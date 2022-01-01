HAIKU Reserve at Home
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Haiku Reserve at Home. Offer is only available to those in the following: Miami, Boca Raton, Delray, Palm Beach, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Ft. Lauderdale. Recipients must be 21+ years of age. Please disregard any preset arrangement for delivery/takeout. A member of Haiku's Team will personally be in touch with you to schedule an in-person delivery to your residence or office. Thank you!
Location
221 NW 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127
