Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Halcyon Brasserie 114 Walnut Street

review star

No reviews yet

114 Walnut Street

Montclair, NJ 07042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All Friends Welcome!

Location

114 Walnut Street, Montclair, NJ 07042

Directions

Gallery
Halcyon Brasserie image
Halcyon Brasserie image
Halcyon Brasserie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sals Gastronomia - 104 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
104 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
orange star4.5 • 2,746
718 bloomfield ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
150 Valley Rd #1 Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Proven Poke Co - Montclair
orange starNo Reviews
19 Church Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
480 Bloomfield Ave - NJ, Montclair [28]
orange starNo Reviews
480 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
MERCADO
orange starNo Reviews
605 Valley Road Montclair, NJ 07043
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Montclair

CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes (Montclair)
orange star4.6 • 7,185
150 Valley Rd Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
orange star4.5 • 2,746
718 bloomfield ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Ani Ramen House - Montclair
orange star4.2 • 1,623
511 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Egan & Sons
orange star4.1 • 1,541
116 Walnut St Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Palazzo Pasta Company
orange star4.3 • 1,102
33 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Teglia Pizza Bar
orange star4.5 • 45
438 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montclair
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston