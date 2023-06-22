  • Home
Halal Pizza Point 5230 Dempster Street

Halal Pizza Point 5230 Dempster Street

No reviews yet

5230 Dempster Street

Skokie, IL 60077

14" Pizza Specials

14" Chicken 65 Special - Chicken 65, Chicken Tikka, Onion, Jalapeno

$13.99

Large pizza with Chicken 65, Chicken Tikka, Onion, Jalapeno & our high quality cheese

14" Chicken Malai - Chicken Malai, Gyros, Onion, Green pepper

$13.99

Large pizza with Chicken Malai, Gyros, Onion, Green pepper & our high quality cheese.

14" Chicken Fajita - Chicken Fajita, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Onion

$13.99

Large pizza with Chicken Fajita, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Onion & our high quality Cheese.

14" Cheese Only

$8.99

Large plain cheese pizza

14" Chicken Tikka - Chicken, Onion, Pineapple

$13.99

Large pizza with Chicken, Onion, pine apple & our high quality cheese.

14" Chapli Kabab Pizza

$9.99

Large pizza with Chapli kabab and our best quality cheese.

14" Veggie Lover - Mushroom , Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Jalapeno

$13.99

Large pizza with Mushroom , Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Jalapeno & our high quality cheese

14" Meat Lover - Chicken Tikka, Chicken Malai, Chicken Fajita, Chapli Kabab, Gyros

$14.99

Large pizza with Chicken Tikka, Chicken Malai, Chicken Fajita, Chapli Kabab, Gyros & our high quality cheese

14" 3 Meat Treasure

$13.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

14" Chicken Lover

$13.99

Burgers Special

Single Beef Burger

$8.99

Single Beef Burger with Cheese, beef patty, onion, lettuce & special halal burger sauce

Stack Beef Burger

$10.99

Stack Beef Burger with Cheese, beef patties, onion, lettuce & special halal burger sauce

Bacon Burger

$9.99

Beef Bacon Burger with beef bacon ,beef patty, onion, cheese, lettuce & special halal burger sauce

Gyros Burger

$8.99

Gyros Burger with onion, cheese, lettuce, pickle & special halal burger sauce

Chapli Kabab Burger

$8.99

Chapli kabab burger with onion, cheese, lettuce & special halal burger sauce

Soda

Cans

$0.99

Water 16 Oz

$0.99

16 Oz Soda

$1.89

20 oz Soda from available choices

2 Liter Soda

$2.99

2 Lt soda from available choices in cooler

Wraps (Puri)

Chicken Fajita Roll

$8.99

Chicken Malai Roll

$7.99

Chicken Boti Roll

$7.99

Beef Bihari Kabab Roll

$8.99

Roll made with Behari Kabab

Appetizer

Cheese Bread

$4.99

12" Cheese Bread made with beast quality cheese.

Garlic Bread with Marinara Sauce

$3.50

Garlic Bread with marinara Sauce

French Fries (Plain)

$2.99

Masala Fries

$3.50

Extra Marinara

$1.99

Topping

Extra Cheese

$2.25

Extra Peperoni

$1.99

Extra Sausage

$1.99

Extra Bacon

$1.99

Extra Gyro

$1.99

Extra Chicken 65

$1.99

Extra Malai Chicken

$1.99

Extra Chicken Tikka

$1.99

Extra Chicken Fajita

$1.99

Extra Bihari Kabab

$1.99

Extra Beef Chapli Kabab

$1.99

Extra Mushroom

$1.99

Miscellaneous

Marinara Sauce

$0.99

Misc-0.55

$0.55

Misc-1.99

$1.99

Misc-2.99

$2.99

Misc-3.99

$3.99

Misc-4.99

$4.99

Misc-5.99

$5.99

Misc-6.99

$6.99

Misc-7.99

$7.99

Misc-8.99

$8.99

Misc-9.99

$9.99

Misc-10.99

$10.99

Misc-11.99

$11.99

Misc-12.99

$12.99

Misc-13.99

$13.99

Misc-14.99

$14.99

Misc-15.99

$15.99

Misc-0.49

$0.49

Misc-16.99

$16.99

Misc-17.99

$17.99

Chicken Special

Chicken Leg & Thigh 6 pcs

$10.99

Chicken Leg & Thigh 12 pcs

$18.99

Chicken Wings 10 pcs

$9.99

Chicken Wings 20 pcs

$17.99

Chicken Tenders 10 Pc

$11.99

Chicken Nuggets 10 Pc

$8.99

Chicken Nugget 20 Piece

$14.99

Chicken Tender 3 Piece

$5.99

Chicken Tender 6 Piece

$8.99

One Topping Pizza

Chapli Beef Pizza

$9.99

Chicken Fajita

$9.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

14'' Cheese Only

$8.99

Gyros Pizza

$9.99

Pita Wrap

Gyros Pita Wrap

$8.99

Gyros Double Pita Wrap

$10.99

Specialty Crusts

Stuffed Crust One Topping Pizza

$12.99

Deep Dish Stuffed Crust One Topping

$14.99

Deep Dish One Topping

$13.99

Thin Crust One Topping

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5230 Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60077

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

