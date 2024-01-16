- Home
Halal Grill Kabab & Fried Chicken 624 Waverly St
624 Waverly St
Framingham, MA 01702
kabab 1 to 14
- (1) Chicken tikka kabab$13.50
2 skewers chicken tikka with rice and salad
- (2) Chicken kofta kabab$13.50
2 skewers chicken kofta with rice and salad
- (3) Chicken gyro$12.99
chicken gyro with rice and salad
- (4) Chicken chapli kabab$13.99
2pcs of chicken chapli with rice and salad
- (5) beef tikka kabab$15.99
1pc of roasted chicken rice and salad
- 2pc chicken$7.50
with fries or rice
- 3pc chicken$8.50
with fries or rice
- 5pc chicken$12.99
with fries or rice
- 6pc chicken nuggets$6.99
with fries
- 9pc chicken nuggets$7.99
with fries
- 12pc chicken nuggets$11.99
with fries
- 20pc chicken nuggets$15.99
with fries
- 9 piece chicken only$16.99
- (6) beef kofta$14.99
- (7) Beef chapli kabab$15.99
- (8) Beef lamb mix gyro$13.99
- (9) lamb Tikka Kabab$15.99
- (10) Tilafia fish 2 pcs$13.50
- (11) Falafel plate$10.99
- (12) Roasted chicken plate$12.99
- (13) Kabali Pulao plate$17.99
- (14) Tandoori wings$17.99
chicken wings
3 mix kabab plate
Roll up and gyro/combo fries and pop $5
All day curry special
Naan kabab
Salad corner
grill kabab special plate
- (45) Chicken tikka mix plate$15.99
tikka masala,one kabab,rice,and bread
- (46) Chicken kofta mix plate$15.99
tikka masala,one kabab,rice,and bread
- (47) Chicken chapli mix plate$15.99
tikka masala,one kabab,rice,and bread
- (48) Beef tikka mix plate$16.99
tikka masala,one kabab,rice,and bread
- (49) Beef kofta mix plate$16.99
tikka masala,one kabab,rice,and bread
- (50) Beef chapli mix plate$16.99
tikka masala,one kabab,rice,and bread
- (51) Lamb tikka mix plate$16.99
tikka masala,one kabab,rice,and bread
- (52) Falafel mix plate$14.50
tikka masala,one kabab,rice,and bread
familly big plate
- (53) Grill kabab special 6 skewers$42.99
2 chicken tikka 2 chicken ofta 2 beef kofta
- (54) Grill kabab special 10 skewers$71.99
2 chicken tikka 2 chicken kofta 2 beef kofta 2 beef tikka 2 lamb tikka
- (55) Grill kabab special 12 skewers$84.99
3 chicken tikka 3 chicken kofta 2 beef kofta 2 beef tikka 2 lamb tikka
family big plate
- (56) Grill kabab special 17 skewers$120.99
3 chicken tikka 3 chicken kofta 2 beef kofta 3 beef tikka 2 beef kofta 2 lamb chops
- (57) Grill kabab special 25 skewers$178.00
4 chicken tikka 4 chicken tikka 4 beef kofta 4 beef kofta 4 lamb tikka 5 lamb chops
- (58) 2pc Tandoori roastt chicken (half)$21.99
comes with rice salad and sauce
- (59) 4pcs Tandoori roast chicken (whole)$41.99
comes with rice salad and sauce
side orders and appetizers
- (60) Chicken nuggets 10pcs$5.99
- (61) Samosa vegee 4pcs$6.99
- (62) Samosa chicken 5pcs$6.99
- (63) French fries$4.00
- (64) Cajun fries$4.50
- (65) Chicken fingers 6 pcs$8.99
- (66) Mozzeralla sticks$5.99
- (67) Falafel 5pcs$4.99
- (68) Rice only$5.99
- (69) Naan (single)$2.75
- (70) Naan garllic$3.50
- (71) Naan sesame butter (2pcs)$6.00
beef
Dessert
skewers and kabab only
- (82) Chicken tikka 10pcs$8.50
- (83) Chicken kofta 2pcs$7.50
- (84) Chicken chapli 2pcs$8.99
- (85) Chicken lg roasted 1pc$6.99
- (86) Tandoori wings 7pcs$13.99
- (87) Beef tikka 10 pcs$10.99
- (88) Beef kofta 2pcs$9.50
- (89) Beef chapli 2pcs$10.99
- (90) Lamb tikka 10 pcs$10.99
- (91) Lamb shank 1 pc$11.99
- (92) Lamb chop 3 pcs$13.99
- (93) Fish only 2pcs$8.50
- (94) Whole roast shank$26.00
Drinks
Everyday special 1 to 24
- (1) 2Pcs chicken$8.50
with fries or rice & soda
- (2) 3pcs chicken$9.50
with fries or rice & soda
- (3) 5pcs chicken$13.50
with fries or rice & soda
- (4) 4pcs wings$8.99
with fries or rice & soda
- (5) 6pcs wings dings or hot wings$10.99
with fries or rice & soda
- (6) 10pcs wings dings or hot wings$13.50
with fries or rice & soda
- (7) 21pcs shrimp$9.50
with fries or rice & soda
- (8) 6pcs jumbo shrimps$9.99
with fries or rice & soda
- (9) 2pcs whiting fish$9.99
with fries or rice & soda
- (10) Chicken sandwich$8.50
with fries or rice & soda
- (11) Grilled chicken sandwich$9.50
with fries or rice & soda
- (12) Fried fish sandwich$8.99
with fries or rice & soda
- (13) Cheese burger$8.50
with fries and soda
- (14) Double cheese burger$10.99
with fries and soda
- (15) Italian cheese burger$8.99
with fries and soda
- (16) Cheese steak$11.99
with fries and soda
- (17) Philly cheese steak$11.99
with fries and soda
- (18) Grilled chicken sub$11.50
with fries and soda
- (19) Beef or chicken gyro$10.99
with fries and soda
- (20) 6pc mozzerella sticks$8.99
with fries and soda
- (21) Popcorn chicken$8.99
with fries or rice and soda
- (22) 6pc chicken nugget$7.99
with fries or rice and soda
- (23) 15pcs chicken strips$8.99
with fries or rice and soda
- (24) 6pcs chicken finger$11.99
with fries or rice and soda
chicken combination
- (25) 2pc chicken box with$6.99
with coleslaw or (1)mashed potatoe & (1) dinner roll
- (26) 3pc chicken box$8.50
with coleslaw or (1)mashed potatoe & (1) dinner roll
- (27) 5pc chicken box$13.50
with coleslaw or (1)mashed potatoe & (2) dinner roll
- (28) 8pc chicken box$20.99
with coleslaw or (2) mashed potatoe & (4) rolls
- (29) 10pc chicken box$24.99
with coleslaw or (3) mashed potatoe & (4) rolls
- 15pc chicken box$32.99
with (1) coleslaw or (4)mashed potatoes & (6) rolls
- 21 pcs chicken box combo$41.99
with (1) coleslaw or (6) mashed potatoes & (8) rolls
- 35 pcs chicken combo$57.99
chicken only
seafood
- 2pc whiting fish$8.99
with fries or rice
- 3pc whiting fish$10.99
with fries or rice
- 5pc whiting fish$15.99
with fries or rice
- 21pc shrimp only$6.50
- 21pc shrimp$9.99
with fries and coleslaw
- 6pc jumbo shrimp$12.99
with fries and coleslaw
- 10pc jumbo shrimp$12.99
with fries and coleslaw
- 2pc Tilapia fish$10.99
with fries or rice
- 3pc Tilapia fish$13.99
with fries or rice
wing dings and wing zings
buffalo and bbq wings
salad
Sandwiches
Subs only
Sub Combos
crown chicken wings special
side orders
- (90 ) onion rings$4.50
- potatoe wedges$5.99
- 6pc mozzarella sticks$5.99
- 6pc chicken fingers$8.99
- 6pc chicken finger buffalo or bbq$9.99
- 15pc chicken strips$5.99
- popcorn chicken$5.99
- 6pc jalapeno poppers$4.99
- jamaican beef patty$2.75
- jamaican beef patty with cheese$3.25
- jamaican beef patty with coco bread & cheese$3.99
- mashed potatoe$1.75
- corn on the cobb$2.50
- macaroni and cheese$2.75
- coleslaw$2.75
- side tostones 10pcs$4.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our restaurant is a halal asian cuisine.
624 Waverly St, Framingham, MA 01702