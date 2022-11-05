Hacienda Mis Padres
5104 West Davis Street
Coroe, TX 77304
Appetizers
Botana Mix
4 Chicken Taquitos, 4 Sliced Beef Quesadillas, 2 Stuffed Jalapenos served with Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes and Chile con Queso.
Chile Con Queso 1/2
Chile Con Queso full
Our yummy, Mexican queso dip!
Chunky Guacamole
Chunky avocado with fresh cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & lime.
Guacamole Salad 1/2
Guacamole Salad full
Smooth and creamy guacamole.
Nacho Al Carbon full
12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Mix Fajita, Lettuce Tomatoes, Guacamole and Jalapeno.
Nachos Al Carbon 1/2
Nachos Deluxe 1/2
Nachos Deluxe full
12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Chile con Queso, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Jalapenos.
Papa Nachos 1/2
Papa Nachos full
12 Potato Slices Fried, topped with Gravy, Melted Cheese, your choice of Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Jalapeno.
Quesadilla 1/2
Quesadilla Grande
A large Quesadilla filled with Melted White Cheese, Tenderized Beef or Chicken Fajita. Served with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour cream and Pico de Gallo.
Queso Asado
Grilled Mexican Ranchero Cheese, Fajita, Avocado Slices, Salad & Jalapeno Toriado (Grilled).
Queso Flameado
Melted White Cheese with your choice of protein. Served with flour tortillas.
Shrimp Nachos 1/2
Shrimp Nachos full
12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Shrimp, Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole and Jalapenos.
Stuffed Jalapenos
4 Whole Jalapeno Peppers stuffed with Ground Beef and Cheese then, lightly breaded & fried.
V.I.P Nachos
Nachos Compuestos 1/2
Nachos Compuestos
From the Grill
Alambres
Marinated Beef and Chicken Fjaita with Fresh Gulf Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomate Wedges all grilled to perfection! Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
Carne Asada
Marinated Beef Steak over Grilled Onions topped with White Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
Carnitas
Pork Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
Costillas Asadas
Tender and Juicy Charbroiled Beef Ribs over Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo.
Don Carlos
Two Quails and Beef & Chicken Fajita. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.
El Plato de Danny
Two Shrimp Diablos, BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Smoke Sausage, & combo of Chicken & Beef Fajita. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Flour Tortillas.
Fajita Fiesta for 1
Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita over a bed of Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
Fajita Fiesta for 2
Fajita Fiesta for 3
Fajita Fiesta for 4
Fajita Lupita
A delicious combo of Grilled Veggies with Chicken Fajita & Sausage. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Flour Tortillas.
Fajitas a la Diabla
Beef and Chicken Fajita with Fresh Shrimp, Onions, Mushrooms, Poblano Pepper and Bacon Chipotle Sauce. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Flour Tortillas.
Fajitas a la Diabla x 2
Fajitas Poblanas
Beef or Chicken Fajita with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Poblano Pepper, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and topped with White Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
Fajitas Poblanas x 2
Master Chef's
Beef & Chicken Fajita with 3 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.
Master Chef's x 2
Tampiquena
6 oz. Ribeye Steak & a Enchilada Verde. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Sliced Avocado, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas
Seafood
Camarones Diablos
6 Shrimp wrapped in Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeno. Served with Sliced Avocado, Mexican Rice and Flour Tortillas.
Camarones Gratinados
Shrimp & Crawfish grilled and boiled in Creamy Cajun Sauce & baked with Cheese. Served with Salad, Rice, & Garlic Toast.
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp cooked with a Mild Sauce to perfection. Served with Mexican Rice, French Fries and Sliced Avocado.
Camarones a la Plancha
6 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp cooked in Garlic Butter. Served with Mexican Rice, Charro Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Charbroiled Onions.
Shrimp Cocktail
Housemade Cocktail Sauce with fresh Shrimp, Avocado and Pico de Gallo. Served with Saltine Crackers.
Fried Shrimp
Fried Fish
Breaded Fish served with French Fries, Mexican Rice, a side Salad, and a side of Tartar Sauce
Tia Mary
Grilled Tilapia & six Grilled Shrimp served on a bed of mixed Veggies. Served with sliced Avocado & Rice.
Mahi-Mahi
Grilled Fish topped with Spinach, Mushrooms and Shrimp in a White Wine Cream Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado and Flour Tortillas.
Filete a la Plancha
Grilled Tilapia served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Vegetables, sliced Avocado and Mexican Rice.
Steaks
Rib Eye Steak
Charboiled Rib Eye Steak served on a bed of Grilled Onions with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Mexican rice, Charro Beans and Flour Tortillas.
Rib Eye & Shrimp
Steak a la Mexicana
Chunks of Beef or Chicken Fajita cooked with Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapeno. Served with Guacamole Salad, Mexican Rice, Beans & Flour Tortillas.
Enchiladas
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two Flour Tortillas filled with Grilled Shrimp. Topped with your choice of sauce & white cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two Flour Tortillas filled with Grilled Spinach, topped with Sour Cream Sauce and White Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Chile Con Queso Enchiladas
Your choice of 3 Beef, Chicken or Cheese Enchiladas topped with Chile con Queso. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Enchiladas al Carbon
Two Flour Tortillas filled with Fajita topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Beef Enchiladas
Three Tortillas filled with Ground Beef and topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Chicken Enchiladas
Three Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken topped with your choice of Sauce: Green, Sour Cream or Spanish sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
Three Tortillas filled with Cheese and topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Enchiladas de Mole
Three Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken topped with Mole Sauce and Cheese. Served with Avocado. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three Tortillas filled with Mexican Cheese. Topped with Fried Potatoes and Carrots. Served with Steak Fajita, Sliced Avocado, Rice & Refried Beans.
Combination Enchiladas
Tex-Mex Enchiladas
Chalupas/Tostadas
Chalupas Supreme
2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Guacamole Salad, Lettuce and Tomato.
Chalupas Deluxe
2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Taco Meat, Guacamole Salad, Lettuce and Tomato.
Chalupas con Fajita
2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Your choice of Chicken or Beef Fajita, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato.
Tostadas Supreme
Tostadas Deluxe
Tostadas con Fajita
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
A large Fried, Crunchy Flour Tortilla filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese, Ground Beef, Guacamole and Chile con Queso.
Garden Salad
A Fresh Green Salad topped with wedges of Avocado, Tomato, rings of Red Onion, Croutons and Dressing.
Pollo Caesar Salad
Seasoned Chicken Breast charbroiled, sliced and served on a bed of Fresh Salad Greens with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Croutons.
Tortilla Soup
Shredded Chicken, cooked vegetables, tortilla chips, sliced avocado, white cheese and Mexican rice served in a delicious, hot bowl of steamy goodness!
Tortilla Soup cup
Chicken from the Grill
Pechuga Vegetal
8 oz. Chicken Breast cooked to perfection with Herbs, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Mushroom & Shrimp. Served with Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread & Rice.
Pollo a la Parilla
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions & Poblano Pepper. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans, Sliced Avocado & Flour Tortillas.
Pollo Borracho
8 oz. Sauteed Chicken Breast with Garlic Butter & Wine Sauce. Topped with Onions, Poblano Peppers & White Melted Cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Rice, Charro Beans & Flour Tortillas
Chicken Diablos
Six Chicken Fajita Strips, Cheese & Jalapeno wrapped in Bacon. Served with Sliced Avocado, Rice topped with Queso, Charro Beans, & Flour Tortillas.
Chicken Chipotle
Chicken Breast topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Served with Rice, Salad, & Garlic Toast.
Specialties
Mr. Daniel's Special
Combo of Pollo a la Parilla & six Grilled Shrimp. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Sliced Avocado, & Flour Tortillas.
San Antonio Special
Combo of Chicken & Beef Fajita, two Shrimp Diablos, & Smoke Sausage. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole, & Pico de Gallo.
Chiles Rellenos
2 Mild, Green Poblano Peppers stuffed with Taco Meat, dipped in Battered Egg, topped with Spanish Sauce & Cheese. Served with Flour Tortillas, Rice, & Refried Beans.
Chimichanga
One Deep Fried Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita Meat of your choice, topped with Chile Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
El Capitan
Four Shrimp Diablos & BBQ Back Ribs. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Chunky Guacamole, & Pico de Gallo.
Stuffed Avocado
Avocado stuffed with Beef or Chicken Fajitas & White Cheese. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, One Taco al Carbon & Pico de Gallo.
Flautas
Your choice of 3 Beef or Chicken rolled and fried Corn Tortillas. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Tomato.
Mazatlan
Large Crispy Flour Tortilla, topped with Beans, Beef & Chicken Fajita, Chile con Queso. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
Today's Special
Birria Torta
Birria Tacos
Burritos
Burrito Verde
A Large Spinach Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Strips and our special Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole and Sour Cream.
Fajita Burrito
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita. Topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Burrito Special
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Ground Beef, topped with Gravy Chile and Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Burrito Suizo
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken covered with Tomatillo Sauce and Melted White Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Burrito de Carnitas
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Carnitas and topped with Green Sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Tacos
Tacos al Carbon
3 Rolled Flour Tortillas filled with your choice of Chicken or Beef Fajita. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole.
Tacos Mexicanos
3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Beef Fajita, Queso Fresco, & Avocado. Served with Rice & Charro Beans.
Tacos de Carnitas
3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Pork Loin Carnitas, coooked with Grilled Onions, Jalapeno & Cilantro. Served with Rice , Charro Beans and Salsa Verde.
Deluxe Tacos
3 Crunchy Shell Tacos filled with Ground Beef and topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Shredded Cheese.
Tacos Tradicionales
3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Fajita, cooked with Grilled Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Charro Beans & Jalapeno Toreado.
Tacos de Mar
3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Grilled Fish or Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Cole, & Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Taco Dinner
Combinations
Combo 1
One Crispy Beef Taco, Queso Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, & Guacamole.
Combo 2
2 Cheese Enchiladas, Queso Puff, & Guacamole.
Combo 3
One Crispy Beef Taco, Two Beef Enchiladas, & Guacamole.
Combo 4
Two Crispy Flour Tostadas. One topped with Refried Beans, Chicken Fajita, & Queso. Second topped with Refried Beans, Beef Fajita, Lettuce, Tomato, & Shredded Cheese.
Deluxe Dinners
Acapulco Dinner
One Plain Tostada, One Cheese Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, One Handmade Tamal topped with Gravy and Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Monterrey Dinner
Two Beef Tacos, One Cheese Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, One Handmade Tamal topped with Gravy & Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Homemade Tamales
3 Pork Tamales topped with Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Tampico Dinner
One Beef Taco, One Plain Chalupa, One Beef Enchilada, One Cheese Enchilada topped with Gravy & Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Mis Padres Special
A Beef Flauta, Beef Taco al Carbon, Cheese Enchilada, & a Ground Beef Chile Relleno. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Guacamole, & Tomato.
Saltillo Dinner
Kid's Plates
Kid's Crispy Taco
Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Kid's Taco al Carbon
Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Kid's Enchilada
Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Kid's Fajita Plate
Chicken & Beef. Served with French Fries.
Kid's Fried Shrimp
Served with French Fries.
Kid's Cheeseburger
Served with French Fries.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Served with French Fries.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Served with French Fries.
Kid's Quesadilla
Beef or Chicken. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
Kid's Pizza
Sides
Rice
Beans
Combo rice & beans
Baby Queso
Barco
Pico de Gallo
Scoop of Guacamole
Shredded Cheese
Salsa
Chips
Sliced Avocado
Sour Cream
To-Go
(1) Beef Enchilada
(1) CCQ Enchilada
(1) Cheese Enchilada
(1) Chicken Diablo
(1) Crispy Beef Taco
(1) Enchilada al Carbon
(1) Chicken Enchilada
(1) Shrimp Diablo
(1)Taco Traditional
(1)Taco Mexicano
(1)Taco de Carnitas
(1)Taco Mar
(1) Taco al Carbon
(1) Taco Quesadilla
(1) Tamale
(1) Camaron a la Plancha
(1) Chalupa Deluxe
(1) Chalupa Fajita
(1) Chalupa Supreme
(1) Chile Relleno
(1) Flauta
(1) Quail
(1) Shrimp Enchilada
(1) Spinach Enchilada
(1) Stuffed Avovado
(1)Tostada Deluxe
(1)Tostada Fajita
(1)Tostada Supreme
Side of gravy
Bean and cheese burrito
Cheese Puff
Chicharron
Chile Toreado
Fries
Lettuce
Side Fruit
Side Ground Beef
Side of bacon
Side of beef fajita
side of chicken fajita
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Veggies
Side Salad
Tomato
Tortilla
Lettuce and Tomato
Dessert
Bottled Beer
Bohemia
Carta Blanca
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Dos XX
Dos XX Amber
Estrella Jalisco
Modelo
Modelo Negra
Pacifico
Sol
Tecate
Tecate Light
Victoria
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Bud Light Platinum
Budweiser
Coors Light
Heineken
Heineken 0
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
O' Douls
Shiner Bock
Stella Artois
Drinks
We are a local, Tex-Mex restaurant that strives to provide our community with quality food and drink.
5104 West Davis Street, Coroe, TX 77304