Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Hacienda Restaurant

658 Reviews

$$

102 McLean Blvd

Paterson, NJ 07514

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Alitas

$10.00

Camarones Laredo

$12.99
Ceviche Acapulqueño

Ceviche Acapulqueño

$15.00
Chilaquiles- Chicken

Chilaquiles- Chicken

$9.00
Elote Asado

Elote Asado

$9.00

Empanadas

$10.00

Fiesta Platter

$16.00

Flautas

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Guacamole Appt

$13.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Nachos

$10.00

Nachos Beef

$11.00

Nachos Chicken

$11.00

Nachos Combo

$13.00

Quesadilla

$6.99

Quesadilla Beef

$11.00

Quesadilla Chicken

$11.00

Quesadilla Chorizo

$11.00

Quesadilla Combo

$13.00

Quesadilla Shrimp

$11.00

Quesadilla Tinga

$11.49

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Queso Fundido Combo

$11.00

Queso Fundido w/ Chorizo

$11.00

Queso Fundido w/ Jalapeños

$7.00
Todo Mexicano

Todo Mexicano

$17.00

Tostada de Tinga

$10.99

Entrees

Burritos

Camarones al Mojo

$18.00
Camarones en Rajas

Camarones en Rajas

$19.00

Chicken Finger (Adultos)

$14.00

Chile Poblano Relleno- Beef

$16.00

Chile Poblano Relleno- Combo

$18.00

Chimichangas

$13.00

Enchiladas Rancheras

Enchiladas Rancheras Combo

$16.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.00

Enchiladas Verdes Combo

$15.00

Hacienda Combo

$17.00

Jalisco Beef

$19.99

Jalisco Chicken

$17.99

Jalisco Combo

$20.99
Pechuga Sonora

Pechuga Sonora

$17.00
Plato Vegetariano

Plato Vegetariano

$15.00
Pollo Campesino

Pollo Campesino

$16.00
Pollo Mole

Pollo Mole

$17.00

Chile Poblano Relleno - Chicken

$16.00

Enchiladas de Mole

$14.99

From the Grill/ A La Parrilla

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$28.00
Tampiqueña

Tampiqueña

$32.00
Salmon

Salmon

$23.00
Pescado al Ajo

Pescado al Ajo

$24.00

Camarones a la Plancha

$27.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Salads/ Ensaladas

Ensalada de la Casa

$8.00
Hacienda Salad

Hacienda Salad

$10.00

Salpicion de Aguacate

$12.00

Salpicion de Aguacate- Beef

$12.00

Salpicion de Aguacate- Chicken

$12.00

Salpicion de Aguacate- Combo

$14.00

Taco Salad

$6.59

Marimar Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad Combo

$14.00

Taco Salad Beef

$12.00

Taco Salad Chicken

$12.00

Taco Salad Shrimp

$12.00

Taco Salad Shrimp & Beef

$13.99

Taco Salad Supreme

$14.99

Taco Salad Shrimp & Chicken

$11.99

Soups/ Sopas

Pancita

Pancita

$12.00
Pozole

Pozole

$9.00

Sopa de Tortilla

$8.00

Sopa de Tortilla w chicken

$8.00

Seafood Soup

$12.00

Sopa de Camaron

$10.99

Tacos

Tacos de Carne Asada

$15.99

Tacos de Carnitas

$14.00

Tacos de Lengua

$14.00

Tacos de Pollo Oaxaqueño

$14.00

Tacos de Suadero

$14.00

Tacos de Mariscos

$14.00

Tacos de Camaron

$14.00

Kids & / Desserts

kid Quesadilla

$6.99

kid Chicken Fingers

$9.99

kid Grilled chicken

$8.00

Iced Cream

$4.99

Apple Chimichanga

$8.99

Buñuelo

$8.99

Flan

$7.99

Fried Ice cream

$10.99

Sopapilla

$9.99

Churros

$7.99

Ice cream (1 scoop)

$2.99

Kids Chicken Tacos

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

¡Bienvenidos! Come and enjoy the best flavor Mexican food in town. We've been serving for over 25 years now. Experience our family-oriented atmosphere and homemade tortillas.

Website

Location

102 McLean Blvd, Paterson, NJ 07514

Directions

Gallery
Hacienda Restaurant image
Hacienda Restaurant image
Hacienda Restaurant image
Hacienda Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Asadero Mexican Grill-Rochelle
orange starNo Reviews
375 Passaic St Rochelle Park, NJ 07662
View restaurantnext
The Hive - Bar & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
142 Outwater Lane Garfield, NJ 07026
View restaurantnext
La Fortaleza - Garfield
orange star4.0 • 2,646
361 Midland Avenue Garfield, NJ 07026
View restaurantnext
Mexico Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 908
246 McBride Ave Paterson, NJ 07501
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Ridgewood
orange starNo Reviews
166 East Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
AL TORO
orange starNo Reviews
187 Hackensack Street Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Paterson

Mexico Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 908
246 McBride Ave Paterson, NJ 07501
View restaurantnext
Caribbean Station Restaurant - 274 Trento Ave.
orange star4.4 • 213
274 Trenton Ave Paterson, NJ 07503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Paterson
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston