Mediterranean
Halal bites 8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125, Irving, TX 75063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR
No Reviews
129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051 GRAPEVINE, TX 76051
View restaurant
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
No Reviews
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurant
THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
4.6 • 170
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100 Fort Worth, TX 76155
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Irving
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurant