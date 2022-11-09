Hail Varsity Club
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Our elevated pub fare menu will feature a mix of classic sports bar favorites and contemporary features to satisfy any hungry sports fan. With a craft-focused bar program, a variety of happy hour specials, and seasonal offerings, you’ll be sure to have fun and leave happy. Whether you’re a die-hard college football fan looking to catch a game on the big screen, or you’re just stopping by for a quick bite while you’re in the area, you’ll find that our exceptional fare, lively atmosphere, and friendly service always make you feel at home.
Location
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista, NE 68138
