Hackamore Brewing Company 18651 Lake Dr E
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
18651 Lake Dr E, Chanhassen, MN 55317
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Nautical Bowls 1000 Eden Prairie - Eden Prairie 1000
No Reviews
16534 W. 78th St. Eden Prairie, MN 55346
View restaurant