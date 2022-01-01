Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hair of the Dog - Baltimore

review star

No reviews yet

1649 South Hanover Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tots
Curly Fries
Shoestring Fries

Soups

Crab Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Specials

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Appetizers

two free sauces included with each appetizer.

Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Crispy cauliflower tossed in your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

A full pound of jumbo wings fried crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

House battered and fried golden crispy with your choice of sauce

Corn Dog

$11.00

a basket of mini corn dogs served with your choice of sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

Battered popcorn shrimp fried crispy and served with your choice of sauce

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Our classic chicken tenderloins tossed in our classic Nashville Hot Sauce

Rockfish Bites

$14.00

Battered and fried golden Rockfish served with your choice of sauce

Loaded Tots

$14.00

Topped with smoked Applewood bacon, sour cream, Jalapeños and a white Jalapeño cheese sauce

Loaded Curly Fries

$14.00

Topped with smoked Applewood bacon, sour cream, Jalapeños and a White Jalapeño cheese sauce

Loaded Shoestring Fries

$14.00

Topped with smoked Applewood bacon, sour cream, Jalapeños, and a white Jalapeño cheese sauce

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Angelos Almost Famous Bangin Shrimp

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Bites

$14.00
Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.00

Deep fried Funnel Fries topped with your choice of dust and whipped cream.

Southwest Eggroll

$6.00

Filled with chicken, black beans, cheese, spinach, corn served with chipotle Mayo

Sandwiches

One 7 inch crispy Belgian waffle and 2 of our house breaded chicken tenderloins topped topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup.

Cheeseburger Sub

$16.00

Two Beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and awesome sauce served a sub roll.

Nashville Chicken

$16.00

Crispy hand-breaded chicken tenderloin tossed in spicy cayenne sauce and sliced pickles served on a sub roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled or Fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of Blue cheese or Ranch dressing.

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Caesar Wrap

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Bangin’ Chicken Sandwich

Bangin’ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded and fried chicken tenders, tossed in our special Bangin' sauce

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded and fried parmesan chicken tenders smothered in marinara sauce with a layer of provolone cheese on a toasted brioche roll

Steak and Cheese

$13.00

Steak or Chicken Philly, with grilled peppers, onions, and provolone cheese

Burger

Burger

$14.00

8 ounces of juicy Angus beef burger. Add on a party for just $3 or add bacon and/or cheese for a slight up charge.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Classic crispy or grilled chicken sandwich

Commish

$11.00

Our version of the classic grilled cheese. Toasted sour dough with American cheese, tomato, and your choice of Applewood bacon or Jalapeno bacon. Voted best grilled cheese by Baltimore’s former top cop. Add a patty and make it SoBo Style

BLT

$6.00

A classic BLT

Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos, your choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of your choice of Blue cheese or Ranch dressing

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Crispy Buffalo Shrimp with cabbage, pico de gallo, and spicy ranch.

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Chipotle chicken tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy ranch.

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

3 shrimptacos tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a drizzle of your choice of Blue cheese or Ranch dressing

Crispy Fish Tacos

$15.00

Crispy battered rockfish topped with lettuce, pico de gallo,, mango salsa

Street Steak Tacos

$15.00

Street steak tacos served with cilantro and onions and serves with Tex's house made verde and red sauces

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

3 grilled shrimp tacos topped with onions cilantro and verde sauce

Chicken Street Tacos

$14.00

3 Chicken street tacos topped with Tex's house made pico de gallo and served with his house made verde and red sauces

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$7.00

It's a Caesar salad.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled or Fried chicken on a bed of Romaine lettuce, topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, celery, and your choice of Blue cheese or Ranch dressing

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

Sides

Curly Fries

$6.00

Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Potato Salad

Pit Sandwiches

Slow Smoked Pit Turkey

Slow Smoked Pit Turkey

$12.00Out of stock

Slow smoked Turkey breast topped with onions and spicy BBQ or whatever sauce you want. It’s your sandwich.

Mesquite Smoked Hickory Maple Rubbed Pork Loin Sandwich

Mesquite Smoked Hickory Maple Rubbed Pork Loin Sandwich

$8.00

Grab your Mesquite Smoked Hickory Maple Rubbed Pork Loin Sandwich with Spicy BBQ and Red Onions.

Smoked Pit Beef

$12.00

Platters

Pit Beef Platter

$18.00

Pit Pork Platter

$13.00

T Shirts

M Black Crew

M Black Crew

$19.00

M Red Crew

$19.00

Tank Top

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon Manhattan

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hair of the Dog is South Baltimore’s neighborhood sports bar featuring fantastic food and drink specials every day, which makes Hair of the Dog a must-visit in South Baltimore. Whether you are a regular or just stopping in, Hair of the Dog will make you feel right at home. With 22 big screen televisions, including our 110 in HD projection screen, Hair of the Dog is the perfect place to watch all your favorite teams play. So, stop on in for a doggone good time!!!

Website

Location

1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Hair of the Dog image
Hair of the Dog image
Hair of the Dog image
Hair of the Dog image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET
orange starNo Reviews
1843-45 LIGHT STREET Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Shoyou Sushi - 1450 Light St
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Light St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
orange starNo Reviews
2 E Wells St #116 Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Riverside Taphouse
orange star4.5 • 26
1542 Light St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Rowhouse Grille
orange star4.2 • 637
1400 Light St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
On Brazilian Time
orange star5.0 • 3
1302 Key Hwy Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Rowhouse Grille
orange star4.2 • 637
1400 Light St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Bodhi Federal Hill
orange star4.6 • 433
1444 Light St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Riverside Taphouse
orange star4.5 • 26
1542 Light St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Fells Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Remington
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston