Popular Items

Ginger Mule

Bottle Beer

Shiner Can SP

$3.00

Bud Light

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Dos XX

$6.50

Modelo

$6.50Out of stock

abita strawberry

$6.50

achnor w.c. IPA

$6.50

lonestar light

$5.00

lonestar

$4.00

Guiness

$8.50Out of stock

Yuengling lager

$5.50

Austin Eastcider

$4.00

Heineken

$7.50

Corona

$6.50

Bud

$5.50Out of stock

Heinkein 00

$6.50

Shiner Bock Btl

$7.00Out of stock

Canned Cocktails

Deep Eddy Lemon Seltzer

$7.50

LongDrink

$7.50

LongDrink Hard

$7.50

Classic Cocktails

Margarita Short

$10.00

Margarita Tall

$10.00

Margarita Carafe

$25.00

Adios Mo Fo

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Martini Gin

$8.00

Martini Vodka

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Well Paloma

$8.00

Ranch Water Espolon

$12.00

Sex On Beach

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Owners MB

$3.00

Employee MB

$5.00

Draft Beer

3 Drafts

$3.00

Anchor Steam Beer

$5.50

St. Arnold's Art Car

$7.00

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Buckle Bunny

$7.00

Crush City IPA

$7.50

Domestic Michelada

$6.50

DOS XX Draft

$7.50

H-Town Pils

$7.50

Import Michelada

$8.50

Karbach Crawford Bock

$7.00

Karbach Lovestreet

$7.00

Lawnmower

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$5.00

Miller Draft

$4.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$7.00

October

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Partish Sunrise

$7.00

Purple Haze

$7.00

Shiner Bock Draft

$5.00

Summer Pils

$7.00

Truly Wild Berry Draft

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

Yellow Rose IPA

$7.00

Yuengling Lager Draft

$4.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.00

Deep Eddy Regular

$5.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$5.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.00

GentleBen

$6.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel 1

$10.00

St. George Green Chile

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Western Son Blueberry

$7.00

Western Son

$6.00

Western Son Watermelon

$6.00

Lukettab Walker

Well Gin

$5.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Indoggo

$8.00

GentleBen

$6.00

Green House Artisan

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Engine

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.50

Blue Chair Bay

$7.00

Blue Chair Bay Banana

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Selva Ray White

$8.00

Selva Rey Chocolate

$9.00

Selva Rey Coconut

$9.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Avión

$10.00

Casamigos Añejo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Cuervo Tradicional

$7.00

Dobel Diamante

$8.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

DosHombres

$10.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Silver

$9.00

Gran Centenario Plata

$7.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Herradura Ultra

$13.00

Lalo

$10.00

PaintDonkey Anejo

$10.00

PaintDonkey Blanco

$8.00

PaintDonkey Repo

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

El Jimador

$7.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

BasilHayden Toasted

$10.00

Bird Dog Jalapeno Honey

$5.00

Bird Dog Praline

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Busker Triple Cask

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Vanilla

$7.50

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Heaven Hill

$11.00

Jack Apple

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$10.00

Jack Daniels TripleMash

$10.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Maker's Mark 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Old Forester 86

$7.00

Penelope Barrel

$10.00

Penelope Straight

$8.00

RabbitHole Rye

$11.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Slane

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Weller SR

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Amaretto

$5.50

Aperol

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$5.50

Blue Curacao

$5.50

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grape Pucker

$5.50Out of stock

Irish Cream

$8.00

Jager

$7.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Mathilde

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Rumple

$6.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Souther Comfort

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.50

Mimosas

Mimosa Carafe

$15.00

NA Bev

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cheers

$5.00

Club Soda

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Red

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet & Sour

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Seltzer

Blitzd

$7.00

Karbock Ranch Water

$7.00

Truly

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Shots

$5 GreenTea

$5.00

$5LmonDrop Special

$5.00

$5Mexican Candy SP

$5.00

$10 VegasBomb

$10.00

$5 White Tea SP

$5.00

Lean On Me

$4.20

$3fireball

$3.00

White Gummy Bear

$8.00

White Tea

$5.00

Baby Bloody Mary

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Bull Blaster

$8.50

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Fireball 50 ml

$4.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Orange Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Kamikaze

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Liquid Marijuana

$6.50

Melon Ball

$6.50

Mexican Candy

$5.00

Woo Woo

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Purple Gatorade

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.50

Rumple

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Screaming Orgasm

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Sour Patch

$6.00

Starfucker

$9.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Tuaca Bomb

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.50

Still Tippin

$4.00

Sittin' Sideways

$4.00

Be Somesome

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Ttuly Deep (Red)

$11.00

Truly Deep (White)

