
Soup & Salad
- Miso Soup$2.99
Soybean soup with scallions seaweed, tofu
- Seafood Soup$8.99
Shrimp, scallop, salmon & veggies
- Spicy Seafood Soup$8.99
Shrimp, scallop, salmon & veggies with spicy sauce
- House Salad$3.99
Served with ginger dressing
- Spicy Kani Salad$6.95
Shredded crab meat and cucumber mixed with spicy mayo and masago
- Sashimi Salad$8.15
Assorted raw fish mixed with spicy mayo on top of seaweed salad. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- Tuna Avocado Salad$8.15
With ginger dressing. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- Japanese Calamari Salad$8.15
Sliced squid with sea vegetables, wild mushrooms, bamboo shoots, shredded wood ear, and japanese pickles, topped with sesame seed and seasoned with a sweet and tangy dressing
Appetizer
- A1. Edamame$5.75
Cooked green soybeans with salt
- A2. Gyoza$5.95
5 pieces. Japanese pan-fried pork dumplings
- A3. Crab Rangoon$5.55
4 pieces
- A4. Harumaki$5.55
Fried vegetable spring rolls
- A5. Shrimp Shumai$5.55
6 pieces. Japanese steamed shrimp dumplings
- A6. Rock Shrimp$7.95
5 pieces. Deep-fried shrimp with sweet chili sauce
- A7. Vegetable Tempura$6.55
Assorted veggies crispy batter fried
- A8a. Shrimp Tempura$7.55
3 pieces. With french fries and spicy mayo
- A8b. Chicken Tempura$7.55
3 pieces. With french fries and spicy mayo
- A9. Fried Scallop$10.95
Sushi Appetizers
- A10 Sushi App$9.95
5 pieces of assorted sushi. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- A11 Sashimi App$11.95
7 pieces of assorted sliced fish. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- A12 Karashi Tuna$12.95
Fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber with chef's spicy vinegar sauce. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- A12 Karashi Salmon$12.95
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber with chef's spicy vinegar sauce. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- A13 Rainbow Sashimi$12.55
Cucumber rolled with assorted fish, and ponzu sauce. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- A14 Tuna Tataki$11.55
Seared salmon or tuna with ponzu sauce. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- A15 Crab Tar Tar$11.55
Sushi rice topped with snow crab salad, seaweed salad crunchy & tobiko
Regular Sushi Roll
- R1. Cucumber Roll$5.15
- R2. Avocado Roll$5.15
- R3. Oshinko Roll$4.95
Japanese pickled reddish
- R4. Sweet Potato Roll$5.55
- R5. Crab Stick Roll$5.55
- R6. Shrimp Roll$5.75
- R7. Tuna Roll$5.75
Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- R8. Salmon Roll$5.75
Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- R9. Yellowtail Roll$5.75
With scallion. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- R10. Spicy Tuna Roll$5.95
Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- R11. Spicy Salmon Roll$5.95
Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- R12. Spicy Yellowtail Roll$5.95
Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- R13. Salmon Avocado Roll$5.95
Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- R14. California Roll$6.35
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
- R15. Boston Roll$6.35
Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce & spicy mayo
- R16. Jade Roll$5.25
Seaweed, cucumber & avocado
- R17. Eel Roll$6.35
Eel, cucumber & avocado
- R18. Hollywood Roll$6.35
Crab meat, cream cheese, cucumber & avocado
- R19. Philly Roll$6.35
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- R20. Alaskan Roll$6.35
Salmon, avocado, cucumber. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- R21. Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.55
Crunchy shrimp, cucumber with eel sauce
- R22. Fish Tempura Roll$6.55
Crunchy fish, cucumber with eel sauce
- R23. Chicken Tempura Roll$6.45
Crunchy chicken, cucumber with eel sauce
Special Roll
- SR1. Yum Yum Roll$11.95
In: crab meat, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried. Top: yum yum sauce & eel sauce
- SR2. Amazing Tuna Roll$14.25
In: spicy tuna, cucumber, crunchy top: salmon, avocado, eel sauce, wasabi sauce. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- SR3. Amazing Salmon Roll$14.25
In: spicy salmon, cucumber, crunchy. Top: salmon, avocado, eel sauce, wasabi sauce. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- SR4. Black Dragon Roll$12.95
In: special spicy crabmeat, crunchy top: eel, avocado, eel sauce & sesame seeds
- SR5. Dragon Roll$11.95
In: eel, cucumber top: avocado, eel sauce
- SR6. Green Dragon Roll$12.95
In: shrimp tempura, cucumber top: avocado, eel sauce
- SR7. Pinky Roll$14.95
In: salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, fish egg top: wrapped soy bean paper
- SR8. Rainbow$13.95
In: California roll. Top: tuna, salmon, red snapper & white tuna, avocado. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- SR9. Sunset Roll$13.95
In: mango, avocado, crabmeat. Top: seared spicy tuna, spicy mayo. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- SR10. Volcano Roll$12.95
In: spicy yellowtail, crunch & avocado top:crunchy flake & spicy mayo. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- SR11. Fire Island$13.95
In: shrimp tempura & cucumber top: spicy tuna, eel sauce & spicy mayo. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- SR12. Crazy Tuna$14.95
In: tuna, cucumber & avocado top:spicy tuna, with crunchy flake & spicy mayo. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- SR13. Brooklyn Roll$14.95
Wrap: special soy paper. In: shrimp tempura, mango. Top: seaweed salad, crabmeat salad, spicy mayo sauce
- SR14. Chicago Roll$15.95
In: tuna, cream cheese, jalapeño, deep fried top: crabmeat salad, sesame seeds, eel sauce, wasabi mayo & spicy mayo. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodbo
- SR15. Super Crunchy Roll$14.95
In: assorted fish, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, tobiko & scallion top: eel sauce & spicy mayo. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- SR16. Highland Roll$14.95
In: shrimp tempura, cucumber top: toasted spicy crabmeat with eel sauce
- SR17. Crawfish Roll$14.95
Wrap: special soy paper. In: light spicy crawfish, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber & tobiko top: special soy paper & spicy mayo. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance o
- SR18. Blue Crab Roll$15.95
Wrap: special soy paper in: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, real blue crabmeat, crunchy top: eel sauce & spicy mayo. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foo
- SR19. Sunny Roll$14.95
Wrap:special soy paper in: tuna, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, cream cheese top:,mayo & wasabi mayo. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illne
- SR20. Green River Roll$15.25
Wrap: special soy paper. In: shrimp tempura, eel & cucumber top: spicy crabmeat, mayo, wasabi mayo & eel sauce
- SR21. South California Roll$13.95
In: crabmeat, tamago top: spicy crabmeat, tobiko, scallion eel sauce, wasabi mayo & sesame seeds
- SR22. Fancy Rainbow Roll$15.95
Inside Salmon, Tuna, Cucumber On top White Tuna, Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper, Avocado and 4 Different Colors of Tobiko with Chili Mayo & Wasabi Mayo
Sushi Entrée
- E1. Sushi Regular$19.95
6 pieces mixed sushi by chef's choice & 1 California roll. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- E2. Sushi Deluxe$22.95
9 pieces mixed sushi by chef's choice & 1 California roll. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- E3. Sashimi Regular$25.95
12 pieces assorted sliced fish & California roll. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- E4. Sashimi Deluxe$28.95
12 pieces assorted sliced fish & California roll. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- E5. Chirashi$23.95
Sushi rice topped with 12 pieces of assorted sliced fish fillets. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- E6. Unagi Don$25.95
Teriyaki eel served over sushi rice
- E7. Sushi & Sashimi Combo$32.95
7 pieces of sashimi & 7 pieces of sushi & 1 spicy tuna roll. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- E8. Love Boat$62.95
16 pieces sashimi, 12 pieces, sushi & 2 chef's special rolls. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- E9. Party Boat$75.95
20 pieces sashimi, 16 pieces, sushi & 3 chef's special rolls. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
Sushi & Sashimi
- Tuna$5.95+
2 pieces
- Salmon$5.55+
2 pieces. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- Eel$5.95+
2 pieces
- Mackeral$5.95+
2 pieces
- Masago$4.95+
2 pieces
- Octopus$6.55+
2 pieces
- Red Snapper$6.35+
2 pieces
- Crab Stick$4.95+
2 pieces
- Salmon Roe Ikura$6.95+
2 pieces. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- Scallop$8.15+
2 pieces
- Shrimp$6.35+
2 pieces
- Smoked Salmon$5.95+
2 pieces
- Squid$5.95+
2 pieces
- White Tuna$5.95+
2 pieces. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- Sweet Raw Shrimp$8.35+
2 pieces. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- Egg Custard Tamago$5.25+
2 pieces
- Tobikko$5.95+
2 pieces
- Yellowtail$6.35+
2 pieces. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- Inari$4.95+
2 pieces. Tofu skin
Hibachi
- (D) H1. Vegetable Hibachi$12.25
No jumbo shrimp
- (D) H2. Chicken Hibachi$17.95
With 2 jumbo shrimp
- (D) H3. Steak Hibachi$22.95
With 2 jumbo shrimp. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- (D) H4. Shrimp Hibachi$23.50
With 2 jumbo shrimp
- (D) H5. Salmon Hibachi$24.95
With 2 jumbo shrimp
- (D) H6. Scallop Hibachi$21.95
With 2 jumbo shrimp
- (D) H7. Filet Mignon Hibachi$27.95
With 2 jumbo shrimp. Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
Kitchen Entrées
- K1. Chicken Tempura Entree$18.00
Batter fried to crispy with sweet sour spicy tempura sauce
- K1. Shrimp Tempura Entree$18.00
Batter fried to crispy with sweet sour spicy tempura sauce
- K2. Chicken Teriyaki$20.00
Served on a hot skillet with teriyaki sauce
- K2. Beef Teriyaki$20.00
Served on a hot skillet with teriyaki sauce
Noodle
Kid Meal
Dessert
Lunch
Lunch Combo Roll
Sushi Lunch Entrée
Hibachi Lunch
- (L) H1 Vegetables Hibachi$10.95
- (L) H2 Chicken Hibachi$10.95
- (L) H3 Shrimp Hibachi$12.95
- (L) H4 Salmon Hibachi$12.95
- (L) H5 Steak Hibachi$12.95
- (L) H6 Hibachi Filet Mignon$13.95
Indicates raw or undercooked meat. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your chance of foodborne illness
- (L) H7 Steak & Shrimp Hibachi$15.95
- (L) H8 Steak & Chicken Hibachi$15.95
- (L) H9 Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$15.95
Lunch Box
Sauce
- Eel Sauce$1.00
- Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Sirach Sauce$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- Ginger Dressing$1.00
- Small Ginger Dressing (8oz)$8.00
- Large Ginger Dressing (16oz)$16.00
- Small Teriyaki Sauce (8oz)$8.00
- Large Teriyaki Sauce (16oz)$16.00
- Yum Yum Sauce$1.00
- 2 Yum Yum Sauce$2.00
- Small Yum Yum Sauce (8oz)$8.00
- Large Yum Yum Sauce (16oz)$16.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We hope you savor every bite and enjoy a delightful dining experience with us.
233 Douglas Drive, Brooklyn, WI 53521