Hailey's Italian Restaurant

51 Reviews

$$

10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E

Cypress, TX 77433

Popular Items

Pasta Piselli
Chicken Alfredo
Garlic Bread

Pasta Favorites

Reyes Chipotle Pasta

Reyes Chipotle Pasta

$16.99

Penne pasta, asparagus, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, cilantro and chicken in a spicy chipotle cream sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine pasta and sautéed chicken tossed in a rich and creamy alfredo sauce.

Pasta Piselli

Pasta Piselli

$16.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed with garlic, mushrooms, peas, and chicken in our rich and creamy alfredo sauce.

Pasta Verona

Pasta Verona

$16.99

Penne pasta, sundried tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives and sautéed chicken tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti & Meatball

Spaghetti & Meatball

$14.99

Traditional homemade meatballs in a delicious pomodoro sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Cheese stuffed ravioli topped with our house-made pomodoro sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccine pasta and sautéed shrimp tossed in a rich Alfredo sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Fettuccine pasta in a rich creamy Alfredo sauce.

House Specialties & More

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$23.99

Delicate lobster-filled ravioli in a smooth white wine cream sauce with fresh red bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and green onions.

Shrimp Sorrento

Shrimp Sorrento

$17.99

Perfectly cooked shrimp, angel hair pasta, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and capers in a rich and silky lemon butter wine sauce. A must try!

Pasta Dylan

Pasta Dylan

$17.99

Sautéed shrimp in a rich vermouth cream sauce with mushrooms, diced tomatoes and green onions served with shell pasta.

Pasta Nathan

Pasta Nathan

$17.99

Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and spinach in a creamy lemon butter sauce served with fettuccine pasta.

Pasta Forza

Pasta Forza

$17.99

Sautéed breaded chicken breast served over a perfect mix of fresh spinach and our flavorful fettuccine Alfredo.

Shrimp alla Chipotle

Shrimp alla Chipotle

$17.99

Penne pasta, asparagus, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, cilantro and shrimp in a spicy chipotle cream sauce.

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$20.99

Atlantic salmon topped with diced tomatoes and green onions in a lemon butter sauce. Served with sautéed broccoli.

Classics

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$16.99

Sautéed chicken breast with lemon butter sauce, mushrooms and capers. Served with spaghetti pomodoro.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Sautéed chicken breast topped with a traditional mushroom Marsala wine sauce. Served with fettuccine Alfredo.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Sautéed breaded chicken breast topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti pomodoro

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$16.99

Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken breast topped with lemon butter sauce and capers. Served with spaghetti pomodoro.

10” Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$11.99

Olive oil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni & Meatball

$11.99

Meatball Pizza

$11.99

Our homemade meatballs plus red onions for added flavor.

Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, red bell peppers, and black olives.

Fresh Cut Salads

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$4.49

Fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, carrots, black olives, croutons, Parmesan cheese in our Italian house dressing.

Caesar Side Salad

$4.49

Fresh romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Harvest Side Salad

Harvest Side Salad

$4.49

Fresh romaine lettuce, corn kernels, fresh red bell peppers, purple onions, sprinkled Parmesan cheese in our Italian house dressing.

Chicken House Salad

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Shrimp House Salad

$14.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.99

Salmon Salad

$18.99

Perfectly seasoned and cooked salmon on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, carrots, black olives, croutons, Parmesan cheese in our Italian house dressing.

Kid’s Menu

Kid Spaghetti Pomodoro

$7.00

Kid Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.00

Kid Spaghetti Meatball

$8.00

Kid Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.49

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.49

Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese

$6.49

Classic Cheesecake

$6.49

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.49

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$4.50

3 count

Disposable Utensils

Wrapped Cutlery Set

Please let us know if you need plasticware and we will include it with your order upon request only.

Bottled Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.99Out of stock

Crush Orange

$2.99

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.99

Brisk Ice tea

$2.99

Water

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.99Out of stock

Sprite

$2.99

Catering

Contact Us About Your Catering

Please call us at 281-256-7895 and we'll help you get started!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order and pay online, then drive up for curbside or come in to pick up your order.

Website

Location

10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress, TX 77433

Directions

