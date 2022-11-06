Hackney's on Lake
1,162 Reviews
$$
1514 E. Lake Ave.
Glenview, IL 60025
Starters
Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®
Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown. We invented this delicious “Brick”. It’s one of our claims to fame!
Potato Skins
With melted cheddar and crumbled bacon. Served with sour cream and Mullen's Original Applesauce.
Reuben Eggrolls
Lean corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut wrapped in a flaky crust. Delicious. Served with 1000 island dipping sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Chicken Tenders
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds
White & yellow cheese curds served with ranch dressing.
Buffalo Wings
With buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing on the side.
Hummus with Grilled Pita
Served with Mediterranean olives, onions, tomatoes and cucumber.
Southwest Black Bean, Corn, Onion & Cilantro Quesadillas
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Chicken & Bell Pepper Quesadillas
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadillas
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Monterey Jack Cheese Quesadillas
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Soup & Salad
Pear, Goat Cheese & Pecan Salad
Spinach, sliced fresh pears, caramelized pecans, goat cheese and red onions; served with a side of cranberry vinaigrette.
Soup and Small Salad
Cup of soup with small green or caesar salad and a glorious morning muffin. Please call for our soup of the day.
Small Green Salad
Mixed greens served with tomato, red onion, croutons, and cucumber.
Small Caesar Salad
Cup of Soup
Please call for our soup of the day
Bowl of Soup
Please call for our soup of the day
Cup of Chili
Served with a side of cheddar cheese, diced onions, and sour cream.
Bowl of Chili
Served with a side of cheddar cheese, diced onions, and sour cream.
Burgers
The Famous Hackneyburger®
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side Comes with your choice of side.
The Famous Hackneyburger® with Cheese
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
4oz Hackneyburger
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally Served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
4oz Hackneyburger with Cheese
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Bleu Cheese Burger
Fresh bleu cheese kneaded throughout a half pound of premium ground beef with even more bleu cheese melted on top. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Bison Burger
Farm raised buffalo tastes like beef with 1/3 the fat. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Smoked Gouda Burger
Half pound Hackneyburger topped with crispy bacon, smoked gouda cheese, grilled onions and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and coleslaw on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Brick Burger
Pair our two signature items-a Hackneyburger with a mound of Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions® on top. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, and Cole Slaw on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
8oz Patty Melt
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
4oz Patty Melt
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Inside Out Hackneyburger
Stuffed Hackneyburger with melted cheddar and crisp bacon inside. Topped with cheddar cheese and more bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Pretzel Burger
Half pound Hackneyburger topped with caramelized onions and provolone. Served on a warm pretzel bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Turkey Burger
Harrison’s premium ground turkey for a low fat treat. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Mini Hackney Burgers
Six little Hackneyburgers on homemade mini buns with melted cheese. Comes with your choice of side.
Sandwiches
Reuben
Tender corned beef with just the right amount of swiss, thousand and sauerkraut. On grilled Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Comes with your choice of a side.
Rachel
Turkey breast carved off the bone with swiss cheese, thousand and sauerkraut; grilled on Hackney's Dark Rye®. Comes with your choice of side.
Corned Beef Sandwich
Lean corned beef served warm on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and a pickle. Comes with your choice of a side.
French Dip
Thinly shaved roast beef with natural juices. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and a pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
Chicken Avocado Melt
Fresh avocado slices and melted cheddar on grilled sourdough. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and your choice of a side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Free-range, all-natural from Harrison's of Glenview. Served open-face on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and a pickle on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Turkey Club
Hand carved turkey with crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and your choice of side.
Bacon Lettuce & Tomato
Served with mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and a side of your choice
Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup
Pair a cup of today’s soup with half a BLT, club, corned beef, or crab salad sandwich. Comes with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and your choice of side.
Grilled Cheese
Turkey Sandwich
Our Turkey Sandwich is served cold on your choice of toasted bread. Comes with a side of mayo, cranberry sauce, and your choice of side.
Entrée Salads
Cobb Salad
Chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato and crumbled bleu cheese.
Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, ditalini pasta, grilled chicken breast, tortilla strips, corn, tomato, celery, green onion, bacon and bleu cheese; served with a side of sweet Italian dressing.
Baby Spinach & Berry Salad
Grilled chicken, fresh berries and tender spinach leaves with egg and caramelized nuts, raspberry vinaigrette and a glorious morning muffin.
Homemade Crab Salad
Served in a vine-ripened tomato or as a sandwich.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Entrées
New York Strip Steak
Choice 12oz New York Strip Steak topped with sautéed mushrooms. Served with twice baked potato and fresh asparagus.
Grilled Salmon
Served with sautéed spinach and fresh mango salsa.
Fish & Chips
Tender cod fillets with a crispy batter breading. Served with french fries and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®.
French Fried Shrimp
Large tender shrimp lightly breaded and fried. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and your choice of side.
Grilled Tilapia
Lightly seasoned with a side of broccoli and boiled red potatoes.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Vegetarian
Grilled Cheddar, Avocado & Tomato
Fresh sliced avocado, tomato and aged cheddar on grilled sourdough bread.
Southwest Black Bean Burger
A blend of black beans, peas, carrots and corn topped with fresh avocado slices.
Monterey Jack Cheese Quesadillas
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Southwest Black Bean Corn, Onion & Cilantro Quesadillas
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadillas
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Hummus with Grilled Pita
Served with Mediterranean olives, onions, tomatoes and cucumber.
Kids Menu
Mac and Cheese
Served with a slice of french bread. Comes with your choice of drink.
Chicken Tenders
2 large chicken fingers served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.
Mini-dogs
2 mini-dogs served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.
Cheese Quesadillas
Served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.
Mini-burgers
2 mini-burgers, your choice of cheese or no cheese, french fries and applesauce.