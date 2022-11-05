Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hacienda Mis Padres

5104 West Davis Street

Coroe, TX 77304

Popular Items

Fajita Fiesta for 2
Chicken Enchiladas
Chile Con Queso full

Appetizers

Botana Mix

Botana Mix

$16.95

4 Chicken Taquitos, 4 Sliced Beef Quesadillas, 2 Stuffed Jalapenos served with Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes and Chile con Queso.

Chile Con Queso 1/2

$6.95

Chile Con Queso full

$9.95

Our yummy, Mexican queso dip!

Chunky Guacamole

Chunky Guacamole

$11.95

Chunky avocado with fresh cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & lime.

Guacamole Salad 1/2

$6.95

Guacamole Salad full

$8.95

Smooth and creamy guacamole.

Nacho Al Carbon full

$13.95

12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Mix Fajita, Lettuce Tomatoes, Guacamole and Jalapeno.

Nachos Al Carbon 1/2

$10.25

Nachos Deluxe 1/2

$8.95

Nachos Deluxe full

$11.95

12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Chile con Queso, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Jalapenos.

Papa Nachos 1/2

$9.95

Papa Nachos full

$14.95

12 Potato Slices Fried, topped with Gravy, Melted Cheese, your choice of Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Jalapeno.

Quesadilla 1/2

$7.95

Quesadilla Grande

$14.95

A large Quesadilla filled with Melted White Cheese, Tenderized Beef or Chicken Fajita. Served with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour cream and Pico de Gallo.

Queso Asado

$15.95

Grilled Mexican Ranchero Cheese, Fajita, Avocado Slices, Salad & Jalapeno Toriado (Grilled).

Queso Flameado

$9.95

Melted White Cheese with your choice of protein. Served with flour tortillas.

Shrimp Nachos 1/2

$11.95

Shrimp Nachos full

$15.95

12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Shrimp, Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole and Jalapenos.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.95

4 Whole Jalapeno Peppers stuffed with Ground Beef and Cheese then, lightly breaded & fried.

V.I.P Nachos

Nachos Compuestos 1/2

$6.95

Nachos Compuestos

$9.95

From the Grill

Alambres

$19.95

Marinated Beef and Chicken Fjaita with Fresh Gulf Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomate Wedges all grilled to perfection! Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Carne Asada

$18.95

Marinated Beef Steak over Grilled Onions topped with White Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Carnitas

$16.95

Pork Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Costillas Asadas

$18.95

Tender and Juicy Charbroiled Beef Ribs over Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo.

Don Carlos

$20.95

Two Quails and Beef & Chicken Fajita. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.

El Plato de Danny

$18.95

Two Shrimp Diablos, BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Smoke Sausage, & combo of Chicken & Beef Fajita. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Flour Tortillas.

Fajita Fiesta for 1

$16.95

Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita over a bed of Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Fajita Fiesta for 2

$30.95

Fajita Fiesta for 3

$45.95

Fajita Fiesta for 4

$60.95

Fajita Lupita

$16.95

A delicious combo of Grilled Veggies with Chicken Fajita & Sausage. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Flour Tortillas.

Fajitas a la Diabla

$20.95

Beef and Chicken Fajita with Fresh Shrimp, Onions, Mushrooms, Poblano Pepper and Bacon Chipotle Sauce. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Flour Tortillas.

Fajitas a la Diabla x 2

$41.90

Fajitas Poblanas

$18.95

Beef or Chicken Fajita with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Poblano Pepper, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and topped with White Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Fajitas Poblanas x 2

$37.90

Master Chef's

$20.95

Beef & Chicken Fajita with 3 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.

Master Chef's x 2

$41.90

Tampiquena

$19.95

6 oz. Ribeye Steak & a Enchilada Verde. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Sliced Avocado, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$13.95

Seafood

Camarones Diablos

$19.95

6 Shrimp wrapped in Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeno. Served with Sliced Avocado, Mexican Rice and Flour Tortillas.

Camarones Gratinados

$19.95

Shrimp & Crawfish grilled and boiled in Creamy Cajun Sauce & baked with Cheese. Served with Salad, Rice, & Garlic Toast.

Camarones Rancheros

$18.95

Shrimp cooked with a Mild Sauce to perfection. Served with Mexican Rice, French Fries and Sliced Avocado.

Camarones a la Plancha

$18.95

6 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp cooked in Garlic Butter. Served with Mexican Rice, Charro Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Charbroiled Onions.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Housemade Cocktail Sauce with fresh Shrimp, Avocado and Pico de Gallo. Served with Saltine Crackers.

Fried Shrimp

$18.95

Fried Fish

$17.95

Breaded Fish served with French Fries, Mexican Rice, a side Salad, and a side of Tartar Sauce

Tia Mary

$26.95

Grilled Tilapia & six Grilled Shrimp served on a bed of mixed Veggies. Served with sliced Avocado & Rice.

Mahi-Mahi

$19.95

Grilled Fish topped with Spinach, Mushrooms and Shrimp in a White Wine Cream Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado and Flour Tortillas.

Filete a la Plancha

$18.95

Grilled Tilapia served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Vegetables, sliced Avocado and Mexican Rice.

Steaks

Rib Eye Steak

$24.95

Charboiled Rib Eye Steak served on a bed of Grilled Onions with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Mexican rice, Charro Beans and Flour Tortillas.

Rib Eye & Shrimp

$29.95

Steak a la Mexicana

$15.95

Chunks of Beef or Chicken Fajita cooked with Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapeno. Served with Guacamole Salad, Mexican Rice, Beans & Flour Tortillas.

Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.95

Two Flour Tortillas filled with Grilled Shrimp. Topped with your choice of sauce & white cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Spinach Enchiladas

$11.95

Two Flour Tortillas filled with Grilled Spinach, topped with Sour Cream Sauce and White Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Chile Con Queso Enchiladas

$12.95

Your choice of 3 Beef, Chicken or Cheese Enchiladas topped with Chile con Queso. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Enchiladas al Carbon

$14.95

Two Flour Tortillas filled with Fajita topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Beef Enchiladas

$11.95

Three Tortillas filled with Ground Beef and topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.95

Three Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken topped with your choice of Sauce: Green, Sour Cream or Spanish sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.95

Three Tortillas filled with Cheese and topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Enchiladas de Mole

$15.95

Three Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken topped with Mole Sauce and Cheese. Served with Avocado. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$16.95

Three Tortillas filled with Mexican Cheese. Topped with Fried Potatoes and Carrots. Served with Steak Fajita, Sliced Avocado, Rice & Refried Beans.

Combination Enchiladas

$12.95

Tex-Mex Enchiladas

$13.95

Chalupas/Tostadas

Chalupas Supreme

$10.95

2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Guacamole Salad, Lettuce and Tomato.

Chalupas Deluxe

$11.95

2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Taco Meat, Guacamole Salad, Lettuce and Tomato.

Chalupas con Fajita

$13.95

2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Your choice of Chicken or Beef Fajita, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato.

Tostadas Supreme

$10.95

Tostadas Deluxe

$11.95

Tostadas con Fajita

$13.95

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$12.95

A large Fried, Crunchy Flour Tortilla filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese, Ground Beef, Guacamole and Chile con Queso.

Garden Salad

$10.95

A Fresh Green Salad topped with wedges of Avocado, Tomato, rings of Red Onion, Croutons and Dressing.

Pollo Caesar Salad

$13.95

Seasoned Chicken Breast charbroiled, sliced and served on a bed of Fresh Salad Greens with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Croutons.

Tortilla Soup

$11.95

Shredded Chicken, cooked vegetables, tortilla chips, sliced avocado, white cheese and Mexican rice served in a delicious, hot bowl of steamy goodness!

Tortilla Soup cup

$9.95

Chicken from the Grill

Pechuga Vegetal

$18.95

8 oz. Chicken Breast cooked to perfection with Herbs, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Mushroom & Shrimp. Served with Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread & Rice.

Pollo a la Parilla

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions & Poblano Pepper. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans, Sliced Avocado & Flour Tortillas.

Pollo Borracho

$16.95

8 oz. Sauteed Chicken Breast with Garlic Butter & Wine Sauce. Topped with Onions, Poblano Peppers & White Melted Cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Rice, Charro Beans & Flour Tortillas

Chicken Diablos

$18.95

Six Chicken Fajita Strips, Cheese & Jalapeno wrapped in Bacon. Served with Sliced Avocado, Rice topped with Queso, Charro Beans, & Flour Tortillas.

Chicken Chipotle

$16.95

Chicken Breast topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Served with Rice, Salad, & Garlic Toast.

Specialties

Mr. Daniel's Special

$26.95

Combo of Pollo a la Parilla & six Grilled Shrimp. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Sliced Avocado, & Flour Tortillas.

San Antonio Special

$19.95

Combo of Chicken & Beef Fajita, two Shrimp Diablos, & Smoke Sausage. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole, & Pico de Gallo.

Chiles Rellenos

$19.95

2 Mild, Green Poblano Peppers stuffed with Taco Meat, dipped in Battered Egg, topped with Spanish Sauce & Cheese. Served with Flour Tortillas, Rice, & Refried Beans.

Chimichanga

$12.95

One Deep Fried Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita Meat of your choice, topped with Chile Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

El Capitan

$20.95

Four Shrimp Diablos & BBQ Back Ribs. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Chunky Guacamole, & Pico de Gallo.

Stuffed Avocado

$16.95

Avocado stuffed with Beef or Chicken Fajitas & White Cheese. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, One Taco al Carbon & Pico de Gallo.

Flautas

$14.95

Your choice of 3 Beef or Chicken rolled and fried Corn Tortillas. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Tomato.

Mazatlan

$14.95

Large Crispy Flour Tortilla, topped with Beans, Beef & Chicken Fajita, Chile con Queso. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

Today's Special

$13.95

Birria Torta

$17.95

Birria Tacos

$17.95

Burritos

Burrito Verde

$15.95

A Large Spinach Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Strips and our special Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Fajita Burrito

$13.95

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita. Topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Burrito Special

$12.95

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Ground Beef, topped with Gravy Chile and Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Burrito Suizo

$12.95

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken covered with Tomatillo Sauce and Melted White Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Burrito de Carnitas

$16.95

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Carnitas and topped with Green Sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Tacos

Tacos al Carbon

$15.95

3 Rolled Flour Tortillas filled with your choice of Chicken or Beef Fajita. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole.

Tacos Mexicanos

$16.95

3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Beef Fajita, Queso Fresco, & Avocado. Served with Rice & Charro Beans.

Tacos de Carnitas

$16.95

3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Pork Loin Carnitas, coooked with Grilled Onions, Jalapeno & Cilantro. Served with Rice , Charro Beans and Salsa Verde.

Deluxe Tacos

$10.95

3 Crunchy Shell Tacos filled with Ground Beef and topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Shredded Cheese.

Tacos Tradicionales

$16.95

3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Fajita, cooked with Grilled Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Charro Beans & Jalapeno Toreado.

Tacos de Mar

$17.95

3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Grilled Fish or Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Cole, & Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Taco Dinner

$12.95

Combinations

Combo 1

$11.95

One Crispy Beef Taco, Queso Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, & Guacamole.

Combo 2

$11.95

2 Cheese Enchiladas, Queso Puff, & Guacamole.

Combo 3

$11.95

One Crispy Beef Taco, Two Beef Enchiladas, & Guacamole.

Combo 4

$12.95

Two Crispy Flour Tostadas. One topped with Refried Beans, Chicken Fajita, & Queso. Second topped with Refried Beans, Beef Fajita, Lettuce, Tomato, & Shredded Cheese.

Deluxe Dinners

Acapulco Dinner

$12.95

One Plain Tostada, One Cheese Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, One Handmade Tamal topped with Gravy and Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Monterrey Dinner

$12.95

Two Beef Tacos, One Cheese Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, One Handmade Tamal topped with Gravy & Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Homemade Tamales

$10.95

3 Pork Tamales topped with Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Tampico Dinner

$12.95

One Beef Taco, One Plain Chalupa, One Beef Enchilada, One Cheese Enchilada topped with Gravy & Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Mis Padres Special

$16.95

A Beef Flauta, Beef Taco al Carbon, Cheese Enchilada, & a Ground Beef Chile Relleno. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Guacamole, & Tomato.

Saltillo Dinner

$12.95

Kid's Plates

Kid's Crispy Taco

$6.95

Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Kid's Taco al Carbon

$6.95

Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Kid's Enchilada

$6.95

Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Kid's Fajita Plate

$6.95

Chicken & Beef. Served with French Fries.

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Served with French Fries.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.95

Served with French Fries.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Served with French Fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with French Fries.

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.95

Beef or Chicken. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Kid's Pizza

$6.95

Sides

Rice

$1.95

Beans

$1.95

Combo rice & beans

$3.25

Baby Queso

$3.95

Barco

$5.95

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Scoop of Guacamole

$2.95

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Salsa

Chips

$2.95

Sliced Avocado

$2.95

Sour Cream

$1.25

To-Go

$0.25

(1) Beef Enchilada

$3.25

(1) CCQ Enchilada

$4.00

(1) Cheese Enchilada

$3.25

(1) Chicken Diablo

$3.95

(1) Crispy Beef Taco

$2.95

(1) Enchilada al Carbon

$3.95

(1) Chicken Enchilada

$3.25

(1) Shrimp Diablo

$4.95

(1)Taco Traditional

$4.95

(1)Taco Mexicano

$4.95

(1)Taco de Carnitas

$4.95

(1)Taco Mar

$5.25

(1) Taco al Carbon

$3.75

(1) Taco Quesadilla

$3.00

(1) Tamale

$3.95

(1) Camaron a la Plancha

$3.50

(1) Chalupa Deluxe

$5.95

(1) Chalupa Fajita

$6.95

(1) Chalupa Supreme

$4.75

(1) Chile Relleno

$6.75

(1) Flauta

$2.75

(1) Quail

$4.25

(1) Shrimp Enchilada

$3.95

(1) Spinach Enchilada

$3.75

(1) Stuffed Avovado

$8.95

(1)Tostada Deluxe

$5.95

(1)Tostada Fajita

$6.95

(1)Tostada Supreme

$4.75

Side of gravy

$2.00

Bean and cheese burrito

$6.95

Cheese Puff

$3.50

Chicharron

$6.95

Chile Toreado

$1.25

Fries

$3.95

Lettuce

$0.95

Side Fruit

$2.95

Side Ground Beef

$2.95

Side of bacon

$2.95

Side of beef fajita

$5.00

side of chicken fajita

$5.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.25

Side of Veggies

$2.25

Side Salad

$2.00

Tomato

$0.95

Tortilla

$1.50

Lettuce and Tomato

$1.25

Dessert

Churros

Sopapillas

Flan

$5.50

Fried Icecream

$6.95

Ice cream

$3.95

Tres Leches Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Birthday Sopapilla

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$9.95

Family Combos

Family Combo 1

$49.95

Family Combo 2

$49.95

Family Combo 3

$49.95

Bottled Beer

Bohemia

$5.25

Carta Blanca

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

Corona Premier

$5.25

Dos XX

$5.25

Dos XX Amber

$5.25

Estrella Jalisco

$5.25

Modelo

$5.25

Modelo Negra

$5.25

Pacifico

$5.25

Sol

$5.25

Tecate

$5.25

Tecate Light

$5.25

Victoria

$5.25

Blue Moon

$5.25

Bud Light

$4.75

Bud Light Platinum

$5.25

Budweiser

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Heineken 0

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Miller Light

$4.75

O' Douls

$4.75

Shiner Bock

$5.25

Stella Artois

$4.75

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Water

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.25

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.25

Horchata

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Soft Drink Gallon

$12.00

To-Go Margs

20 oz House Marg

$13.00

32 oz House Marg

$19.00

1/2 gal House Marg

$25.00

1 gal House Marg

$45.00

20 oz Mangonada

$16.00

32 oz Mangonada

$21.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a local, Tex-Mex restaurant that strives to provide our community with quality food and drink.

Website

Location

5104 West Davis Street, Coroe, TX 77304

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

