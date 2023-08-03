Las Enchiladas

All enchilada dishes served with both rice and beans or rancho cholesterol free black beans

Enchilada Suiza

$12.99+

Two corn tortillas stuffed with vour choice of fillings, shredded chicken, pork carnitas or picadillo topped with a delicious green tomato sauce and melted cheese, garnished

Enchilada Jalisco

$12.99+

Two authentic enchiladas with special sauce (grilled "the authentic way"), shredded chicken, picadillo, pork carnitas or ground beef, whole Mexican oregano, onion and queso fresco

Enchilada Mole

$12.99+

Two corn tortillas stuffed with tender shredded chicken or pork carnitas, topped with a delicious sweet, spicy Mexican sauce

Enchilada Ranchera

$12.99+

Two corn tortillas with your choice of shredded chicken, picadillo, pork carnitas, ground beef or cheese topped with ranchera sauce and garnished with sour cream

Enchilada Trio

$18.99

One of each suiza, crèma and original with your choice of shredded chicken, carnitas, picadillo or ground beef and pica de gallo

Enchilada Al Chipotle

$12.99+

Two corn tortillas with sautéed chicken breast and mushrooms, topped with a chipotle sauce

Enchilada A La Crema

$13.99+

Two chicken enchiladas smothered with a sour cream sauce with a touch of selected spices

Enchilada De Camarón

$15.99+

Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with green sauce and monterey jack cheese, served with sour cream, sliced avocado and onions

Mariscos/Seafood

Served with both rice and beans or ranchero cholesterol free black beans

Arroz Con Mariscos

$20.99

Choice of shrimp or scallops sautéed with mushrooms and vegetables in a unique sauce, then served over a bed of rice with melted cheese and tortillas (no beans)

El Costeño

$21.99

Egg butter coconut fried shrimps served with raspberry chipotle salsa, a single shrimp enchilada with green salsa

Camarones Monterey

$20.99

Tasty shrimp wrapped in bacon, baked in our special butter and served on a bed of sautéed onions, topped with melted monterey jack cheese (fajita stvle)

Mariscos Mojo De Ajo

$20.99

Shrimp or scallops sautéed with mushrooms in garlic butter and spices. Served with tortillas

Tacos De Pescado

$18.99

Three tacos made with corn tortillas stuffed with tilapia fish and guacamole

Camarones A La Diabla

$20.99

Shrimp, mushrooms and onions cooked with a special diablo sauce

Camarones A La Crema

$20.99

Shrimp and octopus soup with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado

Campechana Cocktail

$20.99

Mexican Favorites

El Jefe's Platter

$26.99

Worthy of "the big boss" carne asada, polo asada and bacon wrapped prawns, served with rice, beans and avocado slices. Served on a skillet with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Tres Amigos Especial

$23.99

Skirt steak, garlic shrimp, and chicken breast grilled to perfection

FIesta Mexicana

$20.99

Filets of skirt steak char-broiled, sauteed shrimp

Tacos De La Calle

$18.99

Five of our award-winnign carne asada or pork carnitas tacos in soft corn tortillas, topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with green salsa and fiery fried jalepeno

Molcajete

$22.99

Sauteed in mild sauce with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes served in a bowl topped with melted monterey jack cheese. Comes with sliced avocado and corn or flour tortillas

Tacos Al Carbón

$20.99

Choice of marinated steak or chicken charbroiled. Served in soft tortillas with tomato, onions, lettuce and cilantro. Includes guacamole

Flautas

$18.99

Crisp flour tortillas stuffed with spicy shredded beef, chicken or portk carnitas topped with tomato, sour cream and guacamole

Taquitos Rancheros

$18.99

Corn tortillas rolled and filled with shredded beef, chicken or pork carnitas, deep fried and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Caldo 7 Mares

$20.99

Fish, octopus, scallops, shrimp, oysters, clams and crab leg seafood gumbo soup

Fajita Taco Salad

$17.99

Tortilla shaped bowl with a choice of steak, pork carnitas or chicken. served on a bed of fried onions, green peppers, lettuce, rice, beans cheese tomatoes, salsa ranchera, sour cream and guacamole

Taco Salads

$11.99

Deep-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with meat lettuce, tomato, and cheese with your choice of meat.

Fajitas

Your choice of steak, chicken strips or shrimp, marinated in our secret sauce and then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sauteed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa rachera, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans and tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$20.99

Steak served over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$20.99

Chicken served over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Shrimp served over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas

Chicken/Steak Fajitas

$20.99

Chicken and steak served over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas

Fajitas Trio

$22.99

over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas

Fajitas for Two

$38.99

over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas

Chicken/Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas

Steak/Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

over a bed of sautéed onions and red and green peppers. Served with salsa ranchera, sour cream, guacamole, rice beans and tortillas

Appetizers

Bocaditos

$12.99+

Large platter served with coconut prawns, chicken flautas, picadillo, taquitos, quesadillas, bean dip, and sour cream. Great to share.

Toño's Chiles

$10.99+

Roasted Jalepenos stuffed with jack cheese, wrapped with bacon, and oven roasted.

Nachos Amigos

$11.99+

With your choice of chorizo, ground beef, chicken, carnitas or picadillo. Topped with beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.

Mexican Pizza

$9.99+

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with tasty chick on a bed of lettuce and garnished with cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Chicken Taquitos

$9.99+

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with tasty chicken on a bed of lettuce and garnished with cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadillas

$9.99+

Soft flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese and tomatoes, served with sour cream and guacamole.

Cheese Dip

$4.99

House Specialties

Carne Asada

$17.99

Our Famous slices of skirt steak charbroiled and served with guacamole.

Pollo Asada

$22.99

Marinated breast of chicken charbroiled served with your choice of chimichanga, enchilada or chile relleno.

Chile Verde

$17.99

Chunks of pork with a light tomatillo sauce, green peppers, onions and spices.

Chile Colorado

$17.99

Chunks of beef cooked in a tasty mild chile sauce.

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.99

Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in a special sauce with mushrooms and onions, served over a bed of rice and melted jack cheese (no beans)

Chicken En Mole

$17.99

Boneless breast of chicken charbroiled served with your choice of chimichanga, enchilada, or chile relleno.

Pollo A La Crema

$15.99

Boneless chicken prepared in a delicious cream sauce.

Pollo Al Chipotle

$18.99

Sliced chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a delicious creamy sauce.

American Dishes

Batter Combo

$12.99

Large batter coconut prawns and chicken tenders served with fried and salad.

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Served with French fries.

Side Salad

$4.99

Combinations

Poco (One Item)

$12.99

1 Grande (Two Items)

$15.99

2 Grande (Two Items)

$16.99

1 Macho Grande (Three Items)

$18.99

2 Macho Grande (Three Items)

$20.99

Burritos

Macho Burrito

$14.99

A super burrito. Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, and choice of meat. Covered with burrito sauce, melted cheese, and garnished with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese

Expresso Burrito

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, and choice of meat. Covered with enchilada sauce, guacamole and queso fresco

Burrito Asado

$17.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, chopped skirt steak and cooked over charcoal. Covered with burrito sauce, melted cheese and garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole

Burrito Al Chipotle

$17.99

Sauteed chicken breast with mushrooms, topped with chipotle sauce and melted jack cheese, rice and beans

Burrito Fajita

$18.99

Choice of chicken or steak, topped with sauteed onions, red and green peppers, salsa ranchera, sour cream and guacamole

Wrap Burrito

$8.50

Tostadas

Tostada

$9.99

Deep fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and your choice of meat

Chop Chop Salad

$12.99

Carne asada steak, grilled chicken or pork carnitas, sliced avocados, black beans, pico de gallo on a bed of fresh lettuce

Avocado Tostada

$14.99

Choice of meat, chile Colorado, chile verde, chicken, pork carnitas, picadillo, and ground beef, served with beans, sliced avocado, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes

Chef Specialties

Guadalajara Tour

$20.99

Burrito 2 Amigos

$18.99

Tour De México

$19.99

Grandma Relleno

$14.99+

Sopitos

$14.99+

Vegetarian

Veggie Burrito

$14.99

Red bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, onions and tomatoes, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Burro Relleno

$15.99

Flour tortilla filled with chili relleno, rice and beans, topped with spanish sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and melted cheese

Veggie Enchiladas

$11.99+

Mixed vegetables sauteed with spices, topped with green sauce

Veggie Fajitas

$17.99

Sauteed vegetables, red peppers, mushrooms, carrots, onions and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Enchiladas de Espinaca

$11.99+

Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed onions, tomatoes and spinach. Topped with spinach green sauce, monterey jack cheese and sour cream.

Veggie Chimichanga

$15.99

Huevos Chipotle

$19.99

Soups

Sopa de Tortilla

$5.99+

Cocktail de Camaron

$17.99

Kids Meals

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Nachos

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Tamale

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$5.99

Homemade Flan

$6.99

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Ice Cream

$5.99