$11.00

Truly Deep (Blue)

$11.00

Ginger Mule

$11.00

Electric Lemonade

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

Watermelon Mojito

$11.00

XOLO RITA

$9.00

Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Island Girl

$11.00

High Tide

$11.00

Izzy Peazy

$8.00

MmmK

$12.00

Wine

House Chardonnay

$8.00

House Cab

$8.00

House Champagne

$5.00

Poema Rose

$12.00

Line 39 Rose Spritzer

$8.00

Single Serve Rose Spritzer

Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Import/Craft Bucket

$25.00

Seltzer Bucket

$30.00

Miller Bucket

$20.00

Bucket of Balls

$20.00

Topo Chico Bucket

$25.00

Topo Chico

$25.00

White Claw

$25.00

Game Day SP

$15.00

Red Random

$7.50

ToGo 375 ml

Bacardi Silver 375

$25.00

Deep Eddy Grape Fruit

$24.00

Cocktail Pouches

Deep Eddy Cherry Limeade

$11.00

Astros Game

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Premium Bucket

$18.00

JackDaniels

$5.00

3 DRAFTS

$3.00

Appetizer

The Threesome

$9.00

Nachos!

Beef Fajita Nacho

$10.00

Chicken Fajita Nacho

$10.00

No Meat Nacho

$10.00

Quesadilla

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$10.00

Pastor

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Torta

Torta

$6.00

Tacos

Three Tacos

$12.00

Happy Hour Taco

$3.00

Bacon, Egg, Ch. Taco

$8.00

Sausage, Egg, Ch. Taco

$8.00Out of stock

Potato, Egg, Ch. Taco

$8.00

Pastor, Egg, Ch. Taco

$8.00Out of stock

Extras

Queso

$1.00

Avacado

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Salso

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Guac

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Waffles

Waffle

$7.00

Yard Bird Waffle

$11.00

Brunch

BREAKFAST TACOS

$11.00

BREAKFAST TACOS

HANGOVER BURGER

$16.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

TRADITIONAL PLATE

$12.00

SIDES

French Fries

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Hash Browns

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

A LA CART

EGG

$1.75

TOAST

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

SHIRTS

WOMEN'S

$20.00

MEN'S

$20.00

SAVE THE PUPPIES SHIRT

$20.00

Tumbler

20oz Tumbler

$35.00

Coozie

Coozie

$3.00

Hats

Black

$25.00

Grey/Pink

$25.00

Grey/Green

$25.00

Grey/White

$25.00

Crawfish Presale

Crawfish Presale

$30.00

Discount Concert Ticket

7.50

$7.50

Pub Crawl Advance Purchase

Pub Crawl Advance Purchase

$25.00

Crawfish Presale

$30.00

Fund Raiser Donation

$5.00 Donation

$5.00

Vodka

Titos Bottle

$225.00

Dripping Springs

$225.00

Deep Eddy

$225.00

Absolut

$250.00

Ketel One

$275.00

Grey Goose

$275.00

Tequila

Casamigos Reposado

$350.00

Clasa Azul Reposado

$600.00

Don Julio 1942

$600.00

el Jimador Silver

$300.00

Espolon

$350.00

Herradura Legends

$500.00

Herradura Silver

$275.00

Herradura Ultra

$385.00

Bourbon

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$220.00

Makers Mark

$250.00

Woodford Reserve

$285.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$300.00

Whiskey

Fireball

$200.00

Jack Daniels

$240.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$240.00

Slane

$250.00

Crown Royal

$250.00

Jameson

$250.00

Bubbles

Paul Chevalier

$40.00

Cupcake

$18.00

Poema Brut

$50.00

Opera Prima

$18.00

Poema Rose

$50.00

GH Mumm

$125.00

Veuve Clicquot

$200.00

Veuve Rose

$200.00Out of stock

Tattinger Brut

$170.00

Perrier Jouet Brut

$160.00

Luc Bellaire Rose

$125.00

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque

$425.00

Wine

House Cab 375ml

$12.00

House Chard 375ml

$12.00

House Merlot 375ml

$12.00

House Pinot Grigio 375ml

$12.00

ALTERED CAB

$48.00

BAR DOG CALI RED

$38.00

BAR DOG PINOT NOIR

$38.00

BV NAPA CABERNET

$70.00

LIQUID LIGHT SAUVIGNON BLANC

$48.00

LUNA NUDA PINOT GRIGIO

$46.00

SANTA MARGHERITA ROSE

$48.00

SANTA MARHERITA PINOT GRIGIO

$60.00

ST. FRANCIS CHARDONNAY

$46.00

ST. FRANCIS MERLOT

$46.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2300 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

