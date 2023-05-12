Restaurant header imageView gallery

Halal Taco Company Katy

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

557 S Mason Rd

Katy, TX 77450

HTC MAIN MENU

Chips & Dips

Queso & Chips

$6.00

Creamy Jalapeno Salsa Verde & Chips

$6.00

Chilli Salsa Roja & Chips

$6.00

Avocado Chili Salsa & Chips

$6.00

Traditional Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos (3)

Quesabirria Tacos (3)

$12.50
Baja Shrimp Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$4.50+
Ultimate Chicken Tacos

Ultimate Chicken Tacos

$4.00+
Traditional Beef Tacos

Traditional Beef Tacos

$4.50+
Traditional Combo Tacos (6 Tacos)

Traditional Combo Tacos (6 Tacos)

$24.00

Fusion Tacos

Gyro Loco Taco

Gyro Loco Taco

$4.50+
Tandoori Pollo Taco

Tandoori Pollo Taco

$4.00+
Beef Jalapeño Taco

Beef Jalapeño Taco

$4.75+

Fusion Taco Combo (6 Tacos)

$25.00

Quesadillas

Make Your Own Quesadillas

Make Your Own Quesadillas

$10.00

Cheesy, Crispy & Loaded

Loaded Waffle Fries

$10.00

topped with Queso cheese, Mexican cream, topped with halal bacon bits and chives.

Loaded Waffle Masala (spicy) Fries

$12.00

topped with Queso cheese, Mexican cream, pickle jalapeño, topped with halal bacon bits chives and chaat masala (South Asian style spice) to make it yummy.

Protein Loaded Waffle Fries

Protein Loaded Waffle Fries

$14.00

Salsas, Sides & More

Consome Soup

Consome Soup

$3.00+
Consome Soup with Birria Beef

Consome Soup with Birria Beef

$5.00+
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Queso Cheese

$1.50+
Creamy Jalapeno Salsa Verde

Creamy Jalapeno Salsa Verde

$0.75+
Chili Salsa Roja

Chili Salsa Roja

$0.75+

Avocado Chili Salsa

$0.75+

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Extra Homemade Chips

$4.00

Homemade Drinks & Sodas

Virgin Piña Colada

$6.00

Falooda

$6.00

Ginger Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Mango Yogurt Shake

$5.00

Coca Cola Products

Iced Tea

NEW!! MINI PARATHA ROLLS

MINI KABOB PARATHA ROLLS

Your favorite paratha wraps in mini sizes with mini prices.
Beef Boti Mini Roll

Beef Boti Mini Roll

$6.00

Top Sirloin chunks richly marinated with spicy south Asian herbs and spices grilled on charcoal grill, and wrapped in crispy flaky homemade mini paratha. Toppings: Onions , grilled peppers and cilantro. Sauces: Garlic Mayo & Chipotle

Behari Kabob Mini Roll

Behari Kabob Mini Roll

$6.00

Tender beef fillet richly marinated with fried onions, spices, yogurt, papaya then hand threaded through a skewer and cooked till it becomes melting soft over charcoal grill, and wrapped in crispy flaky homemade mini paratha. Toppings: Onions , grilled peppers and cilantro. Sauces: Chutney & Garlic Mayo.

Beef Seekh Kabob Mini Roll

Beef Seekh Kabob Mini Roll

$6.00

Minced beef marinated in traditional South Asian spices charcoal grilled on skewers, and wrapped in crispy flaky homemade mini paratha. Toppings: Onions , grilled peppers and cilantro. Sauces: Chutney & Garlic Mayo.

Chicken Boti Mini Roll

Chicken Boti Mini Roll

$6.00

Diced boneless chicken breast, marinated in a spicy yogurt base then skewered to grill on charcoal, wrapped in crispy flaky homemade mini paratha. Toppings: Onions , grilled peppers and cilantro. Sauces: Garlic Mayo & Chipotle

Tandoori Chicken Mini Roll

Tandoori Chicken Mini Roll

$6.00

Diced boneless chicken breast, marinated in a Tandoori spicy yogurt base then skewered to grill on charcoal, wrapped in crispy flaky homemade mini paratha. Toppings: Onions , grilled peppers and cilantro. Sauces: Chipotle & Garlic Mayo.

Chicken Seekh Kabob Mini Roll

Chicken Seekh Kabob Mini Roll

$6.00

Minced chicken marinated in traditional South Asian spices grilled on charcoal, wrapped in crispy flaky homemade mini paratha. Toppings: Onions , grilled peppers and cilantro. Sauces: Chutney & Garlic Mayo.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our goal is to bring the goodness and satisfying taste of Traditional & Fusion Tacos that offers a taste sensation unlike any other cuisine. More importantly, we are all organic and HALAL.

Location

557 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Directions

