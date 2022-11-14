Haddads Ocean Cafe 291 Ocean Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated coastal restaurant since 1937. We serve the best seafood around and offer outdoor dining, lottery and live entertainment. Host your next event with us in our 200 seat function room! Thank you for your decades of support.
Location
291 Ocean Street, BRANT ROCK, MA 02020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm
No Reviews
390 Washington St. Duxbury, MA 02332
View restaurant
The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm
No Reviews
403 Washington St. Duxbury, MA 02332
View restaurant
More near BRANT ROCK