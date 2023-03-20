Restaurant header imageView gallery

Halal Kingz 14067 Noblewood Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

14067 Noblewood Plaza

Woodbridge, VA 22193

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

#5 HALAL KINGZ MIX OVER RICE


HK GYRO'S

#1 HALAL KINGZ CHICKEN GYRO

#1 HALAL KINGZ CHICKEN GYRO

$10.00

HALAL CHICKEN COOKED TO PERFECTION W/ FRESH GRADEN GREENS TOP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF WHITE SAUCE, WRAP IN HOT PITA BREAD

#2 HALAL KINGZ LAMB GYRO

#2 HALAL KINGZ LAMB GYRO

$12.00

HALAL KINGZ LAMB COOKED TO PERFECTION W/ FRESH GRADEN GREENS TOP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF WHITE SAUCE, WRAP IN HOT PITA BREAD

HALAL KINGZ LEGENDARY MIX GYRO

HALAL KINGZ LEGENDARY MIX GYRO

$13.00

HALAL KINGZ MIX GYRO COOKED TO PERFECTION W/ FRESH GRADEN GREENS TOP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF WHITE SAUCE, WRAP IN HOT PITA BREAD

HK RICE BOWLS

#3 HALAL KINGZ CHICKEN OVER RICE

#3 HALAL KINGZ CHICKEN OVER RICE

$13.99

HALAL KINGZ CHICKEN COOKED TO PERFECTION W/ FRESH GRADEN GREENS TOP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF WHITE SAUCE, OVER JASMINE RICE.

#4 HALAL KINGZ LAMB OVER RICE

#4 HALAL KINGZ LAMB OVER RICE

$14.99

HALAL KINGZ LAMB COOKED TO PERFECTION W/ FRESH GRADEN GREENS TOP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF WHITE SAUCE, OVER JASMINE RICE

#5 HALAL KINGZ MIX OVER RICE

#5 HALAL KINGZ MIX OVER RICE

$15.99

HALAL KINGZ MIX COOKED TO PERFECTION W/ FRESH GRADEN GREENS TOP WITH YOUR CHOICE OF WHITE SAUCE, OVER JASMINE RICE

HALAL KINGZ FALAFEL OVER RICE W/ CHICKPEAS KORMA

HALAL KINGZ FALAFEL OVER RICE W/ CHICKPEAS KORMA

$14.00

HK SALAD BOWLS

HK CHICKEN COOKED TO PERFECTION OVER FRESH GRADEN GREENS TOP WITH WHITE SAUCE
HK CHICKEN OVER SALAD

HK CHICKEN OVER SALAD

$13.99

HALAL KINGZ CHICKEN COOKED TO PERFECTION OVER FRESH GRADEN GREENS TOP WITH WHITE SAUCE

HK LAMB OVER SALAD

HK LAMB OVER SALAD

$14.99

HALAL KINGZ LAMB COOKED TO PERFECTION OVER FRESH GRADEN GREENS TOP WITH WHITE SAUCE

HK MIX OVER SALAD

HK MIX OVER SALAD

$15.99

HK MIX COOKED TO PERFECTION OVER FRESH GRADEN GREENS TOP WITH WHITE SAUCE

HK SIDES

HK RICE

HK RICE

$5.00

Hk Rice

HK FRENCH FRIES

HK FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

HK french fries

HK PITA BREAD

HK PITA BREAD

$2.00

HK Pita Bread

HK CHICKPEAS

HK CHICKPEAS

$5.00

HK Chickpeas

EXTRA WHITE SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA RED SAUCE

$1.00

HK Onion Rings

$6.00

Halal Kingz Lamb over Fries

$11.00

Halal Kingz Mix over Fries

$13.00

Halal Kingz Chicken over Fries

$11.00

HK DESSERTS

Roasted Almond Cake

Roasted Almond Cake

$8.99
Roasted Pistachio Cake

Roasted Pistachio Cake

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our food are made with the finest ingredients and traditional cooking methods. Our mission is to offer you and your family the highest quality of food at an affordable price.

Location

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge, VA 22193

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stacks -
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
Pakos Fresh Mex
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
eatZ Thai street food - eatZ 14067 Noblewood Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Dale City, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
Little Miner Taco - Woodbridge
orange starNo Reviews
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
Prime Pizza and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2902 Garber Way Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Ande Charles Slider Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
4491 Cheshire Station Plaza Dale City, VA 22193
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodbridge

Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
orange star4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
orange star4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab
orange star4.3 • 480
14477 Potomac Mills Road Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Brew Republic Bierwerks
orange star4.2 • 478
15201 Potomac Town Place Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
All About Burger - Woodbridge
orange star4.2 • 122
13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbridge
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (139 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston