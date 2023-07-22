Food

Appetizers

Nachos Supreme

$16.00

Nacho chips with beans, beef, chicken and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Tex Mex Fajita Nachos

$20.00

Nacho chips and rice served with chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers and topped with nacho cheese

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Homemade Mexican sausage with cheese sauce and served with two flour or corn tortillas

Chori-Fries

$14.00

French crispy fries topped with chorizo, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Guacamole Azteca

$12.00

Diced avocados with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño peppers and lime

Quesadilla Fiesta

$13.00

Grilled chicken quesadilla, topped with cheese and burrito sauce, and served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream on the side

Hacienda Fries

$16.00

Crispy fries topped with grilled steak or grilled chicken, Mexican white sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and baja sauce on top

Elote

$10.00

Fresh corn with homemade Mexican white sauce, queso fresco, tajin, and tapatio sauce

Mango Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp topped with avocado, pico de gallo and mango

Fried Calamares

$14.00

Fried calamari with fried jalapeños and baja sauce on the side

Chicken Bites

$14.00

Fried chicken bites with baja sauce on the side

Taquitos Mexicanos

$14.00

Three fried chicken taquitos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Sour Cream

$2.00

Guacamole Salad

$7.00

Chicken Soup

$12.00

Shrimp Soup

$14.00

Guacamole Dip

$6.00+

Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Hot Salsa

$2.00

Cheese Dip

$5.00+

Salads

Taco Salad

$15.00

A tortilla bowl filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and queso fresco on top

Taco Salad Fajita

$18.00

A tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, cooked with bell peppers, onions, and topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and queso fresco on top

Santa Fe Salad

$16.00

Lettuce topped with chicken chipotle and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo on the side and queso fresco on top

Side Orders

4 Pieces Corn Tortillas

$2.50

2 Pieces Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Beef Tostadas

$5.50

Chalupas

$5.50

Chile Relleno

$5.50

Chile Poblano

$6.50

Enchiladas

$4.50

Order of Rice

$4.50

Order of Beans

$4.50

Black Beans

$4.50

Shredded Cheese

$3.50

Queso Fresco

$3.50

Chopped Onions

$2.00

Chopped Tomatoes

$2.00

Sour Cream*

$2.50

Jalapeño Peppers

$3.00

Cilantro

$2.00

Limes

$2.00

Taco Loco

$6.00

Double layered taco filled with beans, sour cream, beef, lettuce and cheese

Soft Taco

$4.50

Hard Taco

$4.50

Quesadillas

$5.00

Burritos

$6.00

Tamales

$5.50

Rice & Beans

$7.50

Chips

$2.50

Mushrooms

$1.95

French fries

$4.50

Shredded cheese

$3.00

Birria Consome

$2.00

Chipotle sauce

$2.00

cheese Dip on Top

$2.50

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Regular salsa

$2.00

Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

Vanilla ice cream

$4.00

Lettuce

$2.00

Special Dinners

Mix Molcajete

$29.00

Steak, chicken, shrimp, and tilapia cooked with bell peppers, onions, nopales, and a poblano pepper. Topped with shredded cheese, special sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, and two flour or corn tortillas

Fajita Cancun

$28.00

Pineapple filled with steak, chicken, and shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and pineapple. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole on the side

Fajita Quesadilla

$23.00

One big quesadilla filled with grilled steak, chicken, chorizo or shrimp, cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Birria Quesadilla

$23.00

One big quesadilla filled with birria, cilantro, onions, and white Mexican cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Quesadilla Rellena

$19.00

One quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken or beans. Topped with your choice of red sauce or green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$22.00

A 10-inch quesadilla filled with grilled steak and onions, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Burrito Villa

$23.00

One big deep-fried burrito filled with ground beef, chicken, rice and beans, served with chicken taquitos, a quesadilla, and four pieces of carne asada, and topped with cheese, burrito sauce and pico de gallo

Mucho Grande Burrito

$23.00

One big burrito filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cooked with onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese and burrito sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans on the side

Burrito Bandera

$26.00

One big burrito filled with grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, carnitas, rice, beans, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese sauce, burrito sauce, and salsa verde

Birria Burrito

$23.00

One big burrito filled with birria, white Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro, rice, black beans, and guacamole. Served with consommé on the side

Burritos Mexicanos

$22.00

Two burritos filled with grilled chicken or steak, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and beans, and topped with cheese and burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Burritos Texanos

$21.00

Two burritos filled with steak, rice and beans, and topped with cheese and burrito sauce

Primo Special

$22.00

One big burrito filled with grilled chicken and Mexican sausage, topped with cheese and burrito sauce. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Verde

$22.00

One burrito filled with pork and sauteed onions, topped with cheese and green sauce and served with rice and beans

Burrito California

$22.00

Big burrito stuffed with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, pico gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, wrapped in a 12-inch tortilla. With crispy fries on the side

Burrito Pancho

$22.00

One 10" burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese and burrito sauce

Santa Fe Burrito

$22.00

One grilled chicken burrito with chipotle sauce, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Burritos Deluxe

$19.00

One chicken-bean and one beef-bean burrito, topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo

El Burrito Ranchero

$22.00

Two burritos filled with grilled chicken and cheese, topped with cheese and burrito sauce. Served with pico de gallo and a choice of rice or beans on the side

El Combo

$24.00

One burrito, one enchilada, one chalupa, one taco and a chile relleno. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Supreme

$19.00

Four enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one bean and one cheese, topped with shredded cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

La Bandera

$19.00

Three enchiladas, one chicken with cheese sauce, one beef with green sauce and one cheese with special enchilada sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Torta Mexicana

$19.00

Torta bread filled with steak, chicken, or chorizo, a bean spread, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, onion, and special sauce. Served with crispy fries on the side

Hacienda Burger

$21.00

8 oz beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapenos in vinegar, bacon, white cheese and grill pineapple. Served with crispy fries on the side

Chimichangas

$19.00

Two soft or fried tortillas filled with chicken, pork or beef and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Chile Colorado

$21.00

Grilled steak cooked in our homemade red hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Chile Poblanos

$20.00

Two poblano peppers filled with cheese, topped with our special sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Mole Ranchero

$19.00

Grilled chicken cooked in mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas

Hacienda Taquitos

$19.00

Three taquitos with carnitas, chicken, and barbacoa. Topped with salsa verde and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Parrilla Mexicana

$48.00

Carne asada, grilled chicken breast, chorizo, and pork tamal served with crispy fries, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado and queso fresco. With salsa verde and baja sauce on the side. For two

Combinations

Pick 2

$17.00

Only ground beef or shredded chicken. Chile relleno, tamal, burrito and quesadilla cannot be repeated

Pick 3

$19.00

Only ground beef or shredded chicken. Chile relleno, tamal, burrito and quesadilla cannot be repeated

Chicken Plates

Chori-Pollo

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with homemade Mexican chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Arroz Con Pollo

$19.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast cooked with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese sauce. Served on top of rice

El Pollo Loco

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with special and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Pollo Asado*

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Chicken Flautas

$19.00

Three deep-fried corn chicken taquitos topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side

Pollo Norteño

$25.00

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp cooked with pineapple, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas

Pollo Con Crema

$20.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast cooked with corn, jalapeño peppers, and cheesy-cream special sauce. Served with rice, beans, and two flour or corn tortillas

Pollo Poblano

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with special poblano sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Pollo Cancún

$25.00

Chicken breast and shrimp cooked with California vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas

Pollo Diabla

$21.00

Chicken breast cooked in spicy ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Pollo Fundido

$23.00

Chicken breast cooked with mushroom, spinach, tomatoes, and onions. Topped in cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Grilled Tacos

Tacos a La Diabla

$20.00

Steak and Mexican sausage

Tacos De Chorizo

$20.00

Homemade mexican sausage

Tacos Pollo Asado

$20.00

Grilled chicken slices

Tacos de Asada

$20.00

Grilled steak slices

Tacos De Carnitas

$20.00

Mexican pork

Tacos De Barbacoa

$20.00

Shredded beef marinated in special sauce

Tacos Al Pastor

$20.00

Pork and pineapple marinated in special sauce

Tacos de Tripa

$20.00

Grilled guts

Tacos de Lengua

$20.00

Cow tongue in marinated special sauce

Baja Tacos

$22.00

Three flour or corn tortillas filled with a choice of deep-fried shrimp or deep-fried tilapia with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and special baja sauce

Quesabirria

$22.00

Three corn tortillas filled with birria meat, white Mexican cheese, cilantro, and onions. Topped with radish. Served with consomme on the side

Taco Trio "Only Tuesday"

$16.00

Vegetarian Dishes

Vegetarian Dishes

$16.00

Any combination comes with rice and beans. Pick 2

Vegetable Tacos

$17.00

Two flour vegetable tacos, cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and corn, topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Vegetable Fajitas

$22.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Steaks Plates

Carne Asada

$22.00

A top round cut marinated in special sauce, cooked with onions and served with one chile toreado, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Steak Tampiqueña

$24.00

Rib-eye steak cooked with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Steak Chipotle

$24.00

Grilled rib-eye steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, topped in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Steak Poblano

$24.00

Grilled rib-eye steak topped with a chile poblano and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Special Steak

$26.00

Rib-eye steak cooked with shrimp and California vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Steak Fundido

$25.00

Rib-eye steak cooked with chorizo, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Steak Ranchero

$24.00

Grilled rib-eye steak topped with special ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Hacienda Steak

$26.00

Rib-eye steak cooked with onions, shrimp, and pineapple. Topped with pico de gallo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Fajitas

Single Fajitas

$25.00

All fajita come with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad & 2 flour or corn tortillas

Double Fajitas

$45.00

All fajita come with grilled onions & bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, house salad & 2 flour or corn tortillas

