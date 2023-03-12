Halal Wrist
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:01 pm - 12:01 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:01 pm - 12:01 am
|Wednesday
|12:01 pm - 12:01 am
|Thursday
|12:01 pm - 12:01 am
|Friday
|12:01 pm - 12:01 am
|Saturday
|12:01 pm - 12:01 am
Restaurant info
When the Prayers Go Up, the Blessings Come Down!
Location
3019 Georgia Ave, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Call Your Mother Deli - PARK VIEW LOCATION
No Reviews
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20010
View restaurant
Call Your Mother - Washington D.C. Catering
4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurant
Call Your Mother Deli - Farmer's Markets #1 - Farmer's Markets #1
4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant