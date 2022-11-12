Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hacienda Grill

1,498 Reviews

$$

41787 Big Bear Blvd

Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

#45 Cheese enchilada & taco combo
Chips
Street tacos

Appetizers

Campechana

$18.99

Octopus and Shrimp Cocktail with onions, cucumber, tomato, avocado and cilantro

Ceviche

$13.99

Choose from fish, shrimp or octopus mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, lime and salt

Flautas

$11.99

Rolled flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken and then deepfried.

Quesadilla

$10.99

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and melted to perfection

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.99

Our very traditional Shrimp Cocktail with onions, cucumber, tomato, avocado and cilantro

Street tacos

$13.99

Four tacos served on our small soft corn tortillas with onions, cilantro and salsa

Taquitos

$11.99

Rolled corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken and then deepfried.

Burrito

BEAN & RICE BURRITO

$8.99

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$8.99

BEAN, RICE & CHEESE BURRITO

$8.99

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

$12.99

Black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sauteed vegetables and corn

GROUND BEEF BURRITO

$12.99

*

SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO

$12.99

*

SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.99

*

CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$14.99

*

CHILE ROJO BURRITO

$15.99

*

CHILE RELLENO BURRITO

$14.99

*

BEEF MACHACA BURRITO

$14.99

*

CHICKEN MACHACA BURRITO

$14.99

*

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$15.99

*

CARNITAS BURRITO

$14.99

*

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$14.99

*

BARBACOA BURRITO

$14.99

*

SHRIMP BURRITO

$15.99

*

Torta

Al Pastor Torta

$13.99

Carnitas Torta

$13.99

Barbacoa Torta

$13.99

Milaneza Chx Torta

$13.99

Milaneza Steak Torta

$14.99

Burgers & more

HACIENDA BURGER

$13.99

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$15.99

WESTERN BURGER

$15.99

SPICY JALAPENO BURGER

$15.99

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$14.99

Especialidades

BARBACOA

$20.99

Beef pot roast slowy cooked with seasonings

BISTEK PICADO

$22.99

Sauteed chooped steak with tomato, onion and fresh jalapenos and simmered in a red tomato sauce -Very spicy-

BISTEK RANCHERO

$22.99

Grilled chooped steak simmered in our onion and bell pepper Ranchero sauce

CARNE ASADA

$22.99

Thinly sliced marinated steak, rubbed with seasonings and grilled to perfection

CARNITAS

$20.99

ASADA RANCHERA

$24.99

Our Carne Asada topped with a cheese enchilada

AL PASTOR

$20.99

Marinated pork with pineapple

CHILE ROJO

$22.99

Chopped steak simmereded in a red mild chile sauce of peppers and spices

MILANEZA STEAK

$22.99

Seasoned thinly chicken breast, breaded and deep-fried

MILANEZA CHICKEN

$22.99

Seasoned thinly chicken breast, breaded and deep-fried

CHILE VERDE

$20.99

Chunks of tender pork simmered in our home made spicy tomatillo green chile sauce

POLLO ASADO

$20.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast

STEAK FAJITAS

$22.99

Steak, onions and bell peppers grilled and served on a hot skillet

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$22.99

Chicken, onions and bell peppers grilled and served on a hot skillet

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$19.99

TRIO FAJITAS

$24.99

A combo of steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas

MOLCAJETE

$49.99

Serves two people. Our traditional molcajete, filled with grilled chicken, carne asada strips, bacon wrapped shrimp, chorizo, fresh onions, cheese, jalapeno peppers, grilled cactus and Molcajete sauce

Combos

#42 Chile relleno & taco combo

$17.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#43 Chile relleno & cheese enchilada combo

$17.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#44 Chile relleno & pork tamale combo

$17.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#45 Cheese enchilada & taco combo

$17.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#46 Cheese enchilada & tamale combo

$17.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#47 3 cheese enchilada combo

$17.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#47 3 Meat enchilada combo

$18.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#48 Shrimp enchilada combo

$20.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#49 2 Grilled fished taco combo

$17.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#49 2 Grilled shrimp taco combo

$17.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#50 2 Taco combo

$16.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#51 Pork tamale and taco combo

$18.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#52 Pork tamale, cheese enchilada & taco combo

$19.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#53 Chile relleno, cheese enchilada & taco combo

$19.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#54 Pork tamale, Cheese enchilada & chile relleno combo

$19.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#90 Enchiladas suizas

$19.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

#91 Barbacoa enchiladas

$19.99

Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.

Seafood

SHRIMP A LA DIABLA

$21.99

Shrimp sauteed in a spicy sauce

PULPO A LA DIABLA

$21.99

Octopus sauteed in a spicy sauce

SHRIMP RANCHEROS

$21.99

Shrimp simmered in our fresh onion and bell pepper ranchero sauce

SHRIMP EN SALSA DE AJO

$21.99

Shrimp sauteed in our fresh garlic sauce

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$23.99

Grilled shrimp, onions and peppers; served on a hot skillet

FILETE A LA PLANCHA

$21.99

Grilled fish filet rubbed with Cajun seasonings.

Kids Menu

CHEESE QUESADILLA kids

$7.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS kids

$8.99

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO kids

$8.99

CHEESE ENCHILADA kids

$8.99

HAMBURGER kids

$8.99

CHEESEBURGER kids

$9.99

SOFT TACO kids

$8.99

Soft corn tortilla taco, with lettuce, tomato and cheese

CRISPY TACO kids

$8.99

Deepfried corn tortilla taco, with lettuce, tomato and cheese

Sides

Side rice

$4.00

Side beans

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$6.99

Small Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side S Cream

$2.00

Side grilled veggies

$6.00

Small red sauce

$1.50

Small green sauce

$1.50

Tortillas

$2.50

Avocado

$3.50

Cheese

$1.99

Chips

$5.00

32 OZ RICE

$15.00

32 OZ BEANS

$15.00

32 OZ GUACAMOLE

$30.00

12 OZ SALSA

$5.00

Dessert

Fried Ice cream

$7.50

Flan

$5.00

Churro

$3.00

Dog Menu

Bow wow wow

$8.00

grilled chicken no seasoning or salt added

Ground Round

$8.00

A grilled Hamburger patty

T-shirts

T-shirts

$18.00

Margaritas & Cocktails

Margaritas 18oz

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita 18oz

$14.00

Premium Margarita 13oz

$14.00

Margarita de fruta 18oz

$13.00

Margarita de Jalapeno

$14.00

Margarita Dulce de Jalapeno

$14.00

La Revolucion

$12.00

EL Matador

$12.00

La Flaca

$13.00

El Flaco

$13.00

Paloma

$11.00

Smokey Margarita

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

El Burro

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Well Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Wine

Sycamore Lane Merlot GLS

$8.00

Sycamore Lane Carbenet GLS

$8.00

Bonterra Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

Bonterra Cabernet GLS

$9.00

Hess Collection Cabernet GLS

$9.00

Sycamore Lane Merlot BTL

$30.00

Sycamore Lane Carbenet BTL

$30.00

Bonterra Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Bonterra Cabernet BTL

$32.00

Hess Collection Cabernet BTL

$32.00

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Bonterra, Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Napa Cellars, Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Sycamore Lane White Zin

$9.00

Bonterra, Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

Redtree, Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Bonterra, Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Sycamore Lane White Zin BTL

$32.00

Napa Cellars, Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Bonterra, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$30.00

Redtree, Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Beer

Bud Light 16 oz

$6.00

Coors Light 16 oz

$6.00

Bohemia 16 oz

$7.00

Pacifico 16 oz

$7.00

Modelo Especial 16 oz

$7.00

Negra Modelo 16 oz

$7.00

XX Amber 16 oz

$7.00

XX Lager 16 oz

$7.00

805 16 oz

$8.00

Blue Moon 16 oz

$8.00

Stella Artois 16 oz

$8.00

Goose Island IPA 16 oz

$8.00

Mango Cart 16 oz

$8.00

Guinness 16 oz

$8.00

Hazy Litlle Thing IPA 16 oz

$8.00

Luponic Distortion IPA 16 oz

$8.00

Mind Haze IPA 16 oz

$8.00

Union Jack IPA 16 oz

$8.00

Bohemia BTL

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Corona Light BTL

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

High Kaliber

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Modelo Especial BTL

$6.00

Negra Modelo BTL

$6.00

O'douls Amber

$5.00

O'douls Lager

$5.00

Pacifico BTL

$6.00

Tecate BTL

$6.00

XX Amber BTL

$6.00

XX Lager BTL

$6.00

Mezcalez

Del Maguey Minero

$20.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$30.00

Del Maguey Arroqueno

$20.00

Del Maguey Madrecuixe

$20.00

Del Maguey Tobaziche

$20.00

Kochel Tobal

$16.00

Kochel Tobasiche

$14.00

Kobel Arroqueno

$14.00

Gracias a Dios Tobala

$15.00

Gracias a Dios Tepestate

$14.00

Gracias a Dios Cuishe

$14.00

Convite

$25.00

Bruxo

$20.00

Monte Lobos

$20.00

Amaras

$10.00

Claze Azul

$40.00

Para la sed

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

MIlk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Virgin strawberry margarita

$5.00

Virgin lime margarita

$5.00

Virgin pina colada

$5.00

Virgin Mango Margarita

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Firefly

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Jeremiah Weed

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gordons

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Admiral Nelson

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling'S

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Meyers Silver

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Avion

$25.00

Azunia silver

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

Casa Amigos Silver

$8.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Anejo

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Cazadores Silver

$8.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Corazon Reposado

$13.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Real

$60.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

Gran Patron Burdeos

$80.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Seleccion Suprema

$60.00

Herradura SIlver

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Silver

$8.00

Partida Elegante

$60.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Café

$10.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$70.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Patron Xo Café

$10.00

Reserva de la familia

$25.00

Tres genearaciones Silver

$8.00

Tres generaciones Anejo

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$10.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Angels Envy

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Diabolique

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$15.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12Yr

$13.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Mathilde Cassis

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$10.00
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Taste of Mexico! Amor por nuestra cultura y tradiciones translates to our passion to share our culture, our art, our food and our love for what we do. ​We hope you enjoy it as much as we do. ​ Buen Provecho!

41787 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Hacienda Grill image
Hacienda Grill image
Hacienda Grill image

