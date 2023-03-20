Halal Kingz 14067 Noblewood Plaza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our food are made with the finest ingredients and traditional cooking methods. Our mission is to offer you and your family the highest quality of food at an affordable price.
Location
14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge, VA 22193
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
eatZ Thai street food - eatZ 14067 Noblewood Plaza
No Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Dale City, VA 22193
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Woodbridge
Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
More near Woodbridge