Child's Plates

Taco and Enchilada

$9.00

Taco and Burrito

$9.00

Taco with Rice

$9.00

Enchilada with Rice

$9.00

Taco with Beans

$9.00

Enchilada with Beans

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla and Fries

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla and Rice

$9.00

Corn Dog and Fries

$8.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.00

Pork Plates

Chile Verde

$22.00

Shredded pork and onions cooked in green sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Carnitas*

$23.00

Shredded pork cooked with onions. Served with rice, bean, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Seafood Plates

Camarones Al Chipotle

$23.00

Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes cooked in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole salad

Coctel De Camarón

$22.00

Mexican style shrimp cocktail

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$23.00

Shrimp, onions, and tomatoes cooked in garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Camarones a La Diabla

$23.00

Shrimp, onions, and tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side

Camarones Poblanos

$24.00

Two poblano peppers filled with shrimp and cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Topped in special poblano sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo and guacamole salad on the side

Hacienda Salmon

$25.00

Grilled salmon cooked with California vegetables topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad on the side

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Xango's

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Churros

$8.50

Beer

Mexican Beer

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Dos X* Amber

$6.00

Dos X* Lager

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

beer Party

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo Oro

$6.50

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Michelob Light

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Labatt Blue Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

O Doula

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Draft Beer

Corona Premier

$5.00

Modelo Especial*

$5.00

Coors Light*

$5.00

IPA

$5.00

Margaritas & Cocktails

Mixed Drinks

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Cantarito

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Long Island Beach Tea

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mix Drink

$8.00Out of stock

Cover

$10.00Out of stock

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Margaritas

Glass House Margarita

$12.00

Glass Premium Margarita

$14.00

Glass Tradicional Margarita

$14.00

Glass True Blue Margarita

$14.00

Glass Cosmo Margarita

$15.00

Glass Texas Margarita

$15.00

Glass Top Shelf Margarita

$16.00

Glass Frozen Flavored Margarita

$14.00

Glass Cilantro Jalapeño Margarita

$16.00

Margarona

$16.00

Skinny Margarita

$16.00

Glass

Margaritas Wednesday

$6.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$14.00

Virgen frozen Daiquiri

$8.00

Frozen flavors Daiquiri

$14.00

Virgen Margarita

$7.50

Midori Margarita

$14.00

House Margarita To-Go

$17.00

Pitcher House Margarita

$26.00

Pitcher Premium Margarita

$30.00

Pitcher Tradicional Margarita

$30.00

Pitcher True Blue Margarita

$30.00

Pitcher Cosmo Margarita

$32.00

Pitcher Texas Margarita

$32.00

Pitcher Top Shelf Margarita

$33.00

Pitcher Flavored Margarita

$30.00

Pitcher Cilantro Jalapeño Margarita

$33.00

Tower House Margarita

$65.00

Tower Premium Margarita

$70.00

Tower Tradicional Margarita

$70.00

Tower True Blue Margarita

$70.00

Tower Cosmo Margarita

$72.00

Tower Texas Margarita

$72.00

Tower Top Shelf Margarita

$80.00

Flavored Margarita Tower

$67.00

Margarita Flight

$20.00

Glass

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Yellow Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.00

Juices

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Big Horchata

$7.00

Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Dr. pepper

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.75

Tequila Shots

El Toro

$4.00

Herradura Silver

$7.00

Herradura Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Añejo

$9.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$10.00

Herradura Seleccion Suprema

$50.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don julio Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Rosado

$30.00

Patron El Alto

$35.00

Gran Patron

$50.00

1800 Cristalino

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Hornitos silver

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Casadragones Silver

$20.00

Casadragones Reposado

$30.00

Casadragones Anejo

$40.00

Corralejo Silver

$8.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Cincoro Silver

$20.00

CIncoro Reposado

$30.00

Cincoro Anejo

$40.00

Cincoro Extra Anejo

$150.00

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00

Teremana

$8.00

Cazadores Silver

$9.00

Clase Azul Silver

$25.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$200.00

Clase Azul Mezcal (Durango)

$50.00

Tres Generaciones Silver

$8.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Ilegal

$10.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Los Siete Misterios

$10.00

Shots

blue Label

$40.00

Black Label

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Bulleit 95 RYE

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Jack Daniel

$8.00

Jack Daniel Fire

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Ron Zacapa

$15.00

Bacardi

$7.00

buchanans

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Don Q Cristal

$7.00

Don Q Lime

$7.50

Malibu

$5.00

Absolut

$7.50

Ketel One

$8.00

parrot Bay Coconut

$7.50

Rum Chata

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Dc Keyper Banana

$5.00

Dc Kuyper Apple

$5.00

Aguardiente Antioqueno

$10.00

Contreau

$8.00

Citronge

$7.00

Bombay

$7.50

Astral

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Casamigos Blanco Bottle

$240.00

Casamigos Reposado Bottle

$260.00

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$200.00

Don Julio Reposado Bottle

$220.00

Don Q Lime Bottle

$180.00

Hennesy bottle

$300.00

House Patron Reposado bottle

$250.00

Titos Bottle

$250.00

1800 Cristalino Bottle

$220.00

Hornitos bottle

$200.00