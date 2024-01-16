Halal Taco Company - Antoine
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Introducing Halal Taco Company - your destination for flavorful halal tacos, now available for takeout! Enjoy our carefully crafted menu of classic and creative halal tacos, bursting with authentic flavors. Order now and experience the perfect blend of tradition and innovation in every bite, all from the comfort of your home.
12039 Antoine Dr, ste , Suite 210 (inside Kabob Korner), Houston, TX 77066
