Hale Springs Inn
110 W. Main Street
Rogersville, TN 37857
ALL Desserts
Bananas Foster W/ Ice Cream
ST Chocolate Chip Pie
Chocolate chips & walnuts in a rich buttery filling
ST Coca-Cola Cake
ST Creme Puff Hot Fudge Sundae 1/2
SWEET TOOTH puffs filled w/four scoops of vanilla ice cream & generous offering of hot fudge sauce topped w/whipped cream
ST Hot Fudge Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream topped w/hot fudge & whipped cream
ST Jo's Choice Cheesecake
SWEET TOOTH cheesecake baked to perfection
ST Peanut Butter Pie
Rich peanut butter pie topped w/chocolate
Pumpkin Roll Slice
ALL Kids
LUNCH TAKEOUT 11AM-2PM
Downtowner
SWEET TOOTH most requested salad! Chicken salad on a lettuce leaf complimented with Angel Hair pasta
Puff
Chicken salad piled high on SWEET TOOTH puffs.
Pulled BBQ Pork
Tender seasoned pulled pork simmered in SWEET TOOTH BBQ sauce on a bun
Spaghetti w/Marinara
Thin spaghetti smothered in SWEET TOOTH marinara optionally topped with two Parmesan cheese covered meatballs
Spaghetti w/Meatballs & Marinara
Paninni
Colby Jack cheese with our Chicken salad, bacon & tomato
Fried Chicken Salad
A SWEET TOOTH original! Breaded & lightly pan sauteed on top of deep fried grits & chicken gravy
Peppered Turkey Paninni
Colby Jack cheese, peppered turkey, bacon & tomato
Bacon Melt
Buttered & grilled French bread with Colby Jack cheese & bacon
Quesadilla
BBQ Puff
Chicken Salad piled high on SWEET TOOTH puffs with SWEET TOOTH BBQ sauce & bacon
Baked Potato
BLT
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Wrap
Grilled Cheese
Pimento Sandwich
Reuben
Pint Chicken Salad
Quart Chicken Salad
Scoop Chicken Salad
Soup Du Jour Bowl
Soup Du Jour Side
ADD CHICKEN
ADD EGG
ADD SCOOP CHICKEN SALAD
Caesar Salad
Chips
House Salad
Pasta Salad
Soup
Strawberry Salad
House Salad (FULL)
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & cheese
House Salad (HALF)
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & cheese
Shoestring Pasta Salad (FULL)
Angel Hair pasta tossed with Italian based dressing & vegetables
Shoestring Pasta Salad (HALF)
Angel Hair pasta tossed with Italian based dressing & vegetables
Caesar Salad (FULL)
Lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad (HALF)
Lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
Strawberry Salad (FULL)
Lettuce, strawberries, walnuts, mandarin oranges & blue cheese crumbles. Served with Strawberry Basil Vinaigrette
Strawberry Salad (HALF)
Lettuce, strawberries, walnuts, mandarin oranges & blue cheese crumbles. Served with Strawberry Basil Vinaigrette
Wilted Spinach Salad
Mushrooms, red onions, Feta cheese, bacon, chicken & egg tossed with warm bacon vinaigrette
Portabella Chicken Stack
Portabella mushroom with red onion, marinated in SWEET TOOTH sauce with sauteed chicken, feta cheese, basil pesto & stacked on a bed of lettuce, tomato & carrots
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, egg, cheese, red onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots
Wedge Salad
Baked Chicken w/Gravy or Mashed
Chicken mango
BBQ Shrimp w/Rice
Beef Stroganoff
Cheese Crusted Turkey Panini
Cheesy Chicken Chalupa
Chick Pilly
Chicken & Rice
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
Chicken Asiago
Chicken Cutlets
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Pot Puff
Chicken Tenders & Fried Potatoes
Chicken Tom
Egg Salad Sandwich
Fried Chicken Salad Sliders
Garlic Parm Mushroom Chicken w/Pasta
Ham Sliders
Lasagna Roll-up
Meatball Sub
Pesto Chicken Puff
Pork Cuban
Pork Loin
Spinach Parm Turkey Wrap
Turkey
Fundraiser
DINNER TAKEOUT 4PM-8PM
10 wings
Chicken Livers
Bavarian Pretzels W/Guinness Beer Cheese
3 NY style pretzels w/warm house made Guinness Beer Cheese
Cheese Flat Bread Pizza
Crab Cake
House made crab cake and remoulade
Fried Calamari
Fried Crawfish Tails
Hand battered fried crawfish w/remoulade
Pepperoni Flat Bread Pizza
Quesadilla
Shrimp Cocktail
Soup Du Jour Bowl
Soup Du Jour Side
Taco
Veggie Flat Bread Pizza
Warm Bacon Blue Cheese Sauce
House made tortilla chips & bacon blue cheese sauce
BLT
Buffalo Blue Cheese Fried Chicken
Hale Burger
Jalapeno Pimento Burger
Pulled BBQ Pork w/Baked Beans & Potato Salad
Reuben
Beef Tips
Bistro Filet
Hamburger Steak
Filet
Prime Rib (Friday Only)
Ribeye
Prime Queen Cut (Friday Only)
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Salad Puff
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken
Blackened Mahi & Rice
Lobster or Crawfish Mac & Cheese
Fish & Chips
Salmon
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp & Grits
Half Caesar Salad
Half Strawberry Salad
Half Garden Salad
Full Caesar Salad
Downtowner Salad
Full Garden Salad
Full Strawberry Salad
Wedge Salad
Bacon Brussels Sprouts
Cheddar Grits
Chef's Choice Vegetable
French Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Green Beans
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Rice Pilaf
St Patty Day
V- Day
Salad Lunch-in
CAR SHOW APPS
CAR SHOW ENTREE
110 W. Main Street, Rogersville, TN 37857