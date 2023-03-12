Restaurant header imageView gallery

Halal Wrist

review star

No reviews yet

3019 Georgia Ave

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Main Menu (Online)

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$13.99
Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$13.99

Gyro Sandwich

Falafel Wrap (Vegan)

Falafel Wrap (Vegan)

$13.99

Falafel Wrap

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$13.99+
Gyro Bowl

Gyro Bowl

$13.99+
Chicken & Gyro Bowl

Chicken & Gyro Bowl

$13.99+
Falafel Bowl (Vegan)

Falafel Bowl (Vegan)

$13.99+

Vegan

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$13.99+
Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$9.89+

Lemon Pepper Wings

Hot Lemon Pepper Wings

$9.89+

LEMON PEPPER HOT WINGS

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$9.89+

Sides (Online)

Fries

Fries

$3.99+
Rice

Rice

$4.69
Salad

Salad

$4.69

Pita Bread

$4.69

Falafel

$4.69

Sauces (Online)

Tahini

$1.20

White Sauce

$1.20

Ranch

$1.20

Halal Wrist House Sauce

$1.20

Halal Wrist Hot Sauce

$1.20

Drinks (Online)

Can Soda

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
Wednesday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
Thursday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
Friday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
Saturday12:01 pm - 12:01 am
Restaurant info

When the Prayers Go Up, the Blessings Come Down!

Location

3019 Georgia Ave, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

St. Vincent Wine
orange starNo Reviews
3212 Georgia Ave. NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Tabla
orange starNo Reviews
3227 Georgia Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - PARK VIEW LOCATION
orange starNo Reviews
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother - Washington D.C. Catering
orange star4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - Farmer's Markets #1 - Farmer's Markets #1
orange star4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Hook Hall
orange star4.0 • 556
3400 Georgia Ave. NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (445 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston