Hale Springs Inn

110 W. Main Street

Rogersville, TN 37857

ALL Desserts

Bananas Foster W/ Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock
ST Chocolate Chip Pie

$5.99

Chocolate chips & walnuts in a rich buttery filling

ST Coca-Cola Cake

$5.99

ST Creme Puff Hot Fudge Sundae 1/2

$5.99

SWEET TOOTH puffs filled w/four scoops of vanilla ice cream & generous offering of hot fudge sauce topped w/whipped cream

ST Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.99

Two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream topped w/hot fudge & whipped cream

ST Jo's Choice Cheesecake

$5.99

SWEET TOOTH cheesecake baked to perfection

ST Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Rich peanut butter pie topped w/chocolate

Pumpkin Roll Slice

$2.25

ALL Kids

Hot Dog (K)

$6.99

Chicken Tenders (K)

$6.99

Grilled Cheese (K)

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast (K)

$6.99

Mac & Cheese (K)

$6.99

Spaghetti (K)

$6.99

Lunch PB&J Happy Face

$5.99

Lunch Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Lunch Spaghetti

$5.99

Lunch Quesadilla

$5.99

LUNCH TAKEOUT 11AM-2PM

Downtowner

$10.00

SWEET TOOTH most requested salad! Chicken salad on a lettuce leaf complimented with Angel Hair pasta

Puff

$10.00

Chicken salad piled high on SWEET TOOTH puffs.

Pulled BBQ Pork

$9.00

Tender seasoned pulled pork simmered in SWEET TOOTH BBQ sauce on a bun

Spaghetti w/Marinara

$8.00

Thin spaghetti smothered in SWEET TOOTH marinara optionally topped with two Parmesan cheese covered meatballs

Spaghetti w/Meatballs & Marinara

$9.00

Paninni

$10.00

Colby Jack cheese with our Chicken salad, bacon & tomato

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.00

A SWEET TOOTH original! Breaded & lightly pan sauteed on top of deep fried grits & chicken gravy

Peppered Turkey Paninni

$9.75

Colby Jack cheese, peppered turkey, bacon & tomato

Bacon Melt

$9.00

Buttered & grilled French bread with Colby Jack cheese & bacon

Quesadilla

$9.00
BBQ Puff

$9.00

Chicken Salad piled high on SWEET TOOTH puffs with SWEET TOOTH BBQ sauce & bacon

Baked Potato

$6.50Out of stock

BLT

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Pimento Sandwich

$9.00

Reuben

$9.50

Pint Chicken Salad

$12.00

Quart Chicken Salad

$23.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$6.00
Soup Du Jour Bowl

$7.00
Soup Du Jour Side

$4.00

ADD CHICKEN

$4.00

ADD EGG

$1.00

ADD SCOOP CHICKEN SALAD

$4.50

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Soup

$4.00

Strawberry Salad

$4.00

House Salad (FULL)

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & cheese

House Salad (HALF)

$5.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & cheese

Downtowner

$10.00

SWEET TOOTH most requested salad! Chicken salad on a lettuce leaf complimented with Angel Hair pasta

Shoestring Pasta Salad (FULL)

$7.00

Angel Hair pasta tossed with Italian based dressing & vegetables

Shoestring Pasta Salad (HALF)

$5.00

Angel Hair pasta tossed with Italian based dressing & vegetables

Caesar Salad (FULL)

$7.00

Lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad (HALF)

$5.00

Lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Strawberry Salad (FULL)

$10.00

Lettuce, strawberries, walnuts, mandarin oranges & blue cheese crumbles. Served with Strawberry Basil Vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad (HALF)

$7.00

Lettuce, strawberries, walnuts, mandarin oranges & blue cheese crumbles. Served with Strawberry Basil Vinaigrette

Wilted Spinach Salad

$10.25

Mushrooms, red onions, Feta cheese, bacon, chicken & egg tossed with warm bacon vinaigrette

Portabella Chicken Stack

$10.00Out of stock

Portabella mushroom with red onion, marinated in SWEET TOOTH sauce with sauteed chicken, feta cheese, basil pesto & stacked on a bed of lettuce, tomato & carrots

Chef Salad

$10.50

Ham, turkey, egg, cheese, red onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Baked Chicken w/Gravy or Mashed

$10.50

Chicken mango

$10.50

BBQ Shrimp w/Rice

$10.50

Beef Stroganoff

$10.50

Cheese Crusted Turkey Panini

$10.50

Cheesy Chicken Chalupa

$10.50

Chick Pilly

$10.50

Chicken & Rice

$10.50

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Asiago

$10.50

Chicken Cutlets

$10.50

Chicken Marsala

$10.50

Chicken Pot Puff

$10.50

Chicken Tenders & Fried Potatoes

$10.50

Chicken Tom

$10.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Fried Chicken Salad Sliders

$10.50

Garlic Parm Mushroom Chicken w/Pasta

$10.50

Ham Sliders

$10.50

Lasagna Roll-up

$10.50Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$10.50

Pesto Chicken Puff

$10.50

Pork Cuban

$10.50Out of stock

Pork Loin

$10.50Out of stock

Spinach Parm Turkey Wrap

$10.50

Turkey

$10.50

Fundraiser

Music Donation

$10.00

Cover Charge

$10.00

DINNER TAKEOUT 4PM-8PM

10 wings

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Livers

$8.00Out of stock
Bavarian Pretzels W/Guinness Beer Cheese

$9.00

3 NY style pretzels w/warm house made Guinness Beer Cheese

Cheese Flat Bread Pizza

$8.00Out of stock
Crab Cake

$8.00Out of stock

House made crab cake and remoulade

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Fried Crawfish Tails

$10.00

Hand battered fried crawfish w/remoulade

Pepperoni Flat Bread Pizza

$8.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00Out of stock
Soup Du Jour Bowl

$7.00
Soup Du Jour Side

$4.00
Taco

$5.25

Veggie Flat Bread Pizza

$8.00Out of stock
Warm Bacon Blue Cheese Sauce

$8.50

House made tortilla chips & bacon blue cheese sauce

BLT

$10.00

Buffalo Blue Cheese Fried Chicken

$14.00
Hale Burger

$13.00

Jalapeno Pimento Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled BBQ Pork w/Baked Beans & Potato Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Reuben

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Tips

$15.00

Bistro Filet

$21.00Out of stock
Hamburger Steak

$13.00

Filet

$30.00

Prime Rib (Friday Only)

$27.00

Ribeye

$30.00

Prime Queen Cut (Friday Only)

$22.00
Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Chicken Salad Puff

$11.00
Chicken Tenders

$13.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Blackened Mahi & Rice

$20.00
Lobster or Crawfish Mac & Cheese

$17.00
Fish & Chips

$13.00
Salmon

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Half Strawberry Salad

$7.00

Half Garden Salad

$6.00

Full Caesar Salad

$8.00

Downtowner Salad

$10.00

Full Garden Salad

$10.00

Full Strawberry Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Chef's Choice Vegetable

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

St Patty Day

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$15.00

Reubens

$13.00

V- Day

App's

Blackened Mahi

$21.00Out of stock

Crab Legs

$32.00

Filet

$30.00

Ribeye

$26.00

Seafood Alfredo

$28.00

Tuscan Chicken

$18.00

Beef Wellington

$35.00Out of stock

Salad Lunch-in

Ticket

$10.00

CAR SHOW APPS

Ahit Tuna

$11.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

CAR SHOW ENTREE

Kids Shrimp Basket

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Chicken Salad Puff

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Hale Burger

$13.00

Pork Loin w Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Beef Tips

$15.00

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Blacken Mahi Mahi

$20.00

Prime Rib Queen

$22.00Out of stock

Prime Rib King

$27.00Out of stock

Tickets

Ticket

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Hale Springs Inn image

