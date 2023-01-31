Restaurant header imageView gallery

Halal Bros Grill - Rosedale

No reviews yet

247-14 S Conduit Ave

Rosedale, NY 11422

Platters

A platter with rice, salad and your choice of meat/protein.
CHX OVER RICE

CHX OVER RICE

$10.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

CHX OVER RICE COMBO

CHX OVER RICE COMBO

$12.00

Comes with lettuce, Mediterranean salad, a side of pita bread, and a canned beverage of your choice.

CRISPY CHX. OVER RICE

CRISPY CHX. OVER RICE

$11.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

CRISPY CHX. OVER RICE COMBO

CRISPY CHX. OVER RICE COMBO

$13.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

FALAFEL OVER RICE

FALAFEL OVER RICE

$10.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

FALAFEL OVER RICE COMBO

FALAFEL OVER RICE COMBO

$11.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

FISH OVER RICE

FISH OVER RICE

$11.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

FISH OVER RICE COMBOCombo

FISH OVER RICE COMBOCombo

$13.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE

$11.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE COMBO

GRILLED CHICKEN OVER RICE COMBO

$13.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

JERK CHX OVER RICE

JERK CHX OVER RICE

$11.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

JERK CHX OVER RICE COMBO

$13.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

LAMB OVER RICE

LAMB OVER RICE

$10.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

LAMB OVER RICE COMBO

LAMB OVER RICE COMBO

$12.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

MIX OVER RICE

MIX OVER RICE

$10.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

MIX OVER RICE COMBO

MIX OVER RICE COMBO

$12.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

SALMON OVER RICE

SALMON OVER RICE

$14.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

SALMON OVER RICE COMBO

SALMON OVER RICE COMBO

$16.00

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

CHX OVER RICE

CHX OVER RICE

$10.50

Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Gyros

Buffalo Chx Gyro

$10.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Buffalo Chx Gyro Combo

Buffalo Chx Gyro Combo

$13.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Chx Gyro

Chx Gyro

$9.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Chx Gyro Combo

Chx Gyro Combo

$12.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Falafal Gyro

$9.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Falafal Gyro Combo

$12.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Fish Gyro

Fish Gyro

$10.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Fish Gyro Combo

Fish Gyro Combo

$13.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Grill Chx Gyro

$10.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Grill Chx Gyro Combo

$13.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Jerk Chx Gyro

$10.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Jerk Chx Gyro Combo

Jerk Chx Gyro Combo

$13.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Lamb Gyro

$9.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Lamb Gyro Combo

$12.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Mix Gyro

$9.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Mix Gyro Combo

$12.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Salmon Gyro

$12.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)

Salmon Gyro Combo

$15.00

Comes with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers). Combo comes with a side of fries and soda.

Crispy Chx Gyro

$10.00

Crispy Chx Gyro Combo

$13.00

Salad

Chx Salad

$10.50

Crispy Chx Salad

$10.50

Falafal Salad

$10.00

Fish Salad

$12.50

Grilled Chx Salad

$10.50

Jerk Salad

$11.50

Kofta Salad

$12.00

Lamb Salad

$10.50

Mixed Salad

$11.50

Salmon Salad

$14.50
Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$8.00

Create Your Own Salad! Choose 6 toppings and add the protein(s) of your choice.

Kofta

Kofta Kabob Only

$3.50

Kofta Kabob Gyro

$9.50

Kofta Kabob Gyro Combo

$13.00

Kofta Kabob Over Rice

$11.00

Kofta Kabob Over Rice Combo

$12.50

Quesadilla

Chx Quesadilla

Chx Quesadilla

$9.00
Chx Quesadilla Combo

Chx Quesadilla Combo

$12.00
Fish Quesadilla

Fish Quesadilla

$10.00

Fish Quesadilla Combo

$13.00
Grilled Chx Quesadilla

Grilled Chx Quesadilla

$10.00
Grilled Chx Quesadilla Combo

Grilled Chx Quesadilla Combo

$13.00
Jerk Chx Quesadilla

Jerk Chx Quesadilla

$9.00
Jerk Chx Quesadilla Combo

Jerk Chx Quesadilla Combo

$12.00
Lamb Quesadilla

Lamb Quesadilla

$9.00
Lamb Quesadilla Combo

Lamb Quesadilla Combo

$12.00
Salmon Quesadilla

Salmon Quesadilla

$14.00
Salmon Quesadilla Combo

Salmon Quesadilla Combo

$16.50

Nuggets

4 Pcs Chx Nuggets

$3.00

4 Pcs Chx Nuggets Combo

$5.50

6 Pcs Chx Nuggets

$3.50

6 Pcs Chx Nuggets Combo

$6.60

9 Pcs Chx Nuggets

$4.50

9 Pcs Chx Nuggets Combo

$7.50

12 Pcs Chx Nuggets

$6.50

12 Pcs Chx Nuggets Combo

$11.50

Hot Wings

6 Pcs Hot Wings

$6.00

6 Pcs Hot Wings Combo

$9.00

9 Pcs Hot Wings

$8.50

9 Pcs Hot Wings Combo

$11.00

12 Pcs Hot Wings

$11.00

12 Pcs Hot Wings Combo

$13.50

15 Pcs Hot Wings

$13.50

15 Pcs Hot Wings Combo

$16.50

Sandwich

Cheese Steak Sandwhich

$6.75

Cheese Steak Sandwhich Combo

$9.25

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger Combo

$9.00

Chx Cheese Steak

$6.75

Chx Cheese Steak Combo

$9.25

DBL Cheeseburger

$8.00

DBL Cheeseburger Combo

$11.00
Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$7.00

Falafel Burger Combo

$9.50

Fish Sandwich

$6.00

Fish Sandwich Combo

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.75

Hamburger

$6.00

Hamburger Combo

$9.00

Salmon Burger

$12.00

Salmon Burger Combo

$15.00

zinger burger

$6.75

zinger burger combo

$9.75

Sides

Avocado Fries

$8.50

Large French Fries

$6.00

Coleslaw (Half Pint)

$3.00

Dessert

$4.50

Falafel

$0.25

French Fries

$3.00

Fruit

$5.50

Hummus (Half Pint)

$4.50

Macaroni Cheese (Half Pint)

$3.00

Macaroni Salad (half Pint)

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Rice (Pint)

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Vegetables Full Pint

$6.00

Vegetables Half Pint

$3.00

Extra White (On Side)

Extra Spicy White (On Side)

Extra Dragon (On Side)

Extra BBQ (On Side)

Extra SBBQ (On Side)

Extra Hot (On Side)

White (Pint)

$6.00

Spicy White (Pint)

$6.00

Hot (Pint)

$6.00

BBQ (Pint)

$6.00

Jerk (Pint)

$6.00

SBBQ (Pint)

$6.00

Dragon (Pint)

$6.00

Green (Pint)

$6.00

White (Half Pint)

$3.50

Spicy White (Half Pint)

$3.50

Hot (Half Pint)

$3.50

BBQ (Half Pint)

$3.50

Jerk (Half Pint)

$3.50

SBBQ (Half Pint)

$3.50

Dragon (Half Pint)

$3.50

Green (Half Pint)

$3.50

Family Style Platters

Chx Fam Style

$30.00

Chx/Lamb Fam Style

$30.00

Falafel Fam Style

$30.00

Falafel/Chx Fam Style

$30.00

Falafel/Jerk Fam Style

$30.00

Falafel/Lamb Fam Style

$30.00

Jerk Fam Style

$30.00

Jerk/House Fam Style

$30.00

Jerk/Lamb Fam Style

$30.00

Lamb Fam Style

$30.00

Drinks

Snapple

$2.50

Soda

$1.25

Water

$1.25

Arizona

$1.25

Coconut Water (large)

$3.50

Tropical

$3.00

Ari Upg

$0.50

Snapple Upg

$1.00

Topical Upg

$2.00

Coconut Water (small)

$2.00

Jamaican Cola

$3.00

Jamaican Cola Upg

$2.00

Side of Meat

Full Pint Jerk Chx.

$11.00

Half Pint Jerk Chx.

$5.50

Full Pint House Chx.

$10.50

Half Pint Jerk Chx.

$6.00

Full Pint Lamb

$10.50

Half Pint Lamb

$5.50

Full Pint Grill Chicken

$11.00

Half Pint Grill Chicken

$6.00

Salmon (Only)

$9.50

Fried Fish (2 pcs Only)

$7.50

Half Pint Mix

$5.50

Full Pint Mix

$10.50

Loaded Fries

LOADED HOUSE CHX FF

$10.50

LOADED HOUSE CHX FF COMBO

$12.00

LOADED MIX FF

$10.50

LOADED MIX FF COMBO

$12.00

LOADED MAC & JERK FF

$14.00

LOADED MAC & JERK FF COMBO

$15.50

cookies

thin cookies

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving Halal Food featuring a flavor profile that can’t be replicated in any other cuisine format

Location

247-14 S Conduit Ave, Rosedale, NY 11422

Directions

