Mediterranean

Halal bites 8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125

review star

No reviews yet

8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125

Irving, TX 75063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Platters

Gyro Over Rice

$12.99

Combo Over Rice

$12.99

Chicken Over Rice

$12.99

Falafel Over RIce

$12.99

Fries on top

$2.99

Pita

$1.50

Extra Rice

$3.99

Chiken Tikka

$13.99

Salads

Gyro Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Combo Salad

$12.99

Falafel Salad

$12.99

Greek Salad

$6.99

Philly

Combo Philly

$11.49

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Beef Philly

$9.99

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Zinger Burger

$8.99

Cheese Extra

$1.00

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Gyro Wrap

$11.49

Combo Wrap

$11.49

Falafel Wrap

$11.49

Sides

Gyro Fries

$9.99

5 PC Falafel

$6.99

Hummus with Pita

$6.99

French Fries

$4.99

Veggie

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Extra Meat

$3.99

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Drinks

Jarito

$4.99

Bottled

$2.99

Bottled Premium

$3.99

Water

$1.99

Specialty Items

Gameday Chicken Wings

$11.99+

Classic Halal Chicken Tenders

$15.99+

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Gyro Tacos

$9.99

Burmese Khow Suey

$22.00

Desserts

Malai Kulfi

$3.99

Mango Kulfi

$3.99

Pistachio Kulfi

$3.99

Bakhlava

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125, Irving, TX 75063

Directions

Gallery
Halal bites image
Halal bites image
Halal bites image

