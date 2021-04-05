Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Hail Mary Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

3219 Glendale Blvd.

LA, CA 90039

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita :)
Beatrix
Roni

Pizzas

Margherita :)

Margherita :)

$11.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt

marinara

marinara

$17.00

tomato sauce + organic tomatoes + organic cherry tomatoes + oregano + garlic (yay sweet Johnny!)

marinara supreme

marinara supreme

$21.00

tomato sauce + confit tomatoes + cherry tomatoes + confit garlic + burrata + basil + olive oil + sea salt

Beatrix

Beatrix

$15.00

tomato sauce + stringy mozz + parmesan

Garbage

Garbage

$20.00

red onions + mushrooms + olives + capers + garlic + fennel + mozz + basil + red sauce

Casanova

Casanova

$19.00

mixed mushrooms + ricotta + onions + mornay + arugula

Giust-oh!

Giust-oh!

$21.00

spigarello. potatoes. feta. mornay sauce. lemon zest. black pepper.

lord cheesus

lord cheesus

$21.00

mornay sauce + shredded mozz + gorg + parm + raclette + feta

Moroccan BBQ Chicken Pie

Moroccan BBQ Chicken Pie

$23.00Out of stock

moroccan bbq chicken + red sauce + mozz + moroccan bbq sauce + house made ranch + cilantro

mario & rose (mary)

mario & rose (mary)

$21.00

fennel sausage + smoked mozz + red onion + rosemary

Meatball-za

Meatball-za

$21.00

stringy mozz + parmesan + oregano

Pep Pep

Pep Pep

$20.00

pork chorizo + pepperoncini + tom sauce + honey + mozz

Roni

Roni

$19.00

Red Table makes this pepperoni for us no other pizza place anywhere has this pepperoni. Hand crafted from the best pigs raised right. it's delicious af!

salami

salami

$21.00

Salami+red sauce+capers+fennel+mozz

savannah

$21.00

red table salami + calabrian chilis + pickled jalapeños + mozz + red sauce

Rad Boiiii

$24.00

marinated radicchio + confit tomatoes + garlic + mozzarella + gouda + red sauce + black pepper

Peter's Pie

$23.00

salads

lettuce & mixed herbs

lettuce & mixed herbs

$11.00

lettuce, torn herbs + olive oil + lemon + honey vinegar

Hail Mary Caesar!

Hail Mary Caesar!

$14.00

Organic Romaine + Hail Mary Caesar Dressing (contains anchovies and raw egg) + Hail Mary croutons + parmesan + black pepper

chopped salad

chopped salad

$16.00

salami + chickpeas + red onion + parmesan + lemon

super chopped

super chopped

$16.00

lettuce + broccoli + cauliflower + carrots + red onion + radish + spicy garlic croutons + mixed herbs + grilled lemon + balsamic + extra virgin olive oil

Dandy Salad

$17.00

bites

broccoli

broccoli

$13.00

broccoli + chimichurri + sesame + lemon

meatballs!

meatballs!

$17.00

tomato sauce + arugula pesto + grilled bread

Chicken wings

Chicken wings

$16.00Out of stock

*to-go Giardiniera pint

$9.00Out of stock

Giardiniera Plate

$6.00

Marinated, fermented seasonal vegetables (currently carrots, cauliflower, brussels sprouts).

Jar Of Ranch (16oz)

$12.00Out of stock

sweets

blueberry, butter milk, walnuts, creme fresh
basque cake

basque cake

$8.00

almond crusted cake vanilla bean pastry cream filled grilled to order served w/ strawberry rosé curd & honey yogurt

salted chocolate chunk cookie

salted chocolate chunk cookie

$4.00Out of stock

chocolate chunk cookie with a pinch of sea salt

whole basque cake

whole basque cake

$60.00

Served with 4oz each of passionfruit curd and honey yogurt.

beer / cider

Schonrommer Pils!!! 500ml - Germany

Schonrommer Pils!!! 500ml - Germany

$12.00
Two Hearted Ale, 16oz - Bell's Brewery - Kzoo, MI

Two Hearted Ale, 16oz - Bell's Brewery - Kzoo, MI

$8.00Out of stock
YAY! Sayer IPA, 16oz - Common Space Brewery - Hawthorne, CA

YAY! Sayer IPA, 16oz - Common Space Brewery - Hawthorne, CA

$7.00Out of stock
Bavik Super Pils, 12oz - De Brabandre - Belgium

Bavik Super Pils, 12oz - De Brabandre - Belgium

$5.00

Dupont Saison Farmhouse Ale, 16oz

$9.00

Duchesse Barrel Ages Sour Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Allagash White

$7.00

Scrimshaw

$5.00

West Coast IPA

$8.00

White Wine

Tuo, Pinot Grigio

Tuo, Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Pinot Grigio done right. Clean, fresh, vibrant with green fruits and savory notes. Priced right.

Moscato D Asti

Moscato D Asti

$26.00

A bold, earthy, and dry white wine marked by notes of green apple and bright citrus.

Tardana

Tardana

$30.00

On the nose you'll find aromatic notes of white fruit pulp and faint citrus with a slight minerality. This Moscato starts rich and sweet and finishes with acidity and a savory texture.

Camerano

$38.00

Cardedu Bucce

$32.00

Red Wine

Anna Maria

Anna Maria

$32.00Out of stock

cerasuolo, a blend of nero davalo and frappato. macerated cherries, plums, dried flowers, and baking spice. soft tannins, long finish.

Pré la Lande Bordeaux

Pré la Lande Bordeaux

$29.00Out of stock

A mix of Cab Franc and Merlot, this Bordeaux is bold, dry, and oaky. Notes of baking spices and dark berries make this wine a perfect pair with our chicken waaangs.

Dolcetto D'Alba

Dolcetto D'Alba

$25.00Out of stock

Fresh, notes of fruit, delightfully round with an almond-y finish. Dolcetto D'Alba is an easy drinking red with medium tannins and high acid. Full bodied and flavorful- this wine is a fan favorite.

Chianti

Chianti

$32.00

Grown on the Adriatic coast, this red's grapes developed in sunny and sea breezy conditions, making it a medium bodied red that is commanding whilst remaining chuggable. Notes of blackberry and light tannins. Anthony Bourdain was a big fan of this vintner.

Renato Ratti Nebbiolo

$32.00

Corsi Calvi

$32.00

Orange & Rosé

Calcarius RosaPuglia

Calcarius RosaPuglia

$36.00

a light to medium bodied, dry rose with a fruit finish. Bright fruit, a light minerality. Loves a hot day.

Turi

Turi

$32.00Out of stock

A pale pink in the glass, this Rosé is citrus forward met with slight notes of red fruits. Bright and delightful, perfect for summer.

Fallen Grape

Fallen Grape

$32.00

4-5 days skin contact make this orange wine balanced yet dynamic- imagine marmalade with a hint of salt and lemon. Somehow dry and juicy, Confine is a sophisticated and delightful skin contact.

Caterratto

$32.00

Etna Rosato

$32.00

Sparkling Wine

Casa Belfi Frizzante Bianco

Casa Belfi Frizzante Bianco

$30.00Out of stock

Peach and apricots with dried flowers and biscuits. Good acidity keeps freshness and vitality throughout. Much like the red version, this goes with all foods.

Casa Belfi Frizzante Rosso

$30.00Out of stock

Made from raboso grape that’s red berry flavored with black pepper and bitter spice. Clean and remarkably fresh finish. Goes with everything.

Sorgente Prosecco

Sorgente Prosecco

$25.00

This extra-dry Prosecco brings a bright acidity, and light minerality while retaining a freshly aromatic finish. Sophisticated and ethereal.

non alcoholic

Bundaberg Root Beer

$3.50

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

mountain valley sparkling water 1L

$5.00

Bundaberg Guava Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Coca Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50Out of stock

on the side...

salted anchovies (6 ea)

$3.00

hot sauce (1 oz)

$1.00

marinara sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

olive oil

$1.00

side ranch (1 oz)

$1.00

calabrian chilis

$0.75

pickled jalepeño

$0.75

local honey (2 0z)

$0.50

Add Arugula

$4.00

Basil

$2.00Out of stock

Pantry

pepperkraut 8oz

pepperkraut 8oz

$5.00Out of stock

cabbage - salt - black pepper - bay leaf + time (yes, time... fermentation)

Hot Sauce Jar

$6.00

Stickers

Large Sticker

Large Sticker

$0.75

T-Shirts - HM Yellow Pixel Tee

Hail Mary's first T-Shirt! Pixelated logo
Small Yellow Tee

Small Yellow Tee

$10.00

100% organic cotton, fair trade. Brand: ecoconscious

Medium Yellow t-shirt

Medium Yellow t-shirt

$10.00Out of stock

100% organic cotton, fair trade. Brand: ecoconscious

Large Yellow Tee

Large Yellow Tee

$10.00Out of stock

100% organic cotton, fair trade. Brand: ecoconscious

Extra Large Yellow Tee

Extra Large Yellow Tee

$10.00Out of stock

100% organic cotton, fair trade. Brand: ecoconscious

2XLYellow Tee

2XLYellow Tee

$10.00Out of stock

100% organic cotton, fair trade. Brand: ecoconscious

Trejo's Tacos Collab Tee

small Shirt

small Shirt

$15.00

t-shirt

medium Shirt

medium Shirt

$15.00

t-shirt

large Shirt

large Shirt

$15.00

t shirt

xl Shirt

xl Shirt

$15.00

also, a tshirt

Catering Jobs

Catering - 30 people

$660.00

Catering/Delivery/Service Fee

$250.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

PIZZA, SALADS, BITES, NATURAL WINE, BEER

Website

Location

3219 Glendale Blvd., LA, CA 90039

Directions

