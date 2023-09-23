Halalbee's - Pennsylvania Convention Center (Seasonal) 1101 Arch Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kismet Bialys - Reading Terminal Market - 1136 Arch St (Reading Terminal Market)
No Reviews
1136 Arch St (Reading Terminal Market) Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant
Molly Malloy's
4.7 • 2,103
1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant