Mexican & Tex-Mex

Hacienda Diaz Restaurant

214 Reviews

$$

1335 S Azusa Ave

West Covina, CA 91791

Order Again

Desayunos

A La Catre: 2 Huevos

$3.00

Bistec Con Huevos

$15.99

Bistec Ranchero

$14.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Carne con Chile

$14.99

Chicharron En Salsa Verde

$14.99

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Chilaquiles En Mole

$12.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$11.99

Burrito De Chicharron En Salsa Verde

$11.99

Burrito De Chile Relleno

$11.99

Huevos A La Mexicana

$11.99

Huevos Al Gusto

$13.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Machaca

$14.99

Pancake Breakfast

$13.99

Desayuno De La Casa

$13.99

2 Pancakes a LA carta

$3.99

1 pancake a LA carta

$2.25

Omelet De Camaron

$14.99

Omelet al Gusto

$11.99

Bocadillos

1 Quesadilla De Maiz Solo Queso

$2.99

3 Quesadillas De Maiz

$9.99

Sopecitos

$9.99

Tocayas

$11.99

Guacamole

$10.99

Orden Queso Fresco

$9.99

Queso Fundido

$11.99

Kekas

$5.49

Tocaya A La Carte Asada/Chicharone/Chorizo

$3.99

Tocaya A La Carte Solo Frijoles

$2.99

Quesadilla De Maiz Con Carne

$4.50

Sope con frijoles

$2.25

Quesadilla de Harina Queso

$6.99

Quesadilla De Harina Con Carne

$10.99

Mariposa

$19.99

Quesadilla de Hongos

$5.75

Platillos

3 Tacos Dorados

$14.99

Plato De Asada

$16.99

Carnitas Plate

$14.99

Chile Colorado

$14.99

Plato De Chile Relleno

$15.99

Ensalada De Pollo

$9.99

Fajitas W/ Camaron

$15.99

Fajitas W/ Mixtas

$17.99

Fajitas W/ Pollo

$14.99

Fajitas W/ Res

$15.99

Flautas De Pollo

$13.99

Molcajete

$29.99

Mole Poblano

$16.99

Pechuga De Pollo

$14.99

Plato Tradicional

$17.99

Caldos

Birria

$14.99

Birria Combo

$16.99

Caldo De Pollo

$13.99

Carne en su Jugo

$14.99

Cocido De Res

$14.99

Menudo

$14.99

Menudo solo Caldo

$4.00

Menudo solo Caldo y Grano

$6.00

Menudo Blanco

$14.99

pozole

$13.99

Consume Birria Chico

$3.99

Consume Birria Grande

$6.95

Solo grano grande

$6.99

Extra pata

$1.95

Solo Grano Mediano

$4.99

Solo Grano Chico

$2.99

A la Carte

Tacos

$3.99

Taco De Pescado

$3.99

Taco D Camaron

$3.99

Taco De Birria

$4.25

Sopes

$4.99

Sope No Carne

$2.95

Burritos

$9.99

Burrito Mojado

$13.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Taco De Camaron

$3.50

2 huevos

$3.00

1 huevo

$1.50

Camarones all gusto ala carta

$13.59

chilaquiles verdes a la carta

$8.99

chilaquiles rojos a la carta

$8.99

chilaquiles mole a la carta

$8.99

carne con chile a la carta

$10.99

chicharron en salsa verde a la carta

$10.99

bistec ranchero a la carta

$10.99

machaca a la carta

$10.99

huevos a la mexicana a la carta

$7.99

huevos al gusto a la carta

$7.99

chile relleno a la carta

$6.99

3 flautas de pollo a la carta

$9.99

3 tacos dorados a la carta

$9.99

3 enchiladas pollo a la carta

$9.99

3 enchiladas camaron a la carta

$9.99

3 enchiladas queso a la carta

$8.99

Filete a la Planca ala Carta

$7.99

Pechuga de Pollo ala Carta

$7.99

Mojarra Frita a LA Carta

$9.99

Nopales Guisados ala Carta

$7.99

Chile Colorado a LA carta

$10.99

Carne Asada a La Carta

$10.99

Carnitas a LA carta

$10.99

Fajitas a LA carta

Mariscos

Camarones Al Gusto

$17.99

Filete Al Gusto

$15.99

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Tostada De Camaron cocido

$12.00

Tostada De Pescado

$9.95

Coctel Camaron

$14.99

Coctel pulpo

$14.99

Coctel Camaron y Pulpo

$15.99

Tostada de Aguachile

$12.00

Botana de Camaron Cocido

$22.99

Botana de Camaron Aguachile

$23.99

Bonata de Callo de Hacha

$29.99

Botana Mixta

$27.99

Vuelve a LA vida

$30.00

Camarones cucaracha

$25.00

Tostada de Ceviche

$12.99

Tortitas de Camaron

$10.99

Side de ajo con Mantequilla

$1.99

Kids

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$8.99

kids Chicken Strips

$9.99

Cheese Enchilada Combo kids

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla Combo kids

$8.99

Kids Huevos Con Jamon

$7.99

Kids Huevos Con Tocino

$7.99

Caldo de Pollo kids

$7.50

Caldo de Res kids

$7.50

Taco combo kids

$7.50

Menudo Kids

$7.50

Mini Pancakes a la Carta

$3.99

Pozole kids

$7.50

Postres

Jericalla

$4.95

Pastel de Tres Leches

$4.99

Pan D Muerto rebanada

$2.25

Pan zanahoria

$4.50

Pan Mexicano

$2.99

Extras

1 Aguacate

$6.95

Tortillas 1 Orden (3)

$1.95

Tortillas ½ Docena

$3.00

Tortillas Dozena (12)

$6.00

Tortillas a mano (1)

$0.85

Sopes Docena (12)

$8.50

Mole 32oz

$17.50

Tortillas a mano (2)

$1.50

Tortilla de Harina (1)

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$3.99

Nopal Asado

$1.95

Chile's toreado order (3)

$1.95

Sopecitos dozens(12)

$7.50

Medio aguacate

$3.75

Ensalada

$3.99

Ensalada de nopal

$4.99

Empleados

Taco De Asada

$2.50

Carne En Su Jugo

$7.50

Caldo De Pollo

$7.50

Caldo De Res

$7.50

Carne Asada

$10.00

Birria

$8.00

Menudo

$8.00

Pan dulce

$1.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Roja w/ Queso

$12.99

Enchiladas Rojas w/ Pollo

$14.99

Enchiladas Roja w/ Camaron

$14.99

Enchiladas Verde w/ Queso

$12.99

Enchiladas Verdes con Pollo

$14.99

Enchiladas Verde w/ Camaron

$14.99

Enchiladas Mole w/ Queso

$12.99

Enchiladas Mole w/ Pollo

$13.99

Sides

Side Crema

$0.99

Masa

$1.95

Asada side

$4.99

Side queso fresco

$1.99

Side queso mozzarela

$1.99

Side cebollita dorada

$2.99

Birria salsa side

$0.75

Tomatillo Salsa Side

$0.75

Salsa Quemada Side

$0.75

French Fries

$4.95

Side De Arroz

Side De Frijol

Salsa De Birria

Salsa Quemada

Salsa De Tomatillo

Salsa A la Diabla

Chips

$3.25

Papa casera side

$3.99

Side de Arroz Aqui

$3.99

Side Frijol Aqui

$3.99

Side Arroz y Frijol

$5.95

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Sausage

$3.99

CHAROLAS

CHAROLA DE CHICHARRON EN SALSA VERDE

CHIPS

RICE CHAROLA

BEANS CHAROLA

CHAROLA DE CARNE ASADA

CHAROLA DE BIRRIA DE RES

CHAROLA DE FAJITAS DE POLLO

CHAROLA DE FAJITAS DE RES

CHAROLA DE FAJITAS DE CAMARON

CHAROLA DE FAJITAS MIXTAS

CHAROLA DE BISTEC RANCHERO

CHAROLA DE ENCHILADAS ROJAS

CHAROLA DE FLAUTAS DE POLLO

CHAROLA DE CHORIZO

CHAROLA DE TACOS DORADOS DE CARNE

Bebidas

Agua Fresca 32 OZ

$4.99

Agua Frescas Refill

$2.00

Aguas Frescas 20 OZ

$3.99

Agua Natural

Agua Natural Ninos

Botella De Agua

$1.50

Cafe De Olla

$3.99

Decaf

$3.99

Café

$3.99

Tea

$3.99

Hot chocolate

$4.25

Jugo Naranja Grande

$8.95

Jugo Naranja Chico

$7.95

Naranja y berries jugo

$9.99

Refresco Mexicano

$3.99

Fountain Drink

$3.89

Ninos Fountain Drink

$3.69

Coka Medio litro

$4.50

Soda De Lata

$1.95

VIVA LA VIDA Michelada~

$19.99

Micheladas

$13.99

Agua Mineral Preparada

$6.99

Michelada de jarrito

$9.99

Cantaritos

$15.00

Trio Mimosas

$19.99

Mimosas

$7.99

Lavender Lemonade

$5.95

Copa con Tajin y Limon

$3.50

Pina Colada

$10.99

Margaritas

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Monster

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.95

Champurrado

$3.99

Mangolada

$13.99

Muelle de San Blas

$18.99

Mix michelada

$6.99

Botella LA Marca

$49.99

CHELADA

$9.99

Kids Milk

Cervesa

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Tecate

$5.50

XX

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Exotic Drinks

Labios Compartidos

$9.99

Yo Te Cielo

$6.99

Blue Lagoon

$6.99

Botellas

Botella COPOLA (wine)

$39.99

Botella La Marca

$49.99

Botella Monet

$65.00

Botella Stella

$29.99
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1335 S Azusa Ave, West Covina, CA 91791

Directions

Hacienda Diaz Restaurant image

