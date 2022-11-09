Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hail Varsity Club

review star

No reviews yet

12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A

La Vista, NE 68138

Order Again

Popular Items

WINGS
HAIL VARSITY BURGER
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BAR SNACKS

WINGS

$10.00

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$13.00

BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

CAPRESE

$10.00

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

CHOICE OF 2 SAUCES: RANCH SMOKED RANCH MARINARA

CHICKEN NACHOS

$15.00

CREAMY CAJUN SHRIMP

$13.00

CRISPY ONION PEDALS

$7.00

CRISPY SWEET CORN NUGGETS

$10.00

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$10.00

RANCH OR CAJUN AIOLI

GOUDA MAC & CHEESE BITES

$12.00

HOUSE CHIPS TRIO

$14.00

JUMBO PRETZEL

$16.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

NEBRASKA CHARCUTERIE

$34.00

SERVED WITH RANCH, HAIL ALE BEER CHEESE, SMOKED TOMATO RANCH, CAJUN AIOLI

SHORT RIB QUESADILLA

$14.00

HAIL ALE BEER BRAISED SHORT RIB, CHEESE BLEND, BIRRIA AU JUS, CORN PICO, SOUR CREAM

FRENCH FRIES- BASKET

$6.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES- BASKET

$7.00

TRUFFLE FRIES- BASKET

$8.00

GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES- BASKET

$8.00

SALADS

WEDGE

$12.00

ICEBURG, CHERRY TOMATO, HOUSE BACON, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, HARD BOILED EGG, CHOICE OF DRESSING

SPINACH

$13.00

SPINACH AND ARUGULA, TOMATO, SHREDDED CARROT, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, AVOCADO, DRIED CRANBERRIES, TOASTED PECANS, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

HAIL CAESAR

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, RED ONION, SHAVED PARMESAN, HOUSEMADE CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING

COBB

$15.00

MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, HOUSE BACON, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, ROASTED CORN PICO, AVOCADO, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, HARD BOILED EGG

BURGERS

HAIL VARSITY BURGER

$14.00

CHOICE OF FF OR HOUSE SALAD OR MAC AND CHEESE

VARSITY MELT

$14.00

"

THE BRUNCH BURGER

$15.00

"

TRUFFLED MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$15.00

"

BBQ BURGER

$15.00

"

SANDWICHES

BLT

$13.00

CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

CUBANO

$14.00

MAC&CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

PESTO CHICKEN

$14.00

PORK TENDERLOIN SANDWICH

$15.00

SHORT RIB SANDWICH

$15.00

WRAPS

CLUB WRAP

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

HAIL CAESAR WRAP

$14.00

CHICKEN BACON WRAP

$15.00

Half Caesar Wrap

$7.50

PIZZA

12" (MEDIUM)

$19.00

16" (LARGE)

$23.00

CAULIFLOWER (10")

$19.00

B.Y.O PIZZA

8"

$8.00

12"

$12.00

16"

$16.00

7" Cauliflower

$10.00

10" Cauliflower

$13.00

SIDES

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SIDE GARLIC PARM FRIES

$5.00

SIDE TRUFFLE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

SIDE MAC AND CHEESE

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

MIXED GREENS, CUCUMBER, CARROTS, TOMATO, CHOICE DRESSING

SIDE HAIL ALE BEER CHEESE

$3.00

CRISPY ONION PEDALS

$7.00

Extra Side Chips

$4.00

DESSERTS

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Skillet Cookie

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Carmel Apple Crumble Skillet

$11.00Out of stock

Cookie Cake

$8.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS BONELESS

$8.00

MAGGIES MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

SCOOP OF ICECREAM

$2.50

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

KIDS CRISPY WINGS (5)

$8.00

Breakfast Menu

French Toast

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Breakfast hash

$14.00

Breakfast Pizza slice

$5.00

Breakfast pizza whole

$25.00

SAUCES

SIDE RANCH

SIDE BLEU CHEESE

SIDE SMOKED TOMATO RANCH

SIDE 1000 ISLAND

SIDE ITALIAN

SIDE DOROTHY LYNCH

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

SIDE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

SIDE FIG BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

BOOM BOOM

SOFT BEV TYPE

Club Soda

Coke

Coke Zero

Diet Coke

Fruit Punch

Ginger Ale

Iced Tea

Lemonade

Pibb Xtra

Root Beer

Sprite

BURGER TYPE

Hail Varsity Burger

$10.00

BBQ Burger

$10.00

Brunch Burger

$10.00

Varsity Melt

$10.00

Truffle Mushroom Burger

$10.00

FRIES

Fries

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Our elevated pub fare menu will feature a mix of classic sports bar favorites and contemporary features to satisfy any hungry sports fan. With a craft-focused bar program, a variety of happy hour specials, and seasonal offerings, you’ll be sure to have fun and leave happy. Whether you’re a die-hard college football fan looking to catch a game on the big screen, or you’re just stopping by for a quick bite while you’re in the area, you’ll find that our exceptional fare, lively atmosphere, and friendly service always make you feel at home.

Website

Location

12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista, NE 68138

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

