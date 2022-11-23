Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hachioji Craft Ramen- Little Tokyo 313 East 1st Street

313 East 1st Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Rice Bowl

Pork Kimchi Bowl

Shoyu Ramen Comb

Shoyu + Beef Bowl

$22.00

Shoyu + Karaage Bowl

$22.00

Shoyu + Salmon Bowl

$26.00

Shoyu + Duck Bowl

$24.00

Shoyu + Curry

$21.00

Shoyu + Fried Rice

$22.00

Shoyu + Pork Kimchi Bowl

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

313 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

