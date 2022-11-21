Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

- Home
9748 Manchester Rd.
Rock Hill, MO 63119
Popular Items
To Go Bar/Beverages
House Margarita Pouch
Hacienda's World Famous Signature Margarita in a convenient 17 oz. Travel Pouch. (Same Quantity as a Half Pitcher)
Gold Margarita Pouch
TS Margaritas Pouch
A 17oz pouch of our classic top-shelf margarita.
Sangria Pouch
17oz Travel Pouch. A grown-up Capri Sun! And Yes! You can take it to-go!
1.3 Gallon Signature Margarita Pouch
Party Pouch filled with 1.3 gallons of Hacienda Signature Silver Margaritas. Enough for 24 seven ounce margaritas. Let the FIESTA begin!
Frozen Lime Margarita Pouch
A 17oz pouch of our classic frozen lime margarita.
Frozen Strawberry Margarita Pouch
A 17oz to-go pouch of our classic frozen strawberry margarita.
Family Style
Pork Tamales (Pack of 5)
Back by Popular Demand and at a Super Value!
Party Pack
A complete meal for 4 to 5 people w/ a pitcher of margaritas, beef or chicken, 10 flour tortillas, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, spanish rice, refried beans, a pint of queso, our house salsa, a 12oz bag of chips, and sopapilla points with caramel.
Taco Family Pack
A complete Taco Meal for 4 to 5 people, comes w/ beef or chicken, 10 flour tortillas, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream, house salsa, and a 12oz bag of chips.
Tamale Family Meal
8 Corn Masa Tamales filled with slow-cooked carnitas. "Make it a meal" comes with salsa verde, sour cream, rice, beans, chips, and salsa. Feeds 4 to 5 people.
Enchiladas Family Meal
A pan of 10 enchiladas with your choice of protein. "Make it a meal" comes with rice, beans, sour cream, chips, and salsa. Feeds 4 to 5 people.
Quesadilla Family Meal
A pan of 8 quesadillas. With and the option to add your protein of choice. "Make it a meal" comes with rice, beans, sour cream, chips, and salsa.
Specials
Appetizers
Guacamole Especial
Avocado dip garnished with queso anejo and served with fresh cilantro, onion, tomato, and lemon
Seasonal Salsa
Honey Wings
Eight crispy fried wings tossed in our signature Hot Honey Sauce, or Classic Buffalo Sauce
Chile con Queso
Velvety cheese dip blended with tomatoes and chiles
Queso Blanco
white queso accented with roasted poblano peppers
Signature Nachos
Tortilla chips with refried beans, jalapenos, and melted jack and cheddar cheese
Buenos Nachos
Tortilla chips loaded with chile con queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream.
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
Chicken Fajitas
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
Steak+Shrimp Fajitas
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
Chicken+Shrimp Fajitas
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
Steak+Chicken Fajitas
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
Fajita Trio
Served with sauteed bell peppers and onions, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and flour tortillas
Combo Platters
Specialty Tacos, Burritos & Enchiladas
Wet Burrito
Oversized flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein and refried beans, covered in homemade enchilada sauce, melted jack and cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Impossible Wet Burrito
Oversized flour tortilla, stuffed with Hacienda's seasoned Impossible taco "meat" and refried beans, covered in tomatillo verde sauce, melted jack & cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapenos, guacamoles, and sour cream.
Chicken Enchilada Verde
Ranchero chicken filled corn tortillas topped with tangy tomatillo sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Fresh spinach sautéed with onion, bell pepper, chiles and garlic wrapped in a white corn tortilla topped with poblano cream sauce and melted Jack cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Baja Fish Tacos
Bandera de Enchiladas
A trio of your favorite enchiladas representing the colors of the Mexican flag that includes an enchilada verde, spinach enchilada and a traditional beef enchilada. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Street Tacos
Traditional “street” tacos in white corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with poblano rice, tamalito, roasted salsa and lime.
California Burrito
Grande whole wheat tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, jack cheese, pico de gallo, poblano rice, lettuce, crispy tortilla strips, and chipotle mayo, served with a side of sweet corn tamalito.
Chicken Ceasar Tacos
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine, and shredded parmesan cheese tossed in a classic Ceasar dressing, stuffed in flour tortillas, topped with parmesan crisps. Served with black beans and elote.
Entrees
Chile Relleno
Whole poblano chile stuffed with queso chihuahua, folded in a fluffy egg batter, and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga
Seasoned beef or ranchero chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Cilantro Lime Bowl
A tortilla-free burrito bowl with mesquite chicken, cilantro, lime & black bean salsa on a bed of lettuce and poblano rice. Topped with pico de gallo, shredded Jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of enchilada, verde or ranchero sauce served on the side.
Top Shelf Quesadilla
Flour Tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese sautéed bell peppers and onions. Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream Vegetarian style with corn and black bans. Swap Corn & Black Bean Salsa for your choice of protein.
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla filled with Jack & Cheddar cheese, grilled and served in wedges with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and jalapenos.