Vietnamese
Chinese
Asian Fusion

Hai Ky Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B

AUSTIN, TX 78741

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

#90 Pad Thai
#96 Ap chao
#65 General tso chicken

Drinks

Ice Tea

$2.50
Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$4.00
Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

No ice

Bottle water

$1.50

Vermicelli Bowls (40's)

#40 chopped eggroll

$13.25

#41 chicken

$13.25

#42 pork

$13.25

#43 beef

$13.25
#44 pork & eggroll

#44 pork & eggroll

$13.25
#45 chicken & eggroll

#45 chicken & eggroll

$13.25
#46 pork & shrimp

#46 pork & shrimp

$13.25

#47 chicken & shrimp

$13.25

#48 shrimp

$13.25

ADD PORK

$2.00

ADD CHICKEN

$2.00

ADD SHRIMP

$2.00

ADD EGG

$2.00

ADD BEEF

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Add veggies

$2.00

Add 1 EggRoll

$2.50

Fried Rice (50's)

#50 chicken

#50 chicken

$12.50
#51 beef

#51 beef

$13.25
#52 shrimp

#52 shrimp

$12.50
#53 combo

#53 combo

$13.25
#54 pork

#54 pork

$12.50

Add Veggie

$2.00

Add Broc

$2.00

Add Chicken

$2.00

Add Shrimp

$2.00

Add Beef

$2.00

Add Pork

$2.00

Add Fried Egg

$2.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Specials (60's)

#60 Sate beef

#60 Sate beef

$13.25

Flash grilled with onions in a spicy, satay sauce

#61 Ginger beef

#61 Ginger beef

$13.25

Thinly sliced ginger, onions, and beef

#63 Kung pao chicken

#63 Kung pao chicken

$13.25

Bell peppers, Broccoli, Onions, Chili peppers in a spicy soy based sauce

#65 General tso chicken

$13.25

Deep fried, breaded chicken with broccoli, carrots and onions

#66 Sesame chicken

$13.25

Deep fried, breaded chicken in a sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with sesame seeds

Sub Brown Rice

$2.00

Sub Vermicelli

Lettuce Bottom

Add Veggies

$2.00

Create your own (70's)

#71 Thai curry

#71 Thai curry

$12.50

spicy yellow curry with variety of veggies

#72 Hot pepper sauce

#72 Hot pepper sauce

$12.50

Variety of veggies with several different chilis producing a spicy, bold taste

#73 Buddha delight

#73 Buddha delight

$12.50

Our traditional soy base sauce with a variety of veggies

#75 Garlic sauce

#75 Garlic sauce

$12.50

Spicy and tangy sauce with a variety of veggies

#76 Sichuan broccoli

#76 Sichuan broccoli

$12.50

Spicy and tangy sauce with broccoli and carrots

Vegetarian Specials

#83 Tofu vermicelli

$12.50

Vermicelli bowl with stir fried tofu and onions. Topped with cucumbers, carrots, cilantro, and peanuts. Comes with your choice of roll.

#84 Tofu & veg. fried rice

$12.50

#85 Kunp pao tofu

$12.50

Stir fried Tofu, bell peppers, broccoli, onions, jalapeno, and chilli peppers.

#100 Hu tieu Chay

#100 Hu tieu Chay

$13.75

Flat, rice noodles with tofu and veggies

#101 Ap chao Chay

#101 Ap chao Chay

$13.75

Crispy, fried, flat noodle chunks with tofu and veggies

#104 Spicy Hai Tofu

#104 Spicy Hai Tofu

$13.75

Thin rice noodles with broccoli, carrots and onions. Simmered in a spicy sauce. Topped with peanuts and cilantro

#105 Tofu Pad Thai

#105 Tofu Pad Thai

$13.75

Thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu and onions. Topped with cilantro and peanuts

Brown rice

$2.00

Noodle Dishes (90's)

#90 Pad Thai

#90 Pad Thai

$13.75

Thin, rice noodles and eggs. Topped with cilantro and peanuts

#91 Spicy Hai Ck

#91 Spicy Hai Ck

$13.75

Thin rice noodles with broccoli, carrots and onions. Simmered in spicy sauce. Topped with cilantro and peanuts

#95 Hu tieu xao

#95 Hu tieu xao

$13.75

Flat rice noodles cooked with chicken, beef, shrimp & veggies

#96 Ap chao

#96 Ap chao

$13.75

Crispy rice noodle chunks with chicken, beef, shrimp & veggies

Extra 96 Noodle

$2.00

Add Veggies

Pho (1-17)

Pho #1

Pho #1

$11.00

Steak, Brisket, Meatball

Pho #7

Pho #7

$11.00

Brisket

Pho #9

Pho #9

$11.00

Steak and Brisket

Pho #13

Pho #13

$11.00

Steak

Pho #14

$11.00

Chicken

Pho #15

$11.00

Shrimp

Pho #16

$11.00

Meatball

Pho #17

$11.00

Steamed Vegetables

Pho #18 (No Meat)

$7.50
# 35 Spicy Beef

# 35 Spicy Beef

$11.00

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

Add Steam Veg

$2.00

Add Broc

$2.00

Add Tofu

$2.00

Add Soft Tofu

$2.00

Add Chicken

$2.00

Add Steak

$2.00

Add Brisket

$2.00

Add Meatballs

$2.00

Add Shrimp

$2.00

Sides

Side Steamed Rice

$1.00

Side Fried Rice

$1.00

Side House Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Vermicelli Noodle

$1.50

Side Pho Noodle

$1.50

Side Togo Broth

$4.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.00

Side Steamed Veggies

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving Austin the Best Pan Asian Food around!!!

Location

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN, TX 78741

