Halal Boys 3271 Richmond Ave

3271 Richmond Ave

Staten Island, NY 10312

Platter

Over Rice Platter

$10.00

Over Salad Platter

$10.00

Over Fries Platter

$10.00

Sandwiches

Pitta or Wrap

Pitta

$10.00

Wrap

$10.00

Pies

Middle Eastern Pies

Zaatar

$22.00

Mahamera

$22.00

Jibna

$25.00

Kebda

$35.00

Shawarma

$45.00

Traditional Pies

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00+

Gourmet Pies

Gourmet Pies

Grandma Pizza

$22.00

Margherita Pizza

$22.00

White Pizza

$22.00

Hot Honey Pesto Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Vodka Pizza

$24.00

Penne Vodka Pizza

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Chicken Vodka Pizza

$24.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$24.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$24.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$24.00

The Parmigiana Pizza

$24.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Veggie Supreme Pizza

$26.00

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$26.00

Salad Pie

$24.00

Chicken Marsala Pizza

$24.00

Chicken Francese Pizza

$24.00

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$24.00

Chicken Fra Diavolo Pizza

$24.00

New England Clam Pizza

$24.00

Round Eggplant Pizza

$24.00

MVP Stripes Pizza

$24.00

Chopped Cheese Pizza

$26.00

Chicken & Waffles Pizza

$26.00

French Onion Pizza

$26.00

Lemon Pepper Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Sweet Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Honey Garlic Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Sides

Pick a Side

French Fries

$6.00

Beef Pattie

$4.00

Desserts

Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet cake

$5.00

Chocolate Fudge

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Italian Ices

Cherry

$4.00+

Blue

$4.00+

Rainbow

$4.00+

Tropical Rainbow

$4.00+

Rainbow Sugar Free

$4.00+

Chocolate

$4.00+

Spumoni

$4.00+

Fried Desert

Deep Fried Dough (6)

$6.00

Deep Fried Oreos (8)

$9.00

Beverages

Water

water

$1.50

o pellegrino

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Snapple

Apple

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Grape-aid

$2.50

Half & Half

$2.50

Honey Ice Tea

$2.50

Kiwi & Strawberry

$2.50

Lemon

$2.50

Lemon Diet

$2.50

Mango Madness

$2.50

Orangeade

$2.50

Peach

$2.50

Peach diet

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50

Strawberry Pineapple

$2.50

Stewart

Birch Beer

$2.50

Black Cherry

$2.50

Cherry'n Cream

$2.50

Cream

$2.50

Grape

$2.50

Key Lime

$2.50

Orange'n Cream

$2.50

Orange'n Cream Diet

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Bottle (20oz)

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fanta Strawberry

$2.75

Fanta Pineapple

$2.75

Fanta Grape

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Chicken & Gyro

3271 Richmond Ave, at , Staten Island, NY 10312

