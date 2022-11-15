Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hacienda Altamar

review star

No reviews yet

1728 Solano St

Corning, CA 96021

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanada
Pasta Brava
Aguachiles

Appetizer

Aguachiles

Aguachiles

$19.99

Shrimp and onion cured in lime juice with your choice of sauce.

Empanada

Empanada

$2.99

Handmade empanada filled with your choice of cheese or shrimp.

Tostada

Tostada

$6.99

Fish or shrimp cured in lime juice with pico de gallo topped with avocado served on a tostada.

Sushi

Sushi

$15.99

Deep fried with shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, crab meat and avocado.

Oysters / Ostiones

Oysters / Ostiones

$10.99+

Oysters in its shell

Prepared Oysters / Ostiones Preparados

$17.99+

Prepared with shrimp and octupus ceviche .

Grilled Oysters / Ostiones Asados

$15.99+
Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.49+

Fish or shrimp cured in lime juice with pico de gallo topped with avocado.

Mussels A La Kora / Mejillones

Mussels A La Kora / Mejillones

$12.99+

Deep fried mussels sautéed in an authentic Nayarit style sauce.

Oyster Shots / Shots De Ostiones

Oyster Shots / Shots De Ostiones

$13.99+

Oysters in our home made tomato sauce sprinkled with tajin.

Dungeness Crab Legs / Patas De Jaiba

$32.99

Deep fried with your choice of sauce.

Seafoood Plates / Platillos De Mariscos

Shrimp A La Kora / Camarones A La Kora

Shrimp A La Kora / Camarones A La Kora

$17.99

Deep fried shell-on shrimp sautéed in an authentic Nayarit style sauce.

Peeled Shrimp / Camarones Pelados

Peeled Shrimp / Camarones Pelados

$18.99

Pilled shrimp with your choice of sauce.

Prawns / Langostinos

$19.99

Deep fried prawns with your choice of sauce.

Breaded Shrimp / Camarones Empanizados

$17.99
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp / Camarones A La Momia

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp / Camarones A La Momia

$19.99

On bed of green and red bell peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.

Camarones Zarandeados

Camarones Zarandeados

$18.99

Shell-on butterflied shrimp grilled on a Nayarit style sweet sauce.

Fish Fillet / Filete De Pescado

$17.99

Grilled fish fillet with your choice of sauce.

Fried Tilapia/ Mojarra Frita

Fried Tilapia/ Mojarra Frita

$18.99

With your choice of sauce.

Tacos Governador

Tacos Governador

$16.99

Three sweet wet tacos with shrimp, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Skewers/ Brochetas

$17.99

Bell pepper, onion, and pineapple.

Pasta Brava

$22.99

Spicy fettuccine pasta with chicken, shrimp and mussels.

Pulpo A La Kora

$24.99

Cabezones

$16.99

Cocktails and Soups / Cocteles Y Caldos

Shrimp cocktail / Coctel

$16.49

Cooked shrimp, pico de gallo topped with avocado.

Campechana

$17.99

Cooked shrimp, octupus, baby clams, abolone, and pico de gallo topped with avocado.

Vuelve A La Vida

$17.99

Cooked shrimp, octupus, baby clams, abolone, oysters and pico de gallo topped with avocado.

Vaso Playa Azul

$23.99

Shrimp and scallops cooked in lime juice, onion, and avocado in spicy shrimp broth.

7 Seas / 7 Mares

$23.99

Shrimp, octopus, mussels, crab legs, abalone, tilapia and veggies soup.

Soup / Caldos

$17.99

Shrimp, tilapia fillet or prawn with veggies soup.

Coctel De Camarón Y Pulpo

$17.49

House Specialties / Especialidades De La Casa

Mariscada

$82.99

A complete combination of delicious seafood to share.

Molcajete Dios Huchol

$29.99

A combination of crab legs, octobus, shrimp, abalone, baby clams and mussels served in a sizzling molcajete.

Piña Altamar

$29.10

A pineapple filled with crab legs, octopus, shrimp, abalone, baby clams, and mussels.

Molcaje Mexicano

$27.99

Shrimp, chicken, beef, and chorizo, served with a slice of queso fresco, an onion and a pepper in a sizzling molcajete.

Pescado Zarandiado

$22.99

Charbroiled robalo fish. Por Libra 22.99 * (45 minutos para cocinar/45 minute process)

Torre De Mariscos

$24.99

Seafood tower with cooked shrimp, octopus, fish ceviche, shrimp ceviche, scallops, and abalone served on a bed of red sauce. Topped with avacado and tajin.

Traditional Plates / Platillos Tradicionales

Fajitas

$17.99

Your choice of meat with bell peppers and onion.

Enchiladas

$16.99

Chicken or cheese red enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Cielo, Mar y Tierra

$23.99

Large plate of chicken, beef and shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, bell peppers and onion.

Carnes Asadas

$16.99

Your choice of meat served on a bed of bell pepper and onion.

Quesabirria Plate / Plato

$16.99

Three birria tacos with cheese, cilantro, and onion.

Sopes

$15.99

Two homemade sopes with your choice of meat topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Alambre

$17.99

Diced beef or chicken grilled with bacon, mozzarella cheese, bell pepper, and onion.

Carnitas

$16.99

Pork carnitas

Flautas

$13.99

Four deep fried chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Chimichanga

$11.99

Your choice of meat with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, cheese, avocado. Served with a side salda and sour cream on the side.

Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese and your choice of meat.

Tacos

$2.99

Corn tortilla with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro.

Burrito

$9.99

Your choice of meat with beans, rice, onion, cilantro and cheese.

Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Rice,lettuce,tomato,cheese and a dash of sweet sauce.

Kids Menu

CheeseBurger

$8.99

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Side of Fries.

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

With Side of Fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

With Side of Fries

Chicken Tenders or Nuggets

$6.99

With Side of Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

With Side of Fries

Dessert

Churros

$5.99

Three Churros Coated with Brown Sugar

Ice Cream

$2.49

Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry

Churros With Ice Cream

$8.49

Sides

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Guacamole

$6.99

Avocado

$2.99

Liquor

Don Julio Anejo

$3.99

Casa Dragones

$5.99

Espolon Tequila Blacno

$5.99

1800 Tequila

$5.99

Mi Campo

$5.99

Don Julio Primavera

$15.99

Hornitos

$4.99

Cazadores

$5.99

Tres Generaciones

$5.99

Don Julion Blanco

$8.99

Don Julio Reposado

$8.99

Don Julio 70

$12.99

Patron Silver

$8.99

Sauza

$4.99

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$5.99

DBL Casa Dragones

$7.99

DBL Espolon Tequila Blacno

$7.99

DBL 1800 Tequila

$7.99

DBL Mi Campo

$7.99

DBL Don Julio Primavera

$19.99

DBL Hornitos

$6.99

DBL Cazadores

$7.99

DBL Tres Generaciones

$7.99

DBL Don Julion Blanco

$12.99

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$12.99

DBL Don Julio 70

$18.99

DBL Patron Silver

$12.99

DBL Sauza

$6.99

Cocktails

Margarita

$7.99+

Mojito

$8.99

Tequila Sunrise

$8.99

Palomas

$8.99

Piña Colada

$8.99

Micheladas

$10.99

Beer

Draft Modelo

$4.00

Draft Corona

$4.00

Draft Pacifico

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Familiar

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Coronita

$3.50

XX

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Truly's

$4.50

Beverages

Anaranjadas

$7.99

Sangria Preparada

$7.99

Agua Mineral Preparada

$7.99

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Piña

$3.50

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Mandarina

$3.00

Limon

$3.00

Piña

$3.00

Tamarindo

$3.00

Toronja

$3.00

Fruit-Punch

$3.00

Agua Mineral

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh, Authentic Mexican Seafood

Location

1728 Solano St, Corning, CA 96021

