Halal Bros Grill - Queens Village
No reviews yet
218-74 Hempstead Avenue
Queens, NY 11429
Popular Items
Salmon Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Jerk Salmon Over Rice Combo
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Chx Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Platters
CHX OVER RICE
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
CHX OVER RICE COMBO
Comes with lettuce, Mediterranean salad, a side of pita bread, and a canned beverage of your choice.
CRISPY CHX. OVER RICE
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
CRISPY CHX. OVER RICE COMBO
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
FALAFEL OVER RICE
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
FALAFEL OVER RICE COMBO
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
FISH OVER RICE
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
FISH OVER RICE COMBO
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE COMBO
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
JERK CHX OVER RICE
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
JERK CHX OVER RICE COMBO
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
JERK/HOUSE OVER RICE
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
JERK/HOUSE OVER RICE COMBO
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
JERK/LAMB OVER RICE
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
JERK/LAMB OVER RICE COMBO
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
LAMB OVER RICE
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
LAMB OVER RICE COMBO
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
MIX OVER RICE
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
MIX OVER RICE COMBO
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Salmon Over Rice
SALMON OVER RICE COMBO
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Honey Jerk Skewer's Over Rice
3 Chicken breast Skewers Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers).Honey Jerk Glazed
Jerk Salmon Over Rice
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Jerk Salmon Over Rice Combo
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Honey Jerk Skewer's Over Rice Combo
3 Chicken breast Skewers Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers).Honey Jerk Glazed
Gyros
Buffalo Chx Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Buffalo Chx Gyro Combo
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.
Chx Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Chx Gyro Combo
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.
Falafal Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Falafal Gyro Combo
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.
Fish Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Fish Gyro Combo
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.
Grill Chx Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Grill Chx Gyro Combo
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.
Jerk Chx Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Jerk Chx Gyro Combo
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.
Lamb Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Lamb Gyro Combo
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.
Mix Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Mix Gyro Combo
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.
Salmon Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Salmon Gyro Combo
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.
Crispy Chx Gyro
Crispy Chx Gyro Combo
Jerk Salmon Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Jerk Salmon Gyro Combo
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.
Honey Jerk Gyro
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Honey Jerk Gyro Combo
Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.
Salad
Kofta
Quesadilla
Chx Quesadilla
Chx Quesadilla Combo
Fish Quesadilla
Fish Quesadilla Combo
Grilled Chx Quesadilla
Grilled Chx Quesadilla Combo
Jerk Chx Quesadilla
Jerk Chx Quesadilla Combo
Lamb Quesadilla
Lamb Quesadilla Combo
Salmon Quesadilla
Salmon Quesadilla Combo
Nuggets
Hot Wings
Sandwich
Cheese Steak Sandwhich
Cheese Steak Sandwhich Combo
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger Combo
Chx Cheese Steak
Chx Cheese Steak Combo
DBL Cheeseburger
DBL Cheeseburger Combo
Falafel Burger
Falafel Burger Combo
Fish Sandwich
Fish Sandwich Combo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
Hamburger
Hamburger Combo
Salmon Burger
Salmon Burger Combo
Zinger Burger
Zinger Burger Combo
Sides
Avocado Fries
Large French Fries
Coleslaw (Half Pint)
Dessert
Falafel
French Fries
Fruit
Hummus (Half Pint)
Macaroni Cheese (Half Pint)
Macaroni Salad (half Pint)
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Pita Bread
Honey Jerk Skewer
Salmon Bite's
Rice (Pint)
Vegetables Full Pint
Vegetables Half Pint
Extra White (On Side)
Extra Spicy White (On Side)
Extra Dragon (On Side)
Extra BBQ (On Side)
Extra SBBQ (On Side)
Extra Hot (On Side)
White (Pint)
Spicy White (Pint)
Hot (Pint)
BBQ (Pint)
Hot (Half Pint)
BBQ (Half Pint)
Jerk (Half Pint)
SBBQ (Half Pint)
Dragon (Half Pint)
Fried Fish only
Crispy Chx only
Green (Half Pint)
White (Half Pint)
Spicy White (Half Pint)
Green ( On Side )
Jc ( On Side )
Dragon (Pint)
Jerk(Full Pint)
SBBQ(FULL PINT)
Family Style Platters
Drinks
Side of Meat
Full Pint Jerk Chx.
Half Pint Jerk Chx.
Full Pint House Chx.
Half Pint House Chx.
Full Pint Lamb
Half Pint Lamb
Full Pint Grill Chicken
Half Pint Grill Chicken
Salmon (Only)
Fried Fish (Only)
Half Pint Mix
Full Pint Mix
Honey Jerk Skewer
Jerk Salmon (only)
Loaded Fries
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
218-74 Hempstead Avenue, Queens, NY 11429