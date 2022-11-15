Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Hagemeister Park 325 N. Washington St.

325 N. Washington St.

Green Bay, WI 54304

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Hagemeister Park is a 9,000 square foot restaurant along with a 4,000 square foot outdoor patio featuring a heated canopy and winter igloos. The restaurant features a 300 patron capacity, meeting/party rooms for 25-80 with technology amenities, over 20 TVs for sports viewing and incredible water views. The restaurant also provides public restrooms for CityDeck visitors and event attendees. Hagemeister Park offers the city's largest riverfront patio and the premier waterfront dining experience. Enjoy a piece of Green Bay's history with, 28 different tap beers, a craft beer cooler with unique beer selections, seasonal drink menus and classic cocktails.

325 N. Washington St., Green Bay, WI 54304

