Hachioji Craft Ramen- Little Tokyo 313 East 1st Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
313 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yunomi Handroll - DTLA Arts District
No Reviews
806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100 Los Angeles, CA 90068
View restaurant
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
4.3 • 278
136 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction - 811 Traction Ave.
No Reviews
811 Traction Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurant