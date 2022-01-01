Main picView gallery

Hajima at Independence

3913 Todd Lane

Austin, TX 78744

Flavortown

1/3 lb Smashburger

$11.95

Double Quarter pound all-natural beef patty, caramelized bacon jam, cheese, burger sauce. YAS DADDY

Grilled Cheese

$6.69

Wings

$9.69

Animal Style Fries

$9.69

Seasoned fries topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions and In-N-Out style secret sauce. Mmmmmmhmm

Hot dog

$7.69

Topo Chico

$3.75

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3913 Todd Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Directions

