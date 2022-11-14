Restaurant header imageView gallery

Haddads Ocean Cafe 291 Ocean Street

No reviews yet

291 Ocean Street

BRANT ROCK, MA 02020

Order Again

Popular Items

Haddock Au Gratin
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Clam Chowder

Appetizers

Cajun French Fry

$9.99

Chicken Bites

$12.99

Clam Strip App

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp

$13.99

Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Crab Cakes

$15.99

Served with Cajun Aioli

French Fry

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Served with Cocktail Sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Served with Ranch Dressing

Fried Swordfish Bites

$12.99

Fried Whole Belly Clam App

$24.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Served with Marinara Sauce

Onion Rings

$10.99

Stuffed Quahog

$6.99

Fried Shrimp App

$17.99

Fried Scallop

$28.99

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.99

seasoned fried haddock, cajun aioli, fruit salsa

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$12.99

seasoned grilled chicken, cajun aioli, fruit salsa

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

seasoned grilled shrimp, cajun aioli, fruit salsa

Broiled Fish Tacos

$14.99

Soups

Clam Chowder

$7.99+

French Onion Soup

$6.49+

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons

Greek Salad

$10.99

iceburg, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta, olives

House Salad

$9.99

iceburg, carrots, green peppers, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes

Spinach Salad

$10.99

baby spinach, sliced egg, bacon, dried cranberries, goat cheese

Raw Bar

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$13.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$2.75

1/2 Dozen Shrimp

$13.99

Seafood Plates

Broiled Haddock Cass

$16.99

haddock topped with seafood stuffing (contains shellfish)

Clam Strips

$15.99

served with tartar sauce

Fisherman's Platter

$31.99

served with tartar sauce

Fried 1/2 and 1/2

$29.99

served with tartar sauce

Fried Haddock

$15.99

served with tartar sauce

Fried Scallops

$33.99

served with tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp

$18.99

served with drawn butter and cocktail sauce

Whole Belly Clams

$28.99

served with tartar sauce

Sandwiches, Rolls, Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.99

cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, LTO

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

fried buffalo chicken, blue cheese

Caesar Wrap

$11.99

white or wheat

Cape Cod Reuben

$14.99

fried haddock, coleslaw, 1000 island, swiss

Cheeseburger

$13.99

cheese, LTO

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.99

chicken cutlets, marinara, mozzarella

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.99

Fried Clam Roll

$24.99

served with tartar sauce

Fried Clam Strip Roll

$11.99

served with tartar sauce

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$14.99

Fried Scallop Roll

$28.99

served with tartar sauce

Greek Salad Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

lemon pepper chicken, cheese, LTO

Locals Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

grilled hickory chicken, cheese, LTO, bbq sauce, mayo

Pastrami Reuben

$15.49

black lean pastrami, saurkraut, swiss, 1000 island

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.49

black lean pastrami, cheese

Two Hot Dogs

$10.99

Everything Else

Sirloin Kebabs

$17.99

add mushrooms, onions, peppers

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

chicken cutlets, marinara, mozzarella, penne or linguine

Pizza

BLT Pizza

$11.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

fried buffalo chicken,

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99

Chicken Scampi Pizza

$11.99

grilled chicken, garlic, basil, white sauce

Margherita Pizza

$11.99

tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella

Plain Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Potato Skin Pizza

$11.99

Scallop and Bacon Pizza

$17.99

White Pizza

$11.99

chicken, broccoli, white sauce

House Specialties

Lobster Roll

$24.99

house shucked lobster meat, celery, mayo

Twin Boiled Lobster

$32.99

Fried Lobster

$32.99

Lobster Casserole

$32.99

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$32.99

Single Boiled Lobster

$26.99

Lobster Roll (takeout)

$24.99

Lunch Specials

Fried Oyster Roll

$18.99

Fried Oyster Plate

$23.99

Fried Oyster App

$18.99

Swordfish Kebabs

$14.99

pan seared cajun swordfish kebabs, served over rice pilaf topped with fruit salsa (grapes, pineapple red onion, cilantro) NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON SALSA

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$6.99

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Brownie a la Mode

$6.99

Cannoli

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Grapenut Pudding

$6.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Reese's Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.99

Berry Tiramisu

$6.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Cajun French Fry

$9.99

Chicken Bites

$11.99

Clam Strip App

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp

$13.99

Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Crab Cakes

$15.99

Served with Cajun Aioli

French Fry

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Served with Cocktail Sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Served with Ranch Dressing

Fried Scallop

$28.99

Fried Whole Belly Clam App

$24.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Served with Marinara Sauce

Onion Rings

$10.99

Stuffed Quahog

$6.99

Fried Shrimp App

$17.99

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.99

seasoned fried haddock, cajun aioli, fruit salsa

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.99

seasoned grilled chicken, cajun aioli, fruit salsa

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

seasoned grilled shrimp, cajun aioli, fruit salsa

Broiled Fish Tacos

$14.99

Soups

Clam Chowder

$7.99+

French Onion Soup

$6.49+

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

iceburg, carrots, green peppers, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$9.99

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons

Greek Salad

$10.99

iceburg, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta, olives

Spinach Salad

$10.99

baby spinach, sliced egg, bacon, dried cranberries, goat cheese

Raw Bar

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$13.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$2.75

1/2 Dozen Shrimp

$13.99

Jumbo Shrimp (takeout)

$2.75

$2.75

Seafood Plates

Whole Belly Clams

$28.99

served with tartar sauce

Clam Strips

$19.99

served with tartar sauce

Fried Haddock

$21.99

served with tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp

$23.99

served with drawn butter and cocktail sauce

Fried Scallops

$33.99

served with tartar sauce

Fisherman's Platter

$31.99

served with tartar sauce

Fried 1/2 and 1/2

$29.99

served with tartar sauce

Seafood Entrees

Broiled Haddock Casserole

$21.99

haddock topped with seafood stuffing (contains shellfish)

Haddock Au Gratin

$22.99

haddock topped with seafood stuffing (contains shellfish) and cheese sauce

Broiled Scallop Casserole

$34.99

sea scallops topped with seafood stuffing (contains shellfish)

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$22.99

jumbo shrimp topped with seafood stuffing (contains shellfish)

Seafood Casserole

$30.99

haddock, shrimp and scallops topped with seafood stuffing (contains shellfish)

Grilled Swordfish

$24.99

lemon pepper, cajun or plain

Grilled Cajun Salmon

$24.99

topped with fruit salsa

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, basil, lemon garlic wine sauce

Pan Seared Scallops

$34.99

Mainlander and Italian

Chicken Parmesan

$20.99

Chicken, Broccoli, Penne

$20.99

choice of garlic cream sauce or garlic and oil

Pasta with Marinara

$15.99

Vegetable Primavera

$19.99

seasonal vegetables, lemon garlic wine sauce

Sirloin Steak

$30.99

12oz grilled sirloin

Sirloin Kebabs

$24.99

12oz sirloin kebabs

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$19.99

twin lemon pepper seasoned grilled chicken breast

Adult Chicken Fingers

$13.99

Sandwiches

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.99

fried haddock, cheese, tartar sauce

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.99

chicken cutlets, marinara, mozzarella

Cheeseburger

$15.99

8oz burger, choice of cheese, LTO

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

seasoned chicken, cheese, LTO

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$11.99

tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella

White Pizza

$11.99

chicken, broccoli, white sauce

Potato Skin Pizza

$11.99

BLT Pizza

$11.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

fried buffalo chicken,

Chicken Scampi

$11.99

Scallop and Bacon Pizza

$17.99

Plain Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99

Dinner Specials

Fried Oyster Plate

$23.99

Fried Oyster App

$18.99

Parmesan Crusted Haddock

$22.99

baked haddock topped with parmesan rtiz cracker crumbs; served with two sides

Fried Swordfish Bites

$12.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Ravioli Special

$27.99

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$6.99

Berry Tiramisu

$6.99Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Brownie a la Mode

$6.99

Cannoli

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$5.99Out of stock

Grapenut Pudding

$6.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Reese's Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.99

Chocolate Oreo Cake

$6.99

SIDES

Side French Fries

$2.50

Side Cajun Fries

$2.50

Side Onion Rings

$2.50

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Green Beans

$2.50

Side Veg of Day

$2.50Out of stock

Side Baked Potato

$2.50

Side Mashed

$2.50

Side Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Side Pasta

$2.50

Side Pasta Salad

$2.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Finger

$8.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kid's Pasta

$8.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.99

Kid's Fried Haddock

$8.99

Kid's Hamburger

$8.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kid's Ice Cream

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Cops for Kids

3 for $50

$50.00

Ball Cap

$20.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Back Pack

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated coastal restaurant since 1937. We serve the best seafood around and offer outdoor dining, lottery and live entertainment. Host your next event with us in our 200 seat function room! Thank you for your decades of support.

Location

291 Ocean Street, BRANT ROCK, MA 02020

Directions

