Hackney's on Lake

Burgers

The Hackneyburger® is a juicy half-pound of fresh ground beef grilled perfectly and served on home-baked Hackney’s Dark Rye® or a fresh baked bun. Over the years we’ve created a few tasty variations like our Bleu Cheese Burger and our deliciously different Inside Out Burger with cheddar and bacon cooked right into the meat. There are a lot of reasons we’ve managed to stay in business for eighty years. This burger is a big one.