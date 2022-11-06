Restaurant header imageView gallery

HALAL BROS GRILL BRONX

review star

No reviews yet

3476 Jerome Avenue

Bronx, NY 10467

CHX OVER RICE
Chx Quesadilla
Chx Quesadilla Combo

Platters

A platter with rice, salad and your choice of meat/protein.
CHX OVER RICE

CHX OVER RICE

$11.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

CHX OVER RICE COMBO

CHX OVER RICE COMBO

$12.50

Comes with lettuce, Mediterranean salad, a side of pita bread, and a canned beverage of your choice.

CRISPY CHX. OVER RICE

CRISPY CHX. OVER RICE

$12.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

CRISPY CHX. OVER RICE COMBO

CRISPY CHX. OVER RICE COMBO

$13.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

FALAFEL OVER RICE

FALAFEL OVER RICE

$10.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

FALAFEL OVER RICE COMBO

FALAFEL OVER RICE COMBO

$12.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

FISH OVER RICE

FISH OVER RICE

$12.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

FISH OVER RICE COMBOCombo

FISH OVER RICE COMBOCombo

$13.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE

$12.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE COMBO

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE COMBO

$13.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

JERK CHX OVER RICE

JERK CHX OVER RICE

$12.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

JERK CHX OVER RICE COMBO

$13.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

LAMB OVER RICE

LAMB OVER RICE

$11.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

LAMB OVER RICE COMBO

LAMB OVER RICE COMBO

$12.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

LOADED JERK FF

LOADED JERK FF

$11.00
MIX OVER RICE

MIX OVER RICE

$11.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

MIX OVER RICE COMBO

MIX OVER RICE COMBO

$12.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

SALMON OVER RICE

SALMON OVER RICE

$15.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

SALMON OVER RICE COMBO

SALMON OVER RICE COMBO

$16.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Gyros

Buffalo Chx Gyro

$10.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Buffalo Chx Gyro Combo

Buffalo Chx Gyro Combo

$13.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Chx Gyro

Chx Gyro

$9.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Chx Gyro Combo

Chx Gyro Combo

$12.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Falafal Gyro

$9.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Falafal Gyro Combo

$12.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Fish Gyro

Fish Gyro

$10.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Fish Gyro Combo

Fish Gyro Combo

$13.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Grill Chx Gyro

$10.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Grill Chx Gyro Combo

$13.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Jerk Chx Gyro

$10.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Jerk Chx Gyro Combo

Jerk Chx Gyro Combo

$13.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Lamb Gyro

$9.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Lamb Gyro Combo

$12.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Mix Gyro

$9.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Mix Gyro Combo

$12.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Salmon Gyro

$12.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Salmon Gyro Combo

$15.50

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Salad

Chx Salad

$11.00

Crispy Chx Salad

$11.00

Falafal Salad

$10.50

Fish Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chx Salad

$11.00

Jerk Salad

$12.00

Kofta Salad

$12.50

Lamb Salad

$11.00

Mixed Salad

$12.00

Salmon Salad

$15.00
Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$8.50

Create Your Own Salad! Choose 6 toppings and add the protein(s) of your choice.

Kabob

Kofta Kabob Only

$4.00

Kofta Kabob Gyro

$10.00

Kofta Kabob Gyro Combo

$13.50

Kofta Kabob Over Rice

$11.50

Kofta Kabob Over Rice Combo

$13.00

Quesadilla

Chx Quesadilla

Chx Quesadilla

$9.50
Chx Quesadilla Combo

Chx Quesadilla Combo

$12.50
Fish Quesadilla

Fish Quesadilla

$10.50

Fish Quesadilla Combo

$13.50
Grilled Chx Quesadilla

Grilled Chx Quesadilla

$10.50
Grilled Chx Quesadilla Combo

Grilled Chx Quesadilla Combo

$13.50
Jerk Chx Quesadilla

Jerk Chx Quesadilla

$9.50
Jerk Chx Quesadilla Combo

Jerk Chx Quesadilla Combo

$12.50
Lamb Quesadilla

Lamb Quesadilla

$9.50
Lamb Quesadilla Combo

Lamb Quesadilla Combo

$12.50
Salmon Quesadilla

Salmon Quesadilla

$14.50
Salmon Quesadilla Combo

Salmon Quesadilla Combo

$17.00

Nuggets

4 Pcs Chx Nuggets

$3.50

4 Pcs Chx Nuggets Combo

$6.00

6 Pcs Chx Nuggets

$4.00

6 Pcs Chx Nuggets Combo

$7.10

9 Pcs Chx Nuggets

$5.00

9 Pcs Chx Nuggets Combo

$8.00

12 Pcs Chx Nuggets

$7.00

12 Pcs Chx Nuggets Combo

$12.00

Hot Wings

6 Pcs Hot Wings

$6.50

6 Pcs Hot Wings Combo

$9.50

9 Pcs Hot Wings

$9.00

9 Pcs Hot Wings Combo

$11.50

12 Pcs Hot Wings

$11.50

12 Pcs Hot Wings Combo

$14.00

15 Pcs Hot Wings

$14.00

15 Pcs Hot Wings Combo

$17.00

Sandwich

Cheese Steak Sandwhich

$7.25

Cheese Steak Sandwhich Combo

$9.75

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Cheeseburger Combo

$9.50

Chx Cheese Steak

$7.25

Chx Cheese Steak Combo

$9.75

DBL Cheeseburger

$8.50

DBL Cheeseburger Combo

$11.50
Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$7.50

Falafel Burger Combo

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$6.50

Fish Sandwich Combo

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.25

Hamburger

$6.50

Hamburger Combo

$9.50

Salmon Burger

$12.50

Salmon Burger Combo

$15.50

Spicy Zinger Burger

$6.50
Spicy Zinger Burger Combo

Spicy Zinger Burger Combo

$9.50

3 Chicken Sliders Combo

$13.50

Sides

Avocado Fries

$9.00

Large French Fries

$6.50

Coleslaw (Half Pint)

$3.50

Dessert

$5.00

Falafel

$0.75

French Fries

$3.50

Fruit

$6.00

Hummus (Half Pint)

$5.00

Macaroni Cheese (Half Pint)

$3.50

Macaroni Salad (half Pint)

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Pita Bread

$1.50

Rice (Pint)

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Vegetables Full Pint

$6.50

Vegetables Half Pint

$3.50

Extra White (On Side)

$0.50

Extra Spicy White (On Side)

$0.50

Extra Dragon (On Side)

$0.50

Extra BBQ (On Side)

$0.50

Extra SBBQ (On Side)

$0.50

Extra Hot (On Side)

$0.50

White (Pint)

$6.50

Spicy White (Pint)

$6.50

Hot (Pint)

$6.50

BBQ (Pint)

$6.50

Jerk (Pint)

$6.50

SBBQ (Pint)

$6.50

Dragon (Pint)

$6.50

Green (Pint)

$6.50

White (Half Pint)

$4.00

Spicy White (Half Pint)

$4.00

Hot (Half Pint)

$4.00

BBQ (Half Pint)

$4.00

Jerk (Half Pint)

$4.00

SBBQ (Half Pint)

$4.00

Dragon (Half Pint)

$4.00

Green (Half Pint)

$4.00

Family Style Platters

Chx Fam Style

$30.50

Chx/Lamb Fam Style

$30.50

Falafel Fam Style

$30.50

Falafel/Chx Fam Style

$30.50

Falafel/Jerk Fam Style

$30.50

Falafel/Lamb Fam Style

$30.50

Jerk Fam Style

$30.50

Jerk/House Fam Style

$30.50

Jerk/Lamb Fam Style

$30.50

Lamb Fam Style

$30.50

Drinks

Snapple

$2.50

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Arizona

$1.25

Coconut Water

$4.00

Tropical

$3.00

Ari Upg

$0.50

Snapple Upg

$1.00

Topical Upg

$2.00

Zesty Bites

6 Zesty Bites Combo

$10.50

9 Zesty Bites Combo

$12.99

12 Zesty Bites Combo

$15.50

Side of Meat

Full Pint Jerk Chx.

$11.50

Half Pint Jerk Chx.

$6.00

Full Pint House Chx.

$11.00

Half Pint Jerk Chx.

$6.50

Full Pint Lamb

$11.00

Half Pint Lamb

$6.00

Full Pint Grill Chicken

$11.50

Half Pint Grill Chicken

$6.50

Salmon (Only)

$10.00

Salmon

$15.00
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
