Hacienda Real

review star

No reviews yet

702 Sutter Street ste M

Folsom, CA 95630

Food

STARTERS

Bottomless Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Choose traditional rojo or mild verde

Fresh Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh Avocados, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, lime, cotija and served with tortilla chips. Add bacon +3

Quesadillas Cheese

$12.00

Jack and cheddar cheeses folded and melted into a flour tortilla, topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo + shredded chicken or beef 15 + carne asada 20 + marinated chicken or carnitas 18

Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips covered in refried beans and cheddar and jack cheeses, generously topped with sour cream, guacamole, fresh jalapenos and pico de gallo

Shrimp Aguachile Verde

$18.00

Ceviche

$17.00

Fish and shrimp marinated in freshly squeezed lime, with clamato, pico de gallo, cucumber, celery, jalapeno and hot sauce. Served with tortilla chips

Tamarindo Wings

$12.00+Out of stock

Mezcal Pork BBQ Sliders

$16.00

Taquitos

$15.00

SALADS & SOUP

Marinated Salad

$18.00

Choice of Marinated chicken breast, Carnitas or Steak and served in a large crispy flour tortilla and served with guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, black olives and choice of beans (black, pinto or refried) on a bed of lettuce. Hacienda's special spicy dressing served on the side.

Vegetarian Salad

$17.00

Served in a large crispy tortilla shell with choice of beans (black, pinto, refried) + lettuce + pico de gallo + cheese + olives +sour cream + guacamole and Hacienda's spicy house dressing on the side. Sub romaine +1

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce + parmesan + croutons and tossed in our homemade dressing.

Tossed Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Lettuce + cheese + onion + tomato + cucumber + olives. Served with your choice of dressing (spicy house, ranch or bleu cheese)

Pozole Rojo

$8.00+

Pork simmered in a smoky red stock spiced with pureed chiles and hominy. Served with cabbage + onion + radish + cilantro + chile + oregano + tortilla chips

Pozole Verde

$8.00+

MAIN DISHES

Carne Asada

$32.00

Marinated steak cooked to order. Served with guacamole + sour cream _ pico de gallo. With choice of corn or flour tortillas

Carnitas

$21.00

Tender pork cooked the old- fashioned way. Served with cilantro + lime + onion. With choice of flour or corn tortillas

Chile Verde

$19.00

Tender pork sauteed in a fresh tomatillo sauce and a choice of corn or flour tortillas

Camarones a la Diabla

$22.00

"Shrimp of the Devil" Spicy plump and tender shrimp seared and tossed in a rich, fiery sauce.

Poblano Enchiladas

$21.00

Two Enchiladas stuffed with chicken + cheese + onion and smothered in a creamy poblano sauce and topped with Cotija cheese + avocado.

Enchiladas Suiza

$21.00

Two enchiladas stuffed with chicken + cheese + onion and smothered win chile verde sauce and topped with light cream + cotija cheese.

Chimichanga

$19.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef + choice of beans + cheese. Served with pico de gallo + sour cream + guacamole.

BURRITOS

El Jefe Burrito

$18.00

A super large burrito filled with rice + beans + sour cream + guacamole + jack cheese + pico de gallo shredded beef, and topped with red sauce

Grande Burrito

$14.00

A large burrito filled with rice + beans + sour cream + guacamole + jack cheese + pico de gallo + shredded beef

Roasted Veggie Burrito

$17.00

Choice of black, pinto or refried beans + rice + sauteed veggies + sour cream + guacamole + jack cheese + pico de gallo

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

Sauteed with garlic + onions + bell peppers. Served with rice + beans + guacamole + sour cream + pico de gallo

Fajita Pick 2

$32.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$26.00

Sauteed with garlic + onions + bell peppers. Served with rice + beans + guacamole + sour cream + pico de gallo

Steak Fajitas

$29.00

Sauteed with garlic + onions + bell peppers. Served with rice + beans + guacamole + sour cream + pico de gallo

Diablo Shrimp

$28.00

TACOS

Vampiro Asada Tacos

$19.00

Marinated steak + guacamole + diced onion + cilantro + cotija cheese + lime and side of salsa verde

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

Slow cooked pork + guacamole + pico de gallo + cilantro-lime dressing + cotija cheese

Quesa Birria Tacos

$17.00

Chile braised beef + diced white onions + cilantro + oaxacan cheese + birria consome

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$16.00

Braised chipotle chicken + pico de gallo + cabbage + crema + cotija cheese

Tacos al Pastor

$17.00

Thinly sliced chile-pineapple marinated pork + carmelized pineapple + pico de gallo + guacamole + cilantro-lime dressing

Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos

$18.00

Beer battered cod + shaved cabbage + cilantro + creamy chipotle sauce

Camaron Tacos

$19.00

Grilled shrimp marinated in garlic + shaved pickled cabbage + mango-jalapeno salsa + creamy chipotle sauce + lime

Roasted Seasonal VeggieTacos

$14.00

Mixed vegetables + roasted serrano hummus + guacamole + cotija cheese

SMALL PLATES

(2)Beef Taquito Plate

$15.00

(2)Chicken Taquito Plate

$15.00

(2)Soft Beef Taco Plate

$14.00

(2)Soft Chicken Taco Plate

$14.00

(2)Red Beef Enchilada Plate

$17.00

(2)Green Beef Enchilada Plate

$17.00

(2)Red Chicken Enchilada Plate

$17.00

(2)Green Chicken Enchilada Plate

$17.00

(2)Red Cheese Enchilada Plate

$17.00

(2)Green Cheese Enchilada Plate

$17.00

Cheese Quesadilla Plate

$18.00

Shredded Chicken Quesadila Plate

$18.00

Shredded Beef Quesadilla Plate

$18.00

Shredded Chicken Tostada Plate

$14.00

Shredded Beef Tostada Plate

$14.00

DESSERT

Churros and Ice Cream

$10.00

Cinnamon=sugar fried dough with vanilla filling and a side of vanilla ice cream with chocolate and caramel drizzle

Spanish Flan

$9.00

Baked Caramel topped custard

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

KIDS CLASSICS

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

with rice

Kids Chicken taco

$8.00

with rice

SIDES

Small Guacamole

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Black, Pinto or Refried

Side Green Salad

$6.00

Romaine + tomato + cucumber + cheese + choice of spicy house, ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Pint Salsa TOGO

$9.00

Pint Guacamole TOGO

$18.00

Side Oaxacan Cheese

$3.00

Side Jack Cheddar Cheese

$3.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Diablo Hot

$2.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$4.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$4.00

Side Carnitas

$10.00

Side Carne Asada

$13.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

Side Diablo Shrimp

$14.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$6.00

Side Shredded Beef

$7.00

Side Chicken Tinga

$8.00

Side 1/2 & 1/2 Tortillas

$4.00

BEVERAGE

SOFT BEVERAGES

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Mr Pibb

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

MULES

El Diablo

$15.00

Honey & Smoke

$14.00

La Fresca Mule

$14.00

Malakoff Mule

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$14.00

SPIRITS

1800 ANEJO

$13.00

1800 CRISTALINO ANEJO

$15.00

21 SEEDS CUCUMBER JALAPENO

$10.00

CASA DRAGONES BLANCO

$14.00Out of stock

CASA DRAGONES REPO

$20.00

CASAMIGO ANEJO

$13.00

CASAMIGO BLANCO

$11.00

CASAMIGO REPO

$12.00Out of stock

CAZADORES BLANCO

$9.00

CAZADORES REPO

$10.00

CENTANARIO ANEJO

$10.00

CLASE AZUL REPO

$26.00

CUERVO CRISTALINO

$10.00

DAHLIA CRISTALINO

$11.00

DON JULIO 1942 ANEJO

$30.00

DON JULIO 70 CRISTALINO

$15.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$15.00

DON JULIO REPO

$12.00

EL TEQUILENO REPO GRAN RESERVA

$12.00

EL TESORO EXTRA ANEJO

$18.00

GRAN CENTANARIO CRISTALINO

$18.00

GRAN CORAMINO ANEJO

$16.00

HERRADURA ANEJO CRISTALINO

$14.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$11.00

HERRADURA ULTRA ANEJO

$14.00

HORNITOS REPO

$8.00

LALO BLANCO

$10.00

LUNAZUL ANEJO

$12.00

LUNAZUL BLANCO

$9.00

MAESTRO DOBEL DIAMANTE

$14.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$9.00

PARTIDA ANEJO

$12.00

PATRON REPO

$11.00Out of stock

PATRON SILVER

$10.00

PATRON ANEJO

$12.00

PATRON EL ALTO

$18.00

RESERVA EXTRA ANEJO

$25.00

SIETE LEGUAS REPO

$12.00

TEQUILA OCHO REPO

$12.00

TEREMANA BLANCO

$11.00

TRES AGAVES BLANCO ORGANIC

$10.00

DE MAGUEY VIDA

$13.00

EL SILENCIO ESPADIN

$11.00

ILEGAL MEZCAL ANEJO

$16.00

MONTELOBOS ARTESANAL JOVEN ESPADIN

$13.00

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

KETEL ONE

$10.00

SMIRNOFF

$8.00

TITOS

$10.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$10.00

ST. GEORGE

$12.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$11.00

BULLEIT

$9.00

BULLEIT RYE

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$8.00

JAMESON IRISH

$9.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

REDEMPTION RYE

$11.00

SEAGRAM 7

$7.00

BACARDI SILVER

$8.00

GOSLING 151

$9.00

MALIBU

$8.00

MYERS'S DARK

$8.00

SAILOR JERRY SPICED

$8.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$10.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$8.00

ABSINTHE

$8.00

APEROL

$7.00

AVERNA

$10.00

B & B

$10.00

BAILEYS

$8.00

BANANA LIQ

$8.00

CAMPARI

$7.00

COINTREAU

$7.00

DISARONNO AMARETTO

$8.00

FERNET BRANCA

$12.00

FIREBALL

$8.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

GRAN MARNIER

$9.00

GREEN CHARTREUSE

$8.00

HENNESSEY

$12.00

JAGER COLD BREW

$8.00

JAGERMEISTER

$8.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

LILLET

$8.00

MELON

$7.00

MIDORI

$9.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$7.00

RASPBERRY LIQ

$8.00

REMY MARTIN

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The secret to Mexican cuisine is simple. We use the best quality ingredients, beautiful course presentation and respectful attitude both to the product and to those who prepare it. We are committed to the highest level of integrity in the ingredients and preparation when making our food. Every day we cut vegetables fresh, we make fresh beans and fresh rice daily. We only use high-quality meat for all of our dishes. It's not fast food, it's fresh food.

Location

702 Sutter Street ste M, Folsom, CA 95630

Directions

Gallery




