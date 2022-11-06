Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Hackney's on Lake

1,162 Reviews

$$

1514 E. Lake Ave.

Glenview, IL 60025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Famous Hackneyburger® with Cheese
Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®
The Famous Hackneyburger®

Starters

Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®

Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®

$12.95+

Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown. We invented this delicious “Brick”. It’s one of our claims to fame!

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.95+Out of stock

With melted cheddar and crumbled bacon. Served with sour cream and Mullen's Original Applesauce.

Reuben Eggrolls

Reuben Eggrolls

$13.95Out of stock

Lean corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut wrapped in a flaky crust. Delicious. Served with 1000 island dipping sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$11.95Out of stock
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.95
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.95Out of stock

White & yellow cheese curds served with ranch dressing.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.95Out of stock

With buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Hummus with Grilled Pita

Hummus with Grilled Pita

$10.95

Served with Mediterranean olives, onions, tomatoes and cucumber.

Southwest Black Bean, Corn, Onion & Cilantro Quesadillas

Southwest Black Bean, Corn, Onion & Cilantro Quesadillas

$12.95

Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Chicken & Bell Pepper Quesadillas

Chicken & Bell Pepper Quesadillas

$13.95

Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadillas

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadillas

$12.95

Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Monterey Jack Cheese Quesadillas

Monterey Jack Cheese Quesadillas

$9.95

Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Soup & Salad

Pear, Goat Cheese & Pecan Salad

Pear, Goat Cheese & Pecan Salad

$8.45

Spinach, sliced fresh pears, caramelized pecans, goat cheese and red onions; served with a side of cranberry vinaigrette.

Soup and Small Salad

Soup and Small Salad

$10.45

Cup of soup with small green or caesar salad and a glorious morning muffin. Please call for our soup of the day.

Small Green Salad

Small Green Salad

$7.45

Mixed greens served with tomato, red onion, croutons, and cucumber.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$7.45
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.95

Please call for our soup of the day

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

Please call for our soup of the day

Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$6.95

Served with a side of cheddar cheese, diced onions, and sour cream.

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$8.95

Served with a side of cheddar cheese, diced onions, and sour cream.

Burgers

The Hackneyburger® is a juicy half-pound of fresh ground beef grilled perfectly and served on home-baked Hackney’s Dark Rye® or a fresh baked bun. Over the years we’ve created a few tasty variations like our Bleu Cheese Burger and our deliciously different Inside Out Burger with cheddar and bacon cooked right into the meat. There are a lot of reasons we’ve managed to stay in business for eighty years. This burger is a big one.
The Famous Hackneyburger®

The Famous Hackneyburger®

$14.95

Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side Comes with your choice of side.

The Famous Hackneyburger® with Cheese

The Famous Hackneyburger® with Cheese

$15.95

Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

4oz Hackneyburger

4oz Hackneyburger

$12.45

Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally Served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

4oz Hackneyburger with Cheese

4oz Hackneyburger with Cheese

$13.45

Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

Bleu Cheese Burger

Bleu Cheese Burger

$17.95

Fresh bleu cheese kneaded throughout a half pound of premium ground beef with even more bleu cheese melted on top. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$18.45Out of stock

Farm raised buffalo tastes like beef with 1/3 the fat. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

Smoked Gouda Burger

Smoked Gouda Burger

$16.95

Half pound Hackneyburger topped with crispy bacon, smoked gouda cheese, grilled onions and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and coleslaw on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

Brick Burger

Brick Burger

$15.95

Pair our two signature items-a Hackneyburger with a mound of Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions® on top. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, and Cole Slaw on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

8oz Patty Melt

8oz Patty Melt

$15.95

Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

4oz Patty Melt

4oz Patty Melt

$12.45

Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

Inside Out Hackneyburger

Inside Out Hackneyburger

$16.95

Stuffed Hackneyburger with melted cheddar and crisp bacon inside. Topped with cheddar cheese and more bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

Pretzel Burger

Pretzel Burger

$16.95

Half pound Hackneyburger topped with caramelized onions and provolone. Served on a warm pretzel bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.95

Harrison’s premium ground turkey for a low fat treat. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

Mini Hackney Burgers

Mini Hackney Burgers

$15.95

Six little Hackneyburgers on homemade mini buns with melted cheese. Comes with your choice of side.

Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$15.95

Tender corned beef with just the right amount of swiss, thousand and sauerkraut. On grilled Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Comes with your choice of a side.

Rachel

Rachel

$15.95

Turkey breast carved off the bone with swiss cheese, thousand and sauerkraut; grilled on Hackney's Dark Rye®. Comes with your choice of side.

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.95

Lean corned beef served warm on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and a pickle. Comes with your choice of a side.

French Dip

French Dip

$12.95

Thinly shaved roast beef with natural juices. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and a pickle. Comes with your choice of side.

Chicken Avocado Melt

Chicken Avocado Melt

$14.95

Fresh avocado slices and melted cheddar on grilled sourdough. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and your choice of a side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Free-range, all-natural from Harrison's of Glenview. Served open-face on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and a pickle on the side. Comes with your choice of side.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.95

Hand carved turkey with crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and your choice of side.

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

$13.95

Served with mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and a side of your choice

Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$11.45

Pair a cup of today’s soup with half a BLT, club, corned beef, or crab salad sandwich. Comes with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and your choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Our Turkey Sandwich is served cold on your choice of toasted bread. Comes with a side of mayo, cranberry sauce, and your choice of side.

Entrée Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato and crumbled bleu cheese.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.95

Chopped romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, ditalini pasta, grilled chicken breast, tortilla strips, corn, tomato, celery, green onion, bacon and bleu cheese; served with a side of sweet Italian dressing.

Baby Spinach & Berry Salad

Baby Spinach & Berry Salad

$13.45

Grilled chicken, fresh berries and tender spinach leaves with egg and caramelized nuts, raspberry vinaigrette and a glorious morning muffin.

Homemade Crab Salad

Homemade Crab Salad

$12.95

Served in a vine-ripened tomato or as a sandwich.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.45

Entrées

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$26.95

Choice 12oz New York Strip Steak topped with sautéed mushrooms. Served with twice baked potato and fresh asparagus.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$23.95

Served with sautéed spinach and fresh mango salsa.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Tender cod fillets with a crispy batter breading. Served with french fries and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®.

French Fried Shrimp

French Fried Shrimp

$18.95

Large tender shrimp lightly breaded and fried. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and your choice of side.

Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$18.95

Lightly seasoned with a side of broccoli and boiled red potatoes.

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.95

Vegetarian

Grilled Cheddar, Avocado & Tomato

Grilled Cheddar, Avocado & Tomato

$11.95

Fresh sliced avocado, tomato and aged cheddar on grilled sourdough bread.

Southwest Black Bean Burger

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$12.95

A blend of black beans, peas, carrots and corn topped with fresh avocado slices.

Monterey Jack Cheese Quesadillas

Monterey Jack Cheese Quesadillas

$9.95

Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Southwest Black Bean Corn, Onion & Cilantro Quesadillas

Southwest Black Bean Corn, Onion & Cilantro Quesadillas

$12.95

Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadillas

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadillas

$12.95

Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.

Hummus with Grilled Pita

Hummus with Grilled Pita

$10.95

Served with Mediterranean olives, onions, tomatoes and cucumber.

Kids Menu

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$9.95

Served with a slice of french bread. Comes with your choice of drink.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

2 large chicken fingers served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.

Mini-dogs

Mini-dogs

$9.95Out of stock

2 mini-dogs served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.

Cheese Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.95

Served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.

Mini-burgers

Mini-burgers

$9.95

2 mini-burgers, your choice of cheese or no cheese, french fries and applesauce.

Pasta

Pasta

$9.95

Leprechaun Burger

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Coffee, Juice and Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.25+Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25+
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25+
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.25+
Sprite Zero

Sprite Zero

$3.25+
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.25+
Green River

Green River

$3.25+

Kiddie Cocktail