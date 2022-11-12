- Home
Hacienda Grill
1,498 Reviews
$$
41787 Big Bear Blvd
Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Popular Items
Appetizers
Campechana
Octopus and Shrimp Cocktail with onions, cucumber, tomato, avocado and cilantro
Ceviche
Choose from fish, shrimp or octopus mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, lime and salt
Flautas
Rolled flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken and then deepfried.
Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and melted to perfection
Shrimp Cocktail
Our very traditional Shrimp Cocktail with onions, cucumber, tomato, avocado and cilantro
Street tacos
Four tacos served on our small soft corn tortillas with onions, cilantro and salsa
Taquitos
Rolled corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken and then deepfried.
Burrito
BEAN & RICE BURRITO
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
BEAN, RICE & CHEESE BURRITO
VEGETARIAN BURRITO
Black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sauteed vegetables and corn
GROUND BEEF BURRITO
SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO
SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO
CHILE VERDE BURRITO
CHILE ROJO BURRITO
CHILE RELLENO BURRITO
BEEF MACHACA BURRITO
CHICKEN MACHACA BURRITO
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
CARNITAS BURRITO
AL PASTOR BURRITO
BARBACOA BURRITO
SHRIMP BURRITO
Torta
Burgers & more
Especialidades
BARBACOA
Beef pot roast slowy cooked with seasonings
BISTEK PICADO
Sauteed chooped steak with tomato, onion and fresh jalapenos and simmered in a red tomato sauce -Very spicy-
BISTEK RANCHERO
Grilled chooped steak simmered in our onion and bell pepper Ranchero sauce
CARNE ASADA
Thinly sliced marinated steak, rubbed with seasonings and grilled to perfection
CARNITAS
ASADA RANCHERA
Our Carne Asada topped with a cheese enchilada
AL PASTOR
Marinated pork with pineapple
CHILE ROJO
Chopped steak simmereded in a red mild chile sauce of peppers and spices
MILANEZA STEAK
Seasoned thinly chicken breast, breaded and deep-fried
MILANEZA CHICKEN
Seasoned thinly chicken breast, breaded and deep-fried
CHILE VERDE
Chunks of tender pork simmered in our home made spicy tomatillo green chile sauce
POLLO ASADO
Marinated grilled chicken breast
STEAK FAJITAS
Steak, onions and bell peppers grilled and served on a hot skillet
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Chicken, onions and bell peppers grilled and served on a hot skillet
VEGGIE FAJITAS
TRIO FAJITAS
A combo of steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas
MOLCAJETE
Serves two people. Our traditional molcajete, filled with grilled chicken, carne asada strips, bacon wrapped shrimp, chorizo, fresh onions, cheese, jalapeno peppers, grilled cactus and Molcajete sauce
Combos
#42 Chile relleno & taco combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#43 Chile relleno & cheese enchilada combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#44 Chile relleno & pork tamale combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#45 Cheese enchilada & taco combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#46 Cheese enchilada & tamale combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#47 3 cheese enchilada combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#47 3 Meat enchilada combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#48 Shrimp enchilada combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#49 2 Grilled fished taco combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#49 2 Grilled shrimp taco combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#50 2 Taco combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#51 Pork tamale and taco combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#52 Pork tamale, cheese enchilada & taco combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#53 Chile relleno, cheese enchilada & taco combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#54 Pork tamale, Cheese enchilada & chile relleno combo
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#90 Enchiladas suizas
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
#91 Barbacoa enchiladas
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
Seafood
SHRIMP A LA DIABLA
Shrimp sauteed in a spicy sauce
PULPO A LA DIABLA
Octopus sauteed in a spicy sauce
SHRIMP RANCHEROS
Shrimp simmered in our fresh onion and bell pepper ranchero sauce
SHRIMP EN SALSA DE AJO
Shrimp sauteed in our fresh garlic sauce
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Grilled shrimp, onions and peppers; served on a hot skillet
FILETE A LA PLANCHA
Grilled fish filet rubbed with Cajun seasonings.
Kids Menu
CHEESE QUESADILLA kids
CHICKEN NUGGETS kids
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO kids
CHEESE ENCHILADA kids
HAMBURGER kids
CHEESEBURGER kids
SOFT TACO kids
Soft corn tortilla taco, with lettuce, tomato and cheese
CRISPY TACO kids
Deepfried corn tortilla taco, with lettuce, tomato and cheese
Sides
Dog Menu
T-shirts
Margaritas & Cocktails
Margaritas 18oz
Cadillac Margarita 18oz
Premium Margarita 13oz
Margarita de fruta 18oz
Margarita de Jalapeno
Margarita Dulce de Jalapeno
La Revolucion
EL Matador
La Flaca
El Flaco
Paloma
Smokey Margarita
Michelada
Bloody Maria
El Burro
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Well Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Sangria
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Wine
Sycamore Lane Merlot GLS
Sycamore Lane Carbenet GLS
Bonterra Pinot Noir GLS
Bonterra Cabernet GLS
Hess Collection Cabernet GLS
Sycamore Lane Merlot BTL
Sycamore Lane Carbenet BTL
Bonterra Pinot Noir BTL
Bonterra Cabernet BTL
Hess Collection Cabernet BTL
Sycamore Lane Chardonnay GLS
Bonterra, Chardonnay GLS
Napa Cellars, Chardonnay GLS
Sycamore Lane White Zin
Bonterra, Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Redtree, Pinot Grigio GLS
Sycamore Lane Chardonnay BTL
Bonterra, Chardonnay BTL
Sycamore Lane White Zin BTL
Napa Cellars, Chardonnay BTL
Bonterra, Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Redtree, Pinot Grigio BTL
Beer
Bud Light 16 oz
Coors Light 16 oz
Bohemia 16 oz
Pacifico 16 oz
Modelo Especial 16 oz
Negra Modelo 16 oz
XX Amber 16 oz
XX Lager 16 oz
805 16 oz
Blue Moon 16 oz
Stella Artois 16 oz
Goose Island IPA 16 oz
Mango Cart 16 oz
Guinness 16 oz
Hazy Litlle Thing IPA 16 oz
Luponic Distortion IPA 16 oz
Mind Haze IPA 16 oz
Union Jack IPA 16 oz
Bohemia BTL
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser BTL
Coors Light BTL
Corona BTL
Corona Light BTL
Heineken BTL
High Kaliber
Miller Lite BTL
Modelo Especial BTL
Negra Modelo BTL
O'douls Amber
O'douls Lager
Pacifico BTL
Tecate BTL
XX Amber BTL
XX Lager BTL
Mezcalez
Del Maguey Minero
Del Maguey Pechuga
Del Maguey Arroqueno
Del Maguey Madrecuixe
Del Maguey Tobaziche
Kochel Tobal
Kochel Tobasiche
Kobel Arroqueno
Gracias a Dios Tobala
Gracias a Dios Tepestate
Gracias a Dios Cuishe
Convite
Bruxo
Monte Lobos
Amaras
Claze Azul
Para la sed
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Orange Fanta
Pink Lemonade
Raspberry Iced Tea
Rootbeer
Shirley Temple
Soda water
Sprite
Iced Tea
MIlk
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Horchata
Apple Juice
Virgin strawberry margarita
Virgin lime margarita
Virgin pina colada
Virgin Mango Margarita
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Firefly
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Jeremiah Weed
Ketel One
Tito's
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
1800 Reposado
Avion
Azunia silver
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Casa Amigos Silver
Casa Noble Blanco
Cazadores Anejo
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Silver
Clase Azul
Corazon Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Real
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
El Jimador Silver
Gran Patron Burdeos
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Seleccion Suprema
Herradura SIlver
Hornitos Reposado
Hornitos Silver
Partida Elegante
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Reserva de la familia
Tres genearaciones Silver
Tres generaciones Anejo
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Well Tequila
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Diabolique
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Taste of Mexico! Amor por nuestra cultura y tradiciones translates to our passion to share our culture, our art, our food and our love for what we do. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Buen Provecho!
41787 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315