Halalbelly Morton Grove

162 Reviews

$

6067 Dempster Street

Morton Grove, IL 60053

Popular Items

Juicy Lucy Burger
Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

STARTERS

Brisket Sliders, Chicken Tenders, Pizza Puff, Cheese Sticks, Jalapeno Poppers, Onion Rings, Fries, Cheese Fries

Fries

$3.00+

Cheese Fries

$5.00+

Pizza Puff

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Brisket Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

WINGS

HB Wings, Breaded Wings, Lollipop Wings, Naked Wings and Boneless Wings.
Classic Jumbo Wings

Classic Jumbo Wings

$12.00+

Breaded, fried, and smothered in a sauce of your choice.

HB Jumbo Wings

HB Jumbo Wings

$12.00+

Halalbelly special wings - a MUST try! Wings come smothered in house special HB sauce.

Baked Jumbo Wings

$12.00+

No breading, oven-baked to perfection, and smothered in a sauce of your choice.

SEAFOOD

Served with a side.

Fried Shrimp

$12.00
Fish Chips

Fish Chips

$14.00

Lava Shrimp

$14.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.00Out of stock
Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$16.00

Salmon seared with Key Lime butter and seasoned herbs. Served with a side of Quinoa salad.

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches are served with fries or homemade potato chips

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Hand breaded Cod fish with American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tartar sauce on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.

Gyros Sandwich

$9.00

Your choice of regular or spicy Gyros, fresh Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki sauce on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

All white Chicken breast, grilled, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, and melted Mozzarella cheese on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hand breaded all white Chicken breast, fried, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, and melted Provolone cheese, served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hand breaded all white Chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, fried, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, and melted Provolone cheese, served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

All white Chicken breast, melted Mozzarella cheese, mixed Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo on a lightly buttered and toasted French roll.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Steak, melted Mozzarella cheese, mixed Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo on a lightly buttered and toasted French roll.

BURGERS

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$8.00

Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onions, Pickles, house Mayo, American cheese served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.

Impossible Burger

$8.00

100% plant based patty, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, raw Onions, Pickles, house Mayo, American cheese served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.

Western BBQ Burger

$8.00

Beef patty, Honey BBQ sauce, melted American Cheese, and grilled onion on a toasted Brioche bun

Lava Burger

$9.00

Beef patty, spicy Lava sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onions, Jalapenos, Mayo, and melted Mozzarella cheese, served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.

HB Chicken Burger

$10.00

Gyro Cheese Burger

$12.00

Beef patty, Gyros slices, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onion, Pickles, Tzatziki sauce, House Mayo, Mozzarella cheese served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.

Juicy Lucy Burger

$13.00

Beef patty stuffed with Mozzarella & American cheese, topped with Lettuce, caramelized Onions, Mushroom, Mayo, American cheese on top, served on a toasted bun.

HB Burger

$14.00

Beef patty, slow roasted Brisket, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, caramelized Onions, Mushroom, Mayo and melted American cheese, served on a toasted gourmet Brioche bun.

PIZZAS

Cheese Pizza

$8.00+Out of stock

Made with the super delicious, all-natural Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00+Out of stock

Pineapples, Jalapenos, and Onions, combined with our all natural Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese for a buttery, sweet and spicy tang!

Super Veggie Pizza

$15.00+Out of stock

Packed with vitamins and nutrients from an overload of vegetables toppings - fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Onions, Tomatoes and Black Olives.

Chicken Tikka Pizza

$13.00+Out of stock

Pizza with a killer topping - Chicken Tikka! The exotic taste of the spices in the Chicken, pairs beautifully with the delicious cheese. Also topped with Green peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.

Steak Pizza

$13.00+Out of stock

Tender pieces of grilled Steak, Green peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and all-natural Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese.

Gyros Pizza

$13.00+Out of stock

A mouth-watering combination of Gyros (spicy or regular), Tomatoes, Onions, and drizzled with Tzatziki sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00+Out of stock

A classic Chicago-style pizza topped with Beef Pepperoni, Green peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms.

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00+Out of stock

Pizza made to your liking! Add any of our fresh meat and/or veggie toppings. All our Pizza crusts are hand tossed, and we use the super delicious, all-natural Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese on all our pizzas.

WRAPS

All wraps are served with fries or house made potato chips.

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, pickled vegetables, Sour cream, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour Tortilla.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Your choice of regular or buffalo grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, pickled vegetables, Sour cream, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour Tortilla.

Gyros Wrap

$10.00

Gyros, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, pickled vegetables, Sour cream, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour Tortilla.

Beef Brisket Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Shredded Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, pickled vegetables, Sour cream, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour Tortilla.

Steak Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, pickled vegetables, Sour cream, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour Tortilla.

Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, pickled vegetables, Sour cream, and Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in a flour Tortilla.

SALAD

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Pickled Vegetables, Black Olives, and Feta Cheese

KIDS MENU

Hot Dog

$4.00

Beef Sausage, Relish, Mustard, Ketchup, chopped Tomatoes, and Onions.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Jr. Cheese Burger

$7.00

DESSERTS

Tiramisu, Chocolate Brownie, Cheesecake.

Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

EXTRAS

Dipping Cup - BBQ

$0.50

Dipping Cup - Honey BBQ

$0.50

Dipping Cup - Buffalo

$0.50

Dipping Cup - Mango Habanero

$0.50

Dipping Cup - HB Sauce

Dipping Cup - Ranch

$0.50

Lunch Spl

Lunch Spl

C.burger Lunch Spl

$9.00

B.chicken Lunch Spl

$9.00

Grilled chicken LS

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken LS

$9.00

Cheese Burger LS

$9.00

Fried Chicken LS

$9.00

Drinks

Water... Soda -12 oz. Can Coke, Die Coke, Sprite, Fanta... Soda – 2 liters Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta.

Water bottle - 500 ml.

$1.50

Dasani

Soda Can - 12 Oz.

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Sanpellegrino Can - 12 Oz.

$2.00

Soda Bottle - 2 Liter

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite.

CHAI

$0.99

Naked Drink

$0.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Halalbelly, you get the convenience of a fast food restaurant, and the quality of a sit-down restaurant. We put a lot of thought into every detail that went into our restaurant: the team, the food, the kitchen, and the vibe, hoping to create best memories with our customers. It’s our promise that all of the food we serve is sourced to the highest standards, and is 100% Zabiha Halal. Our delicious Appetizers, Wings, Pizza, Burgers, Sandwiches, Salads, and Wraps are here to make your lunch and dinner a great one. We have over 25 years of experience in the food industry. You will taste the difference in every bite. We are located in Morton Grove, IL. We look forward to welcoming you, serving you, and making sure you have a great time!

Website

Location

6067 Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053

Directions

Halalbelly image
Halalbelly